Despite living in a world where financial decisions begin earlier than ever, money remains a taboo topic in many households. According to financial literacy advocate and author Robin Taub, that’s a missed opportunity.

“Research shows that kids who are taught about money at home when they’re young are more confident and optimistic about their financial futures and better prepared for the decisions they’ll face,” says Taub, a Chartered Professional Accountant and author of The Wisest Investment: Teaching Your Kids to Be Responsible, Independent, and Money Savvy for Life.

The good news is you don’t need to be a financial expert to teach your children about money.

“You don’t have to be perfect. You don’t have to be an expert,” says Taub. “You just have to start talking about it, and you and your kids can learn together.”

This Financial Literacy Month, we discuss how to teach kids about money, give them confidence, and set them up for success.

Why financial literacy starts at home

Many parents avoid conversations about money because they don’t feel confident in their own finances or worry about making mistakes. Taub understands those concerns.

Most Canadian parents are already talking about money with their kids, but few feel the lessons are sticking. A 2026 Ipsos survey for RBC-backed Mydoh found that 90% of parents discuss money with their children regularly, yet only 9% strongly agree their child is ready to manage money independently once they leave home.

Research commissioned by the Canadian Institute of Chartered Accountants (CICA) in 2012 found that while 78% of parents had tried to teach their children about money, 60% felt they hadn’t been successful, and many didn’t know what information to teach.

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Rather than seeing this as a reason to avoid the topic, Taub views it as a reason to start.

“The consequences of not talking about it are high,” she says. “If you’re not talking about money with them, who’s teaching them?”

Children are constantly absorbing financial lessons, whether parents realize it or not. They notice spending habits, financial stress, attitudes toward debt, and how decisions are made.

“Our kids are aware of both the good and the bad money habits in the house,” says Taub. “They are watching and listening and learning from you in the way you behave around money.”

Start earlier than you think

Many parents assume financial education begins in the teenage years, when part-time jobs, bank accounts, and credit cards enter the picture. Taub disagrees.

She encourages families to begin discussing money as early as age five, or whenever children begin showing curiosity about spending and saving.

The concepts don’t change much as children grow older. What changes is the complexity of the conversation.

Taub organizes financial education around what she calls the “five pillars of money”: