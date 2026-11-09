But having a credit account doesn’t always translate into a decent credit score — a financial report card on how likely you are to pay your bills on time.

While some might avoid a credit card to not get into debt, that could also mean not having financial history to show when applying for loans or even a rental apartment.

An absent or irregular credit history could also imply to lenders that you may not be a responsible borrower, said Ali Harris‑Saunders​​​​, community relations manager at non-profit Credit Counselling Society.

“Many young adults think that credit really only matters years down the road when you’re trying to get a mortgage,” she said.

“But your credit can affect things like apartment rentals, your cellphone plan, car loans and your access to future borrowing.”

Setting up a basic credit card and lining up automatic payments can help lay the foundation, said Lucianna Adragna, vice-president of client segments and everyday banking at RBC.

Learning how credit works is key to building your score

But knowing how credit really works is key to building your score, Adragna said.

She recalled applying for multiple credit cards when she was 18 years old, not really understanding what she was doing at the time.

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“I just checked off all these boxes and then suddenly, I had four cards in the mail,” Adragna said. “There was no advice that came along with that.”

An RBC survey published last month found nearly half of Canadians aged 18 to 24 surveyed said they are actively trying to build or improve their credit score, but more than one-quarter said they are still unsure whether they’re on the right track.

A credit card isn’t the only way to build your score, Harris‑Saunders​​​​ said.

Putting a phone bill in your name, even if you’re paying it directly through your bank account, can help start that process, she said.

“I’ll have monthly proof that I can manage this payment that is reported to the credit bureau, (and) that will go a long way in helping to build my credit,” Harris-Saunders said.

If a credit card is scary for a young adult for fear they’ll get into debt, they can check with their bank for a secured credit card that is backed by a deposit.

“Because it is secured by a deposit, that’s what keeps the balance a bit in check in case you’re unable to make those payments,” Harris-Saunders said.

How having credit history can help you

Meanwhile, the decision to get a credit card should depend on a few factors, including your life stage, whether you’re seeking independence and if you can manage paying off the balance on time.