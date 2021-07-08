In our new 12-part video series, Money Matters, we interviewed the top voices in Canadian personal finance about money issues that affect all Canadians. For our first video of the series, we asked: What role the most financially secure citizens have in addressing wealth inequality? Listen to what some of our partners have to say.

