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ETFs

Should Canadian investors break up with their bond ETFs?

Since the 2022 bond bloodbath, investors have questioned bond ETFs. Learn how stock-bond correlations, diversification benefits and alternative ETF...

Should Canadian investors break up with their bond ETFs?
young canadians

MoneyFlex

Why young Canadians are staying in (and what it’s really about)

From dinner parties to movie nights, staying in is on the rise. Explore why young Canadians are embracing the...

Why young Canadians are staying in (and what it’s really about)

Retired Money

The calming genius of passive investing 

David Booth’s Stay Calm lays out the latest, highly convincing case for sticking to indexing and doing less as an investor.

The calming genius of passive investing 
bitcoin price

Canadian Crypto Observer

Bitcoin price comes roaring back, up over 40% in three months

We’re looking at how Bitcoin and various other cryptocurrencies have fared in the second half of 2026.

Bitcoin price comes roaring back, up over 40% in three months
Serious man and woman sitting at kitchen table in front of open laptop computer, looking at screen with concentrated expression, focused on paying utility bills online. Family budget and finances

Real Estate

Most Canadians don’t know how much they spend on housing. Do you?

Credit Canada found that 68% of Canadians don’t know how much of their budget goes toward housing. Those who...

Most Canadians don’t know how much they spend on housing. Do you?
spousal RRSP

Ask a Planner

How a spousal RRSP can save couples tax

There are still unique advantages to spousal RRSP accounts, even after the advent of pension splitting.

How a spousal RRSP can save couples tax

ETFs

What are the best Canadian ETFs for the Smith Manoeuvre?

Yes, you can execute this combination of mortgage repayment and investing using ETFs. Your options depend on risk and...

What are the best Canadian ETFs for the Smith Manoeuvre?
veterans affairs canada

News

Veterans Affairs Canada to send out payments on Monday

Some Canadians will receive a payment from Veterans Affairs Canada (VAC) on Monday, September 28, 2026. The governmental department...

Veterans Affairs Canada to send out payments on Monday
Map lying on wooden table

Financial literacy

Personal finance pros reveal one thing they wish they knew when they were younger

Financial experts reveal the money mistakes they made in their 20s and the lessons they wish they had learned...

Personal finance pros reveal one thing they wish they knew when they were younger

Spend

Why you paid for the gym but never went

Some expenditures stand in for the work required to actually reach our goals. Think of those before you swipe...

Why you paid for the gym but never went