The bad news? Total consumer debt in Canada reached $2.7 trillion in the second quarter of 2026. That quarter also saw the highest number of consumer insolvencies since 2009.

Holiday spending is a good reminder that what you buy today, you often pay for tomorrow (or the following year). What would your future self say to you if you charged $900 to your credit card and it ended up costing you $1,800 after making all your minimum payments?

Free Future You Money Project resources

Credit Canada, the longest-standing non-profit credit counselling agency in the country, was intrigued by this idea. As part of Financial Literacy Month, the agency launched the Future You Money Project.

The goal of the program is simple and answers an important question: How do you know which money moves to make today so your future self will actually thank you?

Future You resources give you the tools and knowledge to gain that 20-20 hindsight without having to make financial mistakes or deal with regret first. Even better, all the program tools are free and available on Credit Canada’s website. Here’s a quick look at the program highlights.

Mariposa: AI future self experience

Credit Canada developed Mariposa, an AI-powered debt management and financial agent. Instead of trying to chat with AI bots that can’t give tailored advice, use Mariposa’s prompts to get personalized answers to your money questions or see how your current spending habits might play out in the future.

Here’s how you use Mariposa:

Choose a prompt that matches your goals, habits, or questions

Enter the prompt into Mariposa

Fill in the blanks with personal details so you get a response that’s tailored to your financial situation

Submit the prompt and see how your future self fares

You can save the conversation or play around with the prompts to see how the money moves you make today could impact you down the road. Note that Credit Canada never sells or shares your information with third parties.

Article Continues Below Advertisement Skip Ad X

The Future You compound interest calculator

You’ve probably been told multiple times how important it is to save because compound interest will add up and do much of the heavy lifting. If you’re curious about how much you could earn, try the program’s compound interest calculator.

You’ll get the option to see how your money changes over time by:

Not saving

Saving without investing

Investing funds

You can customize your responses for a precise outcome. For instance, select how much you have, how much you’d like to save, how long you’d like to save for, and what type of account you want to invest in.

You’ll see results for each of these paths, which can nudge you to make money moves that your future self will appreciate.

Future You Reflection Cards

Did you ever use index cards as a memory aid? Reflection cards are pretty similar. These digital flashcards have prompts that are meant to help you think about your money habits. They can also help you consider what kind of financial future you want.

Here are a few examples:

“When you think about money, what emotion comes up most often and why?”

“What money lesson from childhood still influences the way you manage money today?”

The cards also feature affirmations and actions like the following:

Affirmation: “I can recognize my progress even when it feels small.”

“I can recognize my progress even when it feels small.” Affirmation: “I don’t need to keep up with anyone else’s definition of success.”

“I don’t need to keep up with anyone else’s definition of success.” Action: Celebrate your recent wins.

Celebrate your recent wins. Action: Download a budget planner.

Future You Money Workbook

The last resource we want to mention is the plan’s workbook. Here, you’ll find everything you need: a budget planner, debt calculator, savings worksheets, and templates to help you set personalized goals.