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tax return 2026

News

Want the CRA to do your tax return for 2026? Do this before Oct. 31

If you meet certain eligibility criteria, the CRA may do most of your tax return 2026 for you. But...

Want the CRA to do your tax return for 2026? Do this before Oct. 31
mortgage renewal advice

Real Estate

Mortgage renewal coming up? Start early and look beyond the rate, brokers say

According to mortgage renewal advice from brokers, you should see the renewal letter as the start of a money-saving...

Mortgage renewal coming up? Start early and look beyond the rate, brokers say
gas prices

News

Higher gas prices drove inflation up to 3.1% in September: StatCan

Find out the latest inflation numbers related to necessities like food and housing in Canada.

Higher gas prices drove inflation up to 3.1% in September: StatCan
home sales

Real Estate

CREA downgrades home sales forecast for the third time this year

Find out the latest numbers on the CREA home sales forecast for the rest of this year and in...

CREA downgrades home sales forecast for the third time this year
Bank of Canada interest rate

News

Bank of Canada set for pair of important data drops ahead of ‘live’ rate decision

The Bank of Canada will get fresh data to start next week as it weighs what could be a...

Bank of Canada set for pair of important data drops ahead of ‘live’ rate decision
TD aeroplan visa

Credit Cards

TD Aeroplan Visa cards get new perks, higher fees in January 2027

The TD Aeroplan Visa Platinum, Visa Infinite, Visa Business and Visa Infinite Privilege cards will see improved benefits starting...

TD Aeroplan Visa cards get new perks, higher fees in January 2027
stock index

News

S&P/TSX composite down more than 350 points, U.S. stock markets also lower

The S&P/TSX composite has moved lower find out the latest number for Canada's main stock index.

S&P/TSX composite down more than 350 points, U.S. stock markets also lower
A Simplii Financial debit card is shown in a photo illustration made in Toronto, Friday, Oct. 9, 2026.

News

Simplii Financial rolls out tools for DIY banking in bid for growth

Simplii Financial is launching a new account type, named the Simplii Account, and is piloting new features like bank...

Simplii Financial rolls out tools for DIY banking in bid for growth
A realtors sign advertises a house as for sale or for rent, in Ottawa on June 9, 2023.

Renting

Average asking rents fall 4.2% in September, marking 24 months of decreases

The average asking price for a rental unit in September was $2,034, marking two full years of annual declines...

Average asking rents fall 4.2% in September, marking 24 months of decreases
ccb payment dates

News

CCB payment dates 2026: October child tax benefit arriving soon

Find the 2026 CCB payment dates, maximum benefit amounts, income cutoffs, and eligibility rules for the Canada Child Benefit....

CCB payment dates 2026: October child tax benefit arriving soon