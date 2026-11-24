The S&P/TSX composite index was down 149.21 points at 33,932.91.

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was up 34.87 points at 49,630.18. The S&P 500 index was down 86.52 points at 7,150.65, while the Nasdaq composite was down 564.54 points or 2.3 per cent at 23,525.02.

The Canadian dollar traded for 69.87 cents US compared with 69.59 cents US on Monday.

The January crude oil contract was down 11 cents US at US$80.06 per barrel.

The December gold contract down US$83.40 at US$3,568 was an ounce.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 24, 2026.

Companies in this story: (TSX:GSPTSE, TSX:CADUSD)

News from © The Canadian Press, 2026. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

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