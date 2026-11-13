Stock market news: Quarterly results from Pet Valu, Hydro One, Barrick, and Apotex
Pet Valu, Barrick, and Apotex report higher profits, while Hydro One earnings dip. Here's what investors need to know about their latest results.
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Pet Valu, Barrick, and Apotex report higher profits, while Hydro One earnings dip. Here's what investors need to know about their latest results.
Numbers for its third quarter:
Pet Valu Holdings Ltd. reported its third-quarter profit rose compared with a year ago, helped by improved sales.
The pet food and supplies retailer said it earned $26.3 million or 39 cents per diluted share for the quarter, up from $24.9 million or 36 cents per diluted share a year earlier. On an adjusted basis, Pet Valu says it earned 44 cents per diluted share in its latest quarter, up from 40 cents per diluted share in the same quarter last year.
Overall revenue totalled $299.5 million, up from $289.5 million in the third quarter of 2025.
In its outlook for its full year, the company says it now expects revenue growth between 2.5 and 3.5% and adjusted net income per diluted share growth in the low single-digits. The forecast compares with earlier expectations for revenue growth between two and four per cent and adjusted net income per diluted share similar to 2025.
Numbers for its third quarter:
Hydro One Ltd. reported its third-quarter profit fell compared with a year ago as it faced higher costs, offset in part by higher revenue.
The power utility says its net income attributable to common shareholders totalled $413 million or 68 cents per diluted share for the quarter ended Sept. 30. The result compared with a profit of $421 million or 70 cents per diluted share in the third quarter of 2025.
Revenue for the quarter totalled $2.49 billion, up from $2.30 billion in the same quarter last year. Revenue, net of purchased power, amounted to $1.29 billion, up from $1.22 billion a year earlier.
Hydro One is Ontario’s largest electricity transmission and distribution provider with 1.5 million customers.
Numbers for its third quarter:
Barrick Mining Corp. reported a profit of US$1.32 billion in its latest quarter compared with a profit of US$1.30 billion a year earlier. The gold-and-copper miner, which keeps its books in U.S. dollars, says the profit amounted to 80 cents US per diluted share for the quarter ended Sept. 30 compared with a profit of 76 cents US per diluted share in the same quarter last year.
On an adjusted basis, Barrick says it earned 82 cents US per share in its latest quarter, up from an adjusted profit of 58 cents US per share a year ago.
Revenue for the quarter totalled US$5.07 billion, up from $4.15 billion in the third quarter of 2025.
Gold production amounted to 816,000 ounces, down from 829,000 a year ago. Gold sales totalled 810,000 ounces, down from 837,000 ounces a year ago, while Barrick’s realized gold price amounted to US$4,243, up from US$3,457.
Copper production totalled 50,000 tonnes, down from 55,000 tonnes a year ago. Copper sales amounted to 49,000 tonnes, down from 52,000 tonnes a year ago, while the realized copper price was US$6.54 per pound, up from US$4.39.
Numbers for its second quarter:
Apotex Health Corp. raised its guidance for its full year as it reported a second-quarter profit of $100.8 million, up from $82.9 million a year earlier. The drug company says the profit amounted to 41 cents per diluted share for the quarter compared with 43 cents per diluted share a year ago when it had fewer shares outstanding.
Revenue totalled $852.9 million for the quarter, up from $843.5 million in the same quarter last year.
On an adjusted basis, Apotex says it earned 57 cents per diluted share in its latest quarter compared with an adjusted profit of 61 cents per diluted share a year earlier.
In its updated outlook, it says it now expects full-year revenue growth of nine to 10%, up from earlier expectations for upper mid-single digit growth of 7–8%.
Apotex also says it now expects its adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization margin to come in at about 31%, up from earlier guidance for about 30%.
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