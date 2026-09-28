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Ontario has new rental rules around eviction, late payments, and more. The rules kicked in on Sept. 21.

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Canadian banks are racing to adopt AI, but hurdles remain

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Home sales drop with ‘fresh round of economic headwinds’ ahead: CREA

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Canada Child Benefit September payments dropping early

Canada's new benefit year began in July, increasing several benefit amounts by roughly 2%.

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No-fee vs. rewards credit cards: When paying an annual fee pays off

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How much does the foldable Apple iPhone Duo cost in Canada?

Apple's foray into the foldable phone market is a lot more expensive than the co-revealed iPhone 18 Pro.

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The best paid and free streaming services in Canada for 2026

What are the best streaming services in Canada? Which credit cards offer you streaming perks? Find out here.

The best paid and free streaming services in Canada for 2026