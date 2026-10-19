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AI money

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‘You’re right’ is the costliest thing AI can say about money

MoneySense writer Vickram Agarwal shares surprising ways responsibly using AI has helped him make day-to-day money decisions.

‘You’re right’ is the costliest thing AI can say about money
ccb payment dates

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CCB payment dates 2026: October child tax benefit arriving soon

Find the 2026 CCB payment dates, maximum benefit amounts, income cutoffs, and eligibility rules for the Canada Child Benefit....

CCB payment dates 2026: October child tax benefit arriving soon
ACWB payment

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Check your account for the final ACWB payment of 2026

The year's last ACWB payment is going out on Friday, October 9, and eligible Canadians should keep an eye...

Check your account for the final ACWB payment of 2026
veterans affairs canada

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Veterans Affairs Canada to send out payments on Monday

Some Canadians will receive a payment from Veterans Affairs Canada (VAC) on Monday, September 28, 2026. The governmental department...

Veterans Affairs Canada to send out payments on Monday
Ontario rental rules

Renting

Ontario has new rental rules: What renters and landlords should know

Ontario has new rental rules around eviction, late payments, and more. The rules kicked in on Sept. 21.

Ontario has new rental rules: What renters and landlords should know
canada child benefit

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Canada Child Benefit September payments dropping early

Canada's new benefit year began in July, increasing several benefit amounts by roughly 2%.

Canada Child Benefit September payments dropping early
fraud canada

Fraud and Scams

What to know if you ever fall victim to fraud in Canada

What to know if you ever fall victim to fraud in Canada
alberta child and family benefit

Budgeting

Bigger Alberta Child and Family Benefit payments going out soon

The third Alberta Child and Family Benefit payment of 2026 will be bigger than the last, with July ringing...

Bigger Alberta Child and Family Benefit payments going out soon
Canada child benefit

News

Canada Child Benefit August payments drop on Thursday: Here’s the schedule for the rest of 2026

Canada's new benefit year began in July, increasing several benefit amounts by roughly 2%.

Canada Child Benefit August payments drop on Thursday: Here’s the schedule for the rest of 2026
Canadian investor looking at MoneySense's best dividend stocks

Stocks

Top 100 dividend stocks in Canada 2026

Explore Canada’s top 100 dividend stocks for 2026, ranked for yield, stability, and valuation to help investors earn income...

Top 100 dividend stocks in Canada 2026