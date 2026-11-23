Financial Literacy Month: How to teach your kids about money
This Financial Literacy Month, we discuss how to teach kids about money, give them confidence, and set them up for success.
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This Financial Literacy Month, we discuss how to teach kids about money, give them confidence, and set them up for success.
Most parents and grandparents want the same thing for the children they love: happy, healthy, independent lives. Yet one of the most important life skills a child can learn is often the one families talk about least: money.
Despite living in a world where financial decisions begin earlier than ever, money remains a taboo topic in many households. According to financial literacy advocate and author Robin Taub, that’s a missed opportunity.
“Research shows that kids who are taught about money at home when they’re young are more confident and optimistic about their financial futures and better prepared for the decisions they’ll face,” says Taub, a Chartered Professional Accountant and author of The Wisest Investment: Teaching Your Kids to Be Responsible, Independent, and Money Savvy for Life.
The good news is you don’t need to be a financial expert to teach your children about money.
“You don’t have to be perfect. You don’t have to be an expert,” says Taub. “You just have to start talking about it, and you and your kids can learn together.”
This Financial Literacy Month, we discuss how to teach kids about money, give them confidence, and set them up for success.
Many parents avoid conversations about money because they don’t feel confident in their own finances or worry about making mistakes. Taub understands those concerns.
Most Canadian parents are already talking about money with their kids, but few feel the lessons are sticking. A 2026 Ipsos survey for RBC-backed Mydoh found that 90% of parents discuss money with their children regularly, yet only 9% strongly agree their child is ready to manage money independently once they leave home.
Research commissioned by the Canadian Institute of Chartered Accountants (CICA) in 2012 found that while 78% of parents had tried to teach their children about money, 60% felt they hadn’t been successful, and many didn’t know what information to teach.
Rather than seeing this as a reason to avoid the topic, Taub views it as a reason to start.
“The consequences of not talking about it are high,” she says. “If you’re not talking about money with them, who’s teaching them?”
Children are constantly absorbing financial lessons, whether parents realize it or not. They notice spending habits, financial stress, attitudes toward debt, and how decisions are made.
“Our kids are aware of both the good and the bad money habits in the house,” says Taub. “They are watching and listening and learning from you in the way you behave around money.”
Many parents assume financial education begins in the teenage years, when part-time jobs, bank accounts, and credit cards enter the picture. Taub disagrees.
She encourages families to begin discussing money as early as age five, or whenever children begin showing curiosity about spending and saving.
The concepts don’t change much as children grow older. What changes is the complexity of the conversation.
Taub organizes financial education around what she calls the “five pillars of money”:
“I think the answer will surprise you,” she says. “You talk about the same things no matter what age or stage they’re at.”
A five-year-old may be learning through birthday money, allowances, or a visit from the Tooth Fairy. A teenager may be learning through a part-time job, budgeting for outings with friends, or saving for a car. A young adult may be deciding how much to contribute to a TFSA or whether to carry a credit card balance.
Each lesson builds on the one before it.
One of Taub’s most insightful pieces of advice is that mistakes are not only inevitable, they’re valuable: Let kids make mistakes when the stakes are low.
“If they blow their allowance on something stupid that they forget about or break or realize wasn’t worth it, they’ll learn from that,” she says.
The key is allowing those lessons to happen when the financial consequences are relatively small.
“So when they are teenagers or in university and they’re responsible for managing more money and the stakes are a bit higher, they have some experience that they can rely on.”
As parents, that can be easier said than done.
I experienced this firsthand when my son was about 10 years old and wanted a new bike. His current bike worked fine, but he wanted a more advanced model. My husband and I told him we wouldn’t buy it for him, but if he wanted it badly enough, he could save for it himself.
Through allowances, birthday money, Christmas gifts, and extra work around the house, he slowly accumulated enough money to purchase the bike.
Watching him hand over several hundred dollars he had worked so hard to save was surprisingly difficult for me as a parent. Yet what happened next made it all worthwhile.
On the drive home, he thanked us for making him buy it himself.
“I feel so proud of myself,” he said.
Taub loved the story.
“He set a goal for himself, and he figured out a way to make it happen,” she told me. “That’s a fabulous example of what I call a teachable moment.”
More importantly, the experience taught him patience, saving, delayed gratification, and personal responsibility. It also gave him something we could never have purchased for him: confidence.
