Let’s walk through how to calculate your break-even point and find the credit card that best aligns with your spending style.

TL;DR When is a credit card annual fee worth it?

A credit card’s annual fee is only worth paying if the rewards and perks you actually use outweigh the cost. A higher fee doesn’t necessarily mean better value.

For light or occasional credit card users, the rewards earned may not be enough to offset the fee. A no-fee card would probably be the smarter choice.

But if you regularly spend a lot in bonus categories like groceries, gas, travel, or dining, a great rewards card can easily deliver more value than its annual fee through points, cash back, insurance coverage, and other perks.

How to calculate your credit card break-even point

If you’re like many people, your spending probably falls between these extremes, which is why it’s so useful to calculate your personal break-even point before applying for a credit card. Here’s how to do it:

Annual fee ÷ average reward rate = break-even point

Let’s say you’re considering getting a premium credit card like the RBC Avion Visa Infinite, which charges a $120 annual fee and it earns about 1% in value back every year. Since 120 ÷ 1% = 12,000, you’d have to charge at least $12,000 a year to the credit card for it to reward you with enough to offset the annual fee.

1 Avion point earned per $1 spent

100 Avion points = $1 in value, so $1 spent earns approximately 1 cent, or 1% in value

This calculation excludes the welcome offer bonus

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Real-world spending: Which card comes out ahead?

Sounds simple, right? It can be, if you know exactly how much you spend every year, but let’s play around with real-world spending, assuming you vaguely know how much you spend each month.

If you spend less than $1,000 per month

Best fit: No-fee credit card

You mainly use your card for:

Phone and utility bills

Streaming subscriptions

Occasional dining or shopping

Why a no-fee card makes sense: At this spending level, rewards tend to accumulate slowly, making it harder to offset a $120+ annual fee.

If you spend around $1,500 to 2,000 per month

Best fit: Mid-tier or premium rewards card

You regularly use your card for:

Groceries

Gas

Dining

Recurring household expenses



Why an annual-fee card may be worth it: Higher spending in bonus categories can generate enough rewards to outweigh the annual fee.

If you spend $3,000+ per month

Best fit: Premium travel or rewards card