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Bank of Canada interest rate

News

Bank of Canada set for pair of important data drops ahead of ‘live’ rate decision

The Bank of Canada will get fresh data to start next week as it weighs what could be a...

Bank of Canada set for pair of important data drops ahead of ‘live’ rate decision
TD aeroplan visa

Credit Cards

TD Aeroplan Visa cards get new perks, higher fees in January 2027

The TD Aeroplan Visa Platinum, Visa Infinite, Visa Business and Visa Infinite Privilege cards will see improved benefits starting...

TD Aeroplan Visa cards get new perks, higher fees in January 2027
stock index

News

S&P/TSX composite down more than 350 points, U.S. stock markets also lower

The S&P/TSX composite has moved lower find out the latest number for Canada's main stock index.

S&P/TSX composite down more than 350 points, U.S. stock markets also lower
A Simplii Financial debit card is shown in a photo illustration made in Toronto, Friday, Oct. 9, 2026.

News

Simplii Financial rolls out tools for DIY banking in bid for growth

Simplii Financial is launching a new account type, named the Simplii Account, and is piloting new features like bank...

Simplii Financial rolls out tools for DIY banking in bid for growth
A realtors sign advertises a house as for sale or for rent, in Ottawa on June 9, 2023.

Renting

Average asking rents fall 4.2% in September, marking 24 months of decreases

The average asking price for a rental unit in September was $2,034, marking two full years of annual declines...

Average asking rents fall 4.2% in September, marking 24 months of decreases
ccb payment dates

News

CCB payment dates 2026: October child tax benefit arriving soon

Find the 2026 CCB payment dates, maximum benefit amounts, income cutoffs, and eligibility rules for the Canada Child Benefit....

CCB payment dates 2026: October child tax benefit arriving soon
side hustles canada

News

New report on side hustles shows nearly half of Canada wants in

A quarter of Canadians already have a side hustle and another quarter wants to start one. Where do the...

New report on side hustles shows nearly half of Canada wants in
ACWB payment

Earn

Check your account for the final ACWB payment of 2026

The year's last ACWB payment is going out on Friday, October 9, and eligible Canadians should keep an eye...

Check your account for the final ACWB payment of 2026
canada tipping culture

Spend

Canadians are tipping less, and hospitality workers are feeling it

A new report shows how tipping culture is changing in Canada, with hospitality workers reporting a major drop in...

Canadians are tipping less, and hospitality workers are feeling it
alberta oilsands

News

Another oilsands boom? Smith, Carney say this time Canada will be ready

A proposed West Coast Pipeline from Alberta to B.C. could lead to further growth in the Canadian oilsands. Find...

Another oilsands boom? Smith, Carney say this time Canada will be ready