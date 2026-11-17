It might be a transfer to parents overseas in Sri Lanka, India or the Philippines. Or it could be groceries and car repairs for parents living down the street. Supporting relatives is a fact of life for many first- and second-generation millennials. The cash is usually given with love, but rarely with a plan, and that combination can quietly derail a young person’s own financial goals.

Two financial professionals who work closely with such families say the answer isn’t choosing between your parents and yourself. It’s knowing your numbers well enough to give in a way you can keep up.

Chen Ganesarajah, a financial adviser whose clients include Tamil-speaking families originally from Sri Lanka, says nearly all of them feel a deep sense of duty.

“What I hear most often is that the parents talk about loyalty and the children talk about legacy, and both sides think they mean the same thing,” he says.

For parents, he adds, loyalty means steady support now. For their children, legacy means providing a home and education for their own kids, including ensuring they don’t feel obligated to take care of their parents because solid financial planning is in place. This was out of reach for the older first-generation immigrants who were focused on survival.

The breakthrough comes when clients see that the two goals aren’t in opposition.

One client in his early 30s was sending nearly a quarter of his income home and had no savings.

“Once we mapped out that a medical emergency with his own father would leave him with nothing to give, he saw that protecting himself first was actually how he protected his family,” Ganesarajah says.

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Megan Tong, a chartered professional accountant and certified life coach, says the strain cuts across income levels. One client, a surgeon easily earning six figures, felt she was struggling. A substantial share of her income was going to relatives, forcing her to work more than she could reasonably handle.

“It’s not about tipping the balance in favour of their family or themselves, because it would be impossible to pick one or the other,” Tong says. For many clients, supporting family “is often an important part of their core values.”

Consider a 30-year-old newcomer in Toronto earning $55,000 a year whose parents expect a contribution of $500 a month.

Ganesarajah estimates take-home pay at about $3,600 to $3,700 a month after tax, CPP and EI deductions. That makes $500 roughly 14 per cent of what actually lands in their bank account.

“In Toronto, that can be sustainable, but only if housing is shared or modest,” he says.

For young people in this situation, they need to ensure their own finances are in order first.

His suggested order: build a starter emergency fund of one month’s expenses, working toward three months. Pay down high-interest debt. Commit to a family amount that’s sustainable, “even if it starts at $250 rather than $500.” Then contribute to a TFSA every month, even if it’s only $100.

If parents genuinely depend on the money, he also suggests young people consider affordable term life insurance. “If something happened to them, the support would stop, and that’s a risk most young people never think about.”