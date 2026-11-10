For sellers, dealing with a property left in a will tends to be long-winded, frustrating and costly, so some prioritize selling as quickly as possible.

When a homeowner dies in Ontario the sale of their property generally can’t close until the executor (known in Ontario as the “estate trustee”), the person named in the will to manage the estate, is granted probate. That’s far from straightforward, as it can take many months for the courts to give the executor the green light.

Probate is generally required if the property is exclusively owned by one person, or if they hold it as Tenants in Common, a joint structure where the deceased’s stake in the property is passed down in the estate, as determined by the will.

Birute Luksenaite, founder of Portfolio Estate law firm in Toronto, said: “Some asset categories almost always require a court-appointed executor to be administered. In Ontario these assets generally include real estate held without surviving joint owners, financial accounts held without surviving joint owners and without named beneficiaries, as well as publicly traded shares.”

Probate can be avoided with Ontario real estate if:

The property is co-owned as a Joint Tenancy. Under this structure if one owner dies their share passes to the surviving owner(s).

The entire estate is worth less than $50,000. This is rare nowadays, while a will is required for this exemption to apply.

There is a First Dealings Exemption, which applies to properties purchased under Ontario’s former paper-based Registry Act system (generally before the mid-90s). When paper records were converted to the digital Land Title system it must have been designated as Land Titles Conversion Qualified (LTCQ), after which it cannot have changed hands. Condominiums tend not to apply.

The owner sets up a trust in their lifetime and transfers the real estate into the trust. They then appoint trustees in their will, who need to survive long enough to fulfill their duties. There are multiple kinds of trust, including a Family Trust.

What discounts are possible?

While properties sold as part of an estate can be discounted, it’s unusual to get hefty reductions in Ontario. Executors have a fiduciary duty to get fair market value for the estate’s assets to protect the beneficiaries, and they could face legal action if they “fail” in their duty by selling at a significant discount. As such, properties from the deceased are still sold on the open market in Ontario through a realtor and the Multiple Listing Service (MLS).

That’s not to say a smaller reduction on the asking price isn’t possible, though.

Wins Lai, a broker at RE/MAX Ultimate Realty Inc., Brokerage, in Toronto, said buyers can benefit from sellers lacking an emotional connection to a property they never lived in.

Article Continues Below Advertisement Skip Ad X

“If it’s inherited down to you, you’re going to treat it differently than if you worked for it; there’s a little less personal attachment to it,” she said. “They haven’t spent years paying off a mortgage.”

Asked if it’s realistic to secure a $50,000 discount (about 5%) on a $1-million Toronto property, Lai said it is “certainly possible,” though she clarified that estate properties don’t automatically sell at a discount. Any reduction should be evaluated against comparable sales, the property’s condition and the state of the market.

Trust our coverage? See more from MoneySense in your Google searches. Add as a preferred source

Court delays

Selling a property going through probate can be a frustrating experience because of Ontario’s slow court system, and any potential buyer needs to be aware of it too.

Kyle Loveless, a software developer, applied for probate to sell his late mother’s home in London, Ont. He submitted the paperwork in December 2024 and waited nine months for the courts before he could sell in September 2025. The sale went through in January 2026.

“The process was way too slow for what was a simple will,” Loveless said. “We’re in a housing crisis but we can’t sell houses for months — it’s stupid.”

The process isn’t just slow, it’s also costly and inconvenient. Loveless said he paid more than $1,000 a month in vacancy insurance to protect the home against problems like a fire, and for the insurance to remain valid the property had to be visited every 72 hours, meaning he frequently had to travel from his home in Kitchener to London. He also had to keep the heat on in winter and perform basic safety and maintenance checks.

That frustration can be an opportunity for a buyer who acts with speed and decisiveness. Lai sums up the mentality of the typical seller in this scenario.

“They are motivated and realistic about pricing, as they understand that holding onto a property comes with ongoing costs, including property taxes, maintenance, and utilities,” she said.