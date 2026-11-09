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wealthsimple presents

News

Everything unveiled at the highly anticipated ‘Wealthsimple Presents’ event

Wealthsimple announced 12 products and features on Thursday. Some are available now; others won't arrive until 2027.

Everything unveiled at the highly anticipated ‘Wealthsimple Presents’ event

Credit Cards

How the BMO eclipse Visa Infinite Privilege Card refresh changes the way you earn points

How the BMO eclipse Visa Infinite Privilege Card refresh changes the way you earn points
rbc cash back mastercard

News

RBC Cash Back Mastercard redemption changes coming soon

You will be affected if you have an RBC Cash Back Mastercard and/or an RBC Cash Back Preferred World...

RBC Cash Back Mastercard redemption changes coming soon
streaming services canada

Strategic Shopper

The best paid and free streaming services in Canada for 2026

What are the best streaming services in Canada? Which credit cards offer you streaming perks? Find out here. (Updated...

The best paid and free streaming services in Canada for 2026
caregiver

Financial Planning

Cost of caregiving: Experts urge early conversation on aging parents’ care

Millions of Canadians are currently acting as caregivers for parents. A new report shines light on the cost of...

Cost of caregiving: Experts urge early conversation on aging parents’ care
hilton honors american express

Credit Cards

Hilton Honors American Express Card launches in Canada: What to know

The Hilton Honors American Express Card comes with an annual fee, a welcome offer of up to 70,000 points,...

Hilton Honors American Express Card launches in Canada: What to know
financial independence

Financial literacy

Taking the financial reins when you turn 18 can build confidence for the future

Here's how you can build good money habits and start your financial independence journey when you turn 18.

Taking the financial reins when you turn 18 can build confidence for the future
loblaw stores

News

Loblaw CEO Per Bank says discount stores now key to winning price-weary shoppers

Loblaw is making an effort to grow its discount store locations. But the grocery giant faces brand reputation issues.

Loblaw CEO Per Bank says discount stores now key to winning price-weary shoppers
best online brokerage canada

Investing

Best online brokerages in Canada for 2026

Best online brokerages in Canada for 2026
rogers credit card payment fee

Credit Cards

Rogers, Fido will soon start charging a 1.6% fee to pay your bill by credit card

Rogers has shared that if you pay your bill with a credit card, you will be charged a payment...

Rogers, Fido will soon start charging a 1.6% fee to pay your bill by credit card