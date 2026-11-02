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streaming services canada

Strategic Shopper

The best paid and free streaming services in Canada for 2026

What are the best streaming services in Canada? Which credit cards offer you streaming perks? Find out here. (Updated...

The best paid and free streaming services in Canada for 2026
caregiver

Financial Planning

Cost of caregiving: Experts urge early conversation on aging parents’ care

Millions of Canadians are currently acting as caregivers for parents. A new report shines light on the cost of...

Cost of caregiving: Experts urge early conversation on aging parents’ care
hilton honors american express

Credit Cards

Hilton Honors American Express Card launches in Canada: What to know

The Hilton Honors American Express Card comes with an annual fee, a welcome offer of up to 70,000 points,...

Hilton Honors American Express Card launches in Canada: What to know
financial independence

Financial literacy

Taking the financial reins when you turn 18 can build confidence for the future

Here's how you can build good money habits and start your financial independence journey when you turn 18.

Taking the financial reins when you turn 18 can build confidence for the future
loblaw stores

News

Loblaw CEO Per Bank says discount stores now key to winning price-weary shoppers

Loblaw is making an effort to grow its discount store locations. But the grocery giant faces brand reputation issues.

Loblaw CEO Per Bank says discount stores now key to winning price-weary shoppers
best online brokerage canada

Investing

Best online brokerages in Canada for 2026

Best online brokerages in Canada for 2026
rogers credit card payment fee

Credit Cards

Rogers, Fido will soon start charging a 1.6% fee to pay your bill by credit card

Rogers has shared that if you pay your bill with a credit card, you will be charged a payment...

Rogers, Fido will soon start charging a 1.6% fee to pay your bill by credit card
settle an estate

Estate Planning

An honour or a burden? What to know if you’ve agreed to settle a loved one’s estate

Here's everything you need to know about settling a deceased loved ones estate and challenges that come with...

An honour or a burden? What to know if you’ve agreed to settle a loved one’s estate
air canada phone

News

Booking your Air Canada flight by phone? That’ll be $30 extra — per passenger

Air Canada is now charging $30 to book flights over the phone. Find out the latest about this new...

Booking your Air Canada flight by phone? That’ll be $30 extra — per passenger
Best credit cards Canada

Spend

The best credit cards in Canada for 2026

Our top picks for the best credit cards in Canada include the Rogers Red World Elite Mastercard, Scotia Gold...

The best credit cards in Canada for 2026