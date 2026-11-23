In an email to customers sent Monday morning, the company says an unknown party gained unauthorized access to an internal Bell system last Tuesday that included certain customer personal information.

The data affected may have included names, mailing addresses, phone numbers, email addresses, account numbers, product information and the date and amount of customers’ last payments.

Bell says it has confirmed that no highly sensitive personal information such as credit card numbers or bank account information was affected during the breach.

Upon discovering the incident, the company says it immediately removed the threat actor and initiated emergency protocols, and that it continues to monitor all systems closely. It has also contacted the RCMP’s cybercrime unit to investigate.

Bell says it encourages customers to take steps to protect their personal information, including by being cautious of unsolicited requests by others posing as Bell that ask for personal information, as well as avoiding clicking on links or downloading attachments from suspicious emails and text messages.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 23, 2026.

Companies in this story: (TSX:BCE)

News from © The Canadian Press, 2026. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

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