Read MoneySense’s guide about teaching toddlers about money.
Few parenting topics ignite more discussion than allowances.
Should children be paid for chores? Should allowance be earned? Or should helping around the house simply be expected as part of family life?
Taub believes there isn’t one right answer.
“Every family has to do what feels right for them and that’s in line with their means and their values,” she says.
Her preferred approach is a hybrid model.
Families can provide a basic allowance that gives children an opportunity to practice managing money while still expecting them to contribute to household responsibilities. Additional compensation can then be earned through extra tasks beyond regular family duties.
This approach teaches both responsibility and money management.
After all, children need money in order to learn how to manage it.
Today’s children are growing up in a financial environment that’s dramatically different from the one many parents experienced.
Cash is disappearing. Purchases happen with a tap of a phone, watch, debit card, or credit card. Buy-now-pay-later services have become commonplace.
As Taub points out, modern spending is increasingly frictionless.
“We have to learn how to bring back some of that visceral pain of loss that came from when you and I grew up and we just had cash.”
One practical solution she recommends is using banking technology.
Most Canadian financial institutions allow customers to receive real-time transaction alerts through mobile banking apps and smartwatches.
“I have that on my watch,” says Taub. “Every time I spend money, I know.”
Those alerts encourage mindfulness and provide a constant reminder that every purchase represents real money leaving an account or increasing a credit card balance.
For teenagers, understanding credit cards may be one of the most important financial lessons of all.
“Some of them are naive and they don’t understand that they’re borrowing money that has to be repaid,” says Taub.
Her advice is simple: start with low credit limits and make sure young adults understand how credit cards, interest charges, billing cycles, minimum payments, and debt actually work before giving them significant borrowing power.
If there was one message that surfaced repeatedly throughout our conversation, it was that financial education isn’t about formal lessons.
It’s about everyday behaviour.
Parents who budget, save, discuss goals, compare prices, make thoughtful purchases, and admit financial mistakes teach powerful lessons without ever opening a textbook.
“Being a good financial role model is so important,” says Taub. “You have to walk the talk.”
Children can spot contradictions quickly. If parents preach financial discipline while constantly overspending, the message loses credibility.
The opposite is also true. When children see thoughtful financial decision-making in action, those habits often become normalized.
And sometimes, Taub points out, the learning goes both ways.
“Just because you’re the parent doesn’t mean you can’t learn from your kids.”
Financial lessons don’t have to happen around a kitchen table with spreadsheets and calculators.
They can happen while grocery shopping, planning a family vacation, reviewing a phone bill, renovating a home, filing taxes, or comparing prices online.
Everyday life is full of opportunities to discuss needs versus wants, budgeting, saving, investing, taxes, debt, and generosity.
The key is simply paying attention.
“If you get creative, you’ll find them everywhere,” says Taub.
If parents take only one lesson from Taub’s work, it should be this: start the conversation.
Nothing complicated. Nothing formal. Just talk.
“Have a conversation,” she says. “Sit down with your kids and just say what’s going on in your lives. Are you finding you have enough money to do the things you want?”
Those discussions can naturally lead to conversations about spending, saving, earning income, future goals, charitable giving, investing, and values.
And perhaps most importantly, they help remove the stigma and secrecy that often surrounds money.
As families become more open about finances, children gain knowledge, confidence, and the ability to make better decisions throughout their lives.
Because ultimately, the wisest investment isn’t necessarily a stock, bond, ETF, or mutual fund.
It’s raising financially capable children who understand how to use money as a tool to create a life aligned with their values.
As Taub puts it: “It’s really about the freedom to have and do the things in life that are most important to you.”
Teaching kids about money doesn’t require a finance degree, a perfect financial track record, or complicated lessons. It starts with simple conversations, everyday experiences, and the willingness to let children learn through both successes and mistakes. As Robin Taub reminds us, financial confidence is built over time through earning, saving, spending, sharing, investing, and most importantly, talking openly about money.
The lessons we teach today can help shape financially responsible, confident adults tomorrow. And in a world where money touches nearly every major life decision, that may be one of the most valuable gifts we can give the next generation.
Taub shared additional strategies in a Nov. 3 episode of The Wealthy Life Podcast. Listen to the episode for common mistakes parents make when teaching money lessons, and practical ways to raise financially capable kids and grandkids.
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