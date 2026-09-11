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iPhone Duo

Tech

How much does the foldable Apple iPhone Duo cost in Canada?

Apple's foray into the foldable phone market is a lot more expensive than the co-revealed iPhone 18 Pro.

How much does the foldable Apple iPhone Duo cost in Canada?
streaming services canada

Strategic Shopper

The best paid and free streaming services in Canada for 2026

What are the best streaming services in Canada? Which credit cards offer you streaming perks? Find out here.

The best paid and free streaming services in Canada for 2026
Young couple with baby in the park

Life Insurance

New study shows life insurance coverage is up, but confidence is down

PolicyMe’s second annual life insurance study reports that although more Canadians have at least some life insurance, 24% of...

New study shows life insurance coverage is up, but confidence is down

Spend

Canadians are demanding more local products as retailers face pressure to respond

Canadians are increasingly buying local amid the trade war, but some Canadian companies say retailers are slow to make...

Canadians are demanding more local products as retailers face pressure to respond
bank of canada interest rate

News

Bank of Canada holds interest rate at 2.25%, warns trade war could sabotage recovery

The Bank of Canada held its key interest rate at 2.25%. But growing uncertainty in the Middle East and...

Bank of Canada holds interest rate at 2.25%, warns trade war could sabotage recovery

Newcomers to Canada

What money values are we passing on to our kids?

It’s not what we say so much as what we do that children end up modeling.

What money values are we passing on to our kids?
A student's TDSB laptop sits on their desk at an elementary school in Toronto on Tuesday, January 9, 2024.

Spend

What to consider before buying a used laptop in Canada

New laptops are expensive; here's what you should consider as you cautiously invest in a used laptop.

What to consider before buying a used laptop in Canada
The Quilpituk Creek wildfire burns on the west side of Okanagan Lake near Fintry, B.C., late Monday, Aug. 3, 2026.

Home Insurance

After a fire or flood, the financial fallout can be costly

Fire and flood evacuations can trigger unexpected financial costs. Here’s what homeowners should know about insurance, repairs, and emergency...

After a fire or flood, the financial fallout can be costly
Villa house model, key and drawing on retro desktop (real estate sale concept)

Real Estate

How a secondary suite can make buying a home more affordable in Ontario

A secondary suite can help homeowners offset housing costs. Here’s what to know about converting a home into a...

How a secondary suite can make buying a home more affordable in Ontario
Bank of Canada interest rate

News

Bank of Canada interest rate announcement: What to expect on September 2

The Bank of Canada has held its interest rate at 2.25% since October last year. Will that change?

Bank of Canada interest rate announcement: What to expect on September 2