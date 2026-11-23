The stats back it up. Victims reported a total of $704 million in losses to the Canadian Anti-Fraud Centre last year, but most incidents do not even get reported. The Centre estimates that figure only represents 5% to 10% of all the fraud taking place, meaning the real toll to consumers and the financial system could top $7 billion a year.

Why identity protection matters for families

The worry around cyber crime only increases for parents. You have a hard enough time keeping up with your own digital hygiene, let alone that of your kids. But cyber-criminals will exploit any way into your accounts, identities and family life, including targeting children.

It’s important that every member of the family, from the age that they first engage with digital networks unsupervised, knows and understands the risks. Here are some of the most common threats:

Email, text and phone scams: The fraudster reaches out by one of these media purporting to offer an opportunity, alert the victim to a delivery or a fraud attempt, or to be a relative or other person known to the victim. The objective is usually theft either of money or of personal information.

The fraudster reaches out by one of these media purporting to offer an opportunity, alert the victim to a delivery or a fraud attempt, or to be a relative or other person known to the victim. The objective is usually theft either of money or of personal information. Identity theft: The fraudster obtains personal information through one of the scams above or a corporate data breach and uses it to apply for credit with no intent to service or repay the debt.

The fraudster obtains personal information through one of the scams above or a corporate data breach and uses it to apply for credit with no intent to service or repay the debt. Malicious attacks on children or other vulnerable persons: The criminal seeks to influence the victim, possibly but not necessarily for monetary gain.



Being aware of and avoiding these risks is essential to staying safe online, but there is only so much that smart digital habits alone can do to contain the threat of cyber-crime. Further protection—the kind that helps you sleep at night—can only come from the right digital tools.

What to look for in a family protection service

A few simple security tools might come included with your device purchase, internet service, or wireless network plan, such as basic anti-virus protection and the option to limit what sites your child can visit. But the list of recommended software to keep you and yours safe online is growing. Increasingly, users are choosing:

Virtual private networks (VPNs) to encrypt your communications while using public wifi networks where your internet activity can be intercepted

to encrypt your communications while using public wifi networks where your internet activity can be intercepted Password managers to generate and keep track of strong, fraud-resistant passwords

to generate and keep track of strong, fraud-resistant passwords Parental controls so you can restrict access to potentially harmful sites and monitor your children’s online activity

so you can restrict access to potentially harmful sites and monitor your children’s online activity Credit monitoring that can alert you to new activity on your credit report.

that can alert you to new activity on your credit report. Social media monitoring to ensure your social accounts are used properly and not compromised

to ensure your social accounts are used properly and not compromised Dark web monitoring to search whether any pieces of your personal information are for sale on the dark web

to search whether any pieces of your personal information are for sale on the dark web Insