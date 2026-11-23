The rebound came has Nvidia reinstated Jensen Huang as chief executive, returning him to the post he resigned from following an admission of an affair with a woman suspected of being a Chinese spy.

The S&P/TSX composite index was up 939.15 points at 34,129.00.

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was up 1,150.54 points at 49,297.87. The S&P 500 index was up 328.06 points at 7,238.45, while the Nasdaq composite was up 1,519.88 points at 24,137.61.

The Canadian dollar traded for 69.69 cents US compared with 69.81 cents US on Friday.

The January crude oil contract was down US$1.35 at US$82.06 per barrel. The December gold contract was up US$153.10 at US$3,668.50 an ounce.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 23, 2026.

Companies in this story: (TSX:GSPTSE, TSX:CADUSD)

News from © The Canadian Press, 2026. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

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