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The best credit cards in Canada for 2026

Our top picks for the best credit cards in Canada include the Rogers Red World Elite Mastercard, Scotia Gold...

The best credit cards in Canada for 2026
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Credit Cards

The best no foreign transaction fee credit cards in Canada

To avoid paying the standard 2.5% foreign transaction fee, choose a card with a 0% forex fee or shop...

The best no foreign transaction fee credit cards in Canada
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ETFs

Buying ETFs in Canada Tool: The MoneySense ETF Screener

Which ETFs should you invest in? Which ones best suit your risk tolerance? What about personal ethics? Check out...

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Financial literacy

‘You’re right’ is the costliest thing AI can say about money

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A Simplii Financial debit card is shown in a photo illustration made in Toronto, Friday, Oct. 9, 2026.

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Simplii Financial rolls out tools for DIY banking in bid for growth

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CCB payment dates 2026: October child tax benefit arriving soon

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New report on side hustles shows nearly half of Canada wants in

A quarter of Canadians already have a side hustle and another quarter wants to start one. Where do the...

New report on side hustles shows nearly half of Canada wants in
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What to do about your mortgage when you get a divorce in Canada

Who stays in the home? What are the divorce-related rules about mortgages in Canada? A mortgage expert answers questions.

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what is a vpn

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What is a VPN and should you get one?

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Estate Planning

Cross-border estate planning: Don’t forget to update these documents

Your will is only one piece of the puzzle when you have U.S. assets. Here are the documents and...

Cross-border estate planning: Don’t forget to update these documents