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Foreign nationals have been blocked from buying homes in Canada since January 2023, but unless the government takes action the policy will expire this coming January 2027.
The ban means people living overseas cannot buy residential property. It also extends to foreign companies, as well as Canadian private companies where more than 10% is foreign-owned. It was first introduced by the Justin Trudeau-led government with the remit to help ‘stabilize’ the housing market.
While the ban was initially set to last two years, it was extended by an additional two in February 2024. Under Mark Carney’s current tenure as Prime Minister, however, most analysts and economists don’t expect the ban to be extended again in its current form. We’re going to dig into the ban and what might come next.
When this legislation was first developed the Canadian housing market was in a very different place to today. In February 2022 property prices had increased by 21% year-on-year, leading to them peaking at an average of $816,000. Transactions also rose during the pandemic years, as they increased to a record 127,312 in Toronto in 2021, up from 82,628 in 2018.
The growth of foreign investors in Toronto and Vancouver had been a contentious issue for years, and there was a growing narrative that Canadians were being priced out of their own country’s housing markets. Indeed, in 2016 the National Bank of Canada estimated that Chinese investors accounted for an eye-watering $12.7 billion of sales in Vancouver in 2015, one third of the overall total.
Whether foreign buyers were actually to blame for Canada’s overheated housing markets is another matter, as by 2022 non-residents owned 4.2% of residential properties in Vancouver and 3% in the Greater Toronto Area. Whether this represents a big enough proportion to overheat the housing market is debatable.
The ban doesn’t apply to all foreigners. Many who want to live and work in Canada are exempt, including::
Certain land and development types are also exempt from the ban:
A word of warning: If you aren’t exempt and still buy property as a foreign national before the ban ends you could be fined up to $10,000 and the property could be sold via court order.
Since the act was introduced, both transactions and property prices cooled down. The government argued back in February 2024 that the policy helped make housing more affordable for Canadians.
That said, house prices are far from ‘stabilizing.’ They’ve fallen by around 20% since February 2022, which creates new problems.
Such dramatic declines mean that some people have fallen into negative equity, which means that the size of their mortgage loans are larger than the value of their homes. In such a situation, it’s difficult to sell and move without losing out financially, and switching mortgage providers can be tricky.
Wider economic factors also cooled down the market in the past few years.
The dramatic house price gains during the pandemic, and subsequent pullback, coincide with Canada’s policy interest rate being at just 0.25% between March 2020 to March 2022. The rate incrementally rose to 5% by July 2025, as the Bank of Canada was forced to raise the national interest rate to keep a lid on inflation.
Interest rate changes made mortgages more expensive, which blocked some new buyers from being able to get on the housing ladder. It also became more expensive for mortgage holders to refinance. As such, demand—and therefore transactions and property prices—fell.
While the ban may have played a role, higher interest rates are likely to have had a far bigger impact in cooling down the market.
Mark Carney’s government now has the opportunity to replace the foreign buyer ban with something new, or let it expire without a replacement.
In December 2025 Housing Minister Gregor Robertson confirmed that the government is conducting a formal review of the ban, with one eye on what happens after January 2027.
It seems unlikely the government would let the ban expire without putting something of a successor in its place. Even if Carney isn’t a fan of the foreign buyer ban, it is popular with voters. Indeed, an April 2025 poll found that 76% of Canadians supported the federal government’s foreign buyer ban, 13% opposed it, and 11% were undecided.
Assuming the federal government opts for a successor to the foreign buyer tax, one option is shifting to an Australian model. This permits foreign buyers to buy vacant land and new projects, but prohibits them from buying existing homes.
Meanwhile the Canadian Bar Association suggested providing regulatory or finance incentives for developers to construct multi-family and affordable housing, whether they are based in Canada or not. Adding new supply to the market is generally seen as a good way to “stabilize” the housing market, as new housing generally keeps property price growth in check.
There are already a range of measures in place to dissuade overseas buyers from parking their cash in Canadian property. In Ontario non-residents can be taxed an eye-watering 35% more than a Canadian buyer—a 25% non-resident speculation tax by the province and a 10% municipal tax within the city of Toronto.
There are also a range of empty homes taxes, notably in Toronto and Vancouver, on top of a federal underused housing tax of 1% per year. This means anyone looking to buy and hold their home is already contending with a heavy financial burden.
Given this context, the government could simply add to the existing taxes on foreign buyers, boosting the public purse rather than adopting a blanket ban. This could come in the form of an annual tax, or taxing foreign buyers when they make a purchase.
It seems likely the Mark Carney administration will pivot to a policy that welcomes foreign investment in property, providing it creates new supply.
In the current political climate, where Carney is attempting to attract investment from overseas and handle a United States trade dispute, having a blanket ban on foreign buyers likely doesn’t send the right message.
The administration is likely to replace the foreign buyer ban with a measured approach designed to develop new housing infrastructure with the help of overseas investment, while retaining much of the existing stock for those living in Canada.
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