Parents hitting you up for cash? How to help family without sacrificing your future
Supporting relatives financially is a fact of life for many first- and second-generation millennials. Two advisors weigh in.
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Supporting relatives financially is a fact of life for many first- and second-generation millennials. Two advisors weigh in.
For many young Canadians, the monthly budget has a line item their friends never think about: family.
It might be a transfer to parents overseas in Sri Lanka, India or the Philippines. Or it could be groceries and car repairs for parents living down the street. Supporting relatives is a fact of life for many first- and second-generation millennials. The cash is usually given with love, but rarely with a plan, and that combination can quietly derail a young person’s own financial goals.
Two financial professionals who work closely with such families say the answer isn’t choosing between your parents and yourself. It’s knowing your numbers well enough to give in a way you can keep up.
Chen Ganesarajah, a financial adviser whose clients include Tamil-speaking families originally from Sri Lanka, says nearly all of them feel a deep sense of duty.
“What I hear most often is that the parents talk about loyalty and the children talk about legacy, and both sides think they mean the same thing,” he says.
For parents, he adds, loyalty means steady support now. For their children, legacy means providing a home and education for their own kids, including ensuring they don’t feel obligated to take care of their parents because solid financial planning is in place. This was out of reach for the older first-generation immigrants who were focused on survival.
The breakthrough comes when clients see that the two goals aren’t in opposition.
One client in his early 30s was sending nearly a quarter of his income home and had no savings.
“Once we mapped out that a medical emergency with his own father would leave him with nothing to give, he saw that protecting himself first was actually how he protected his family,” Ganesarajah says.
Megan Tong, a chartered professional accountant and certified life coach, says the strain cuts across income levels. One client, a surgeon easily earning six figures, felt she was struggling. A substantial share of her income was going to relatives, forcing her to work more than she could reasonably handle.
“It’s not about tipping the balance in favour of their family or themselves, because it would be impossible to pick one or the other,” Tong says. For many clients, supporting family “is often an important part of their core values.”
Consider a 30-year-old newcomer in Toronto earning $55,000 a year whose parents expect a contribution of $500 a month.
Ganesarajah estimates take-home pay at about $3,600 to $3,700 a month after tax, CPP and EI deductions. That makes $500 roughly 14 per cent of what actually lands in their bank account.
“In Toronto, that can be sustainable, but only if housing is shared or modest,” he says.
For young people in this situation, they need to ensure their own finances are in order first.
His suggested order: build a starter emergency fund of one month’s expenses, working toward three months. Pay down high-interest debt. Commit to a family amount that’s sustainable, “even if it starts at $250 rather than $500.” Then contribute to a TFSA every month, even if it’s only $100.
If parents genuinely depend on the money, he also suggests young people consider affordable term life insurance. “If something happened to them, the support would stop, and that’s a risk most young people never think about.”
Tong insists the starting point is articulating your personal lifestyle goals and then clearly laying out your actual spending habits, not guessing, since most people tend to underestimate their expenses.
If $500 isn’t affordable, Tong says, the choices are to send less to loved ones or spend less on housing, dining out, and travel. Finally, you may have to find a path to earning more money.
Both say the guilt is real and shouldn’t be dismissed. “I never tell a client their guilt is wrong,” Ganesarajah says. “It comes from love.” His goal is to keep decisions from being made “in the moment a WhatsApp message arrives at midnight.”
He asks clients three questions: If you said yes to every request this year, where would you be in five years? What is this money actually for? Would your parents want you to send this if they could see your full picture?
“Most parents I’ve met would be heartbroken to learn their child is putting rent on a credit card to send money home,” he says.
When it’s time to send less, Ganesarajah recommends replacing a string of yeses and nos with one planned commitment: “Amma, Appa, I want to support you every month, and I want you to be able to count on it. I can send $350 on the first of every month, no matter what.”
That “shifts the conversation from rejection to reliability, which is what most parents really want,” he says. One client told him her parents were relieved to stop wondering what she could afford.
Tong suggests setting any fixed monthly amount slightly below what their budget allows, leaving room for the emergencies and one-off requests that will come up. For saying no, she offers lines such as: “I’d love to, but I have to put on my own oxygen mask before I can put on theirs,” or “I can’t do it right now, but I’m working towards being able to.”
Both recommend a dedicated budget line for family support. Ganesarajah adds an agreed annual amount with a buffer for festivals, weddings, or faith-based contributions, such as to temples. Tong suggests that anyone tempted by a visible balance move money into a separate account on payday. She also recommends keeping a running note on your phone of every transfer.
Each has one major warning.
For Ganesarajah, it’s funding family support with debt.
“Credit cards and lines of credit used to send money home are the fastest way I’ve seen a young person lose control of their financial future,” he says.
For Tong, it’s not telling yourself the truth about your numbers. Without that, you can’t see what a $2,000 request really costs: eating out less, skipping a flight home, or putting off a house.
Both say knowing those trade-offs is what lets you give generously and keep giving.
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