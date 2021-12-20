In our 12-part video series, Money Matters, we interviewed the top voices in Canadian personal finance about money issues that affect all Canadians. For our twelfth video of the series, we asked: What do you predict will change about money in our lifetime? Listen to what some of our partners have to say.

Watch:Money Matters – Question 12 – What do you predict will change about money in our lifetime?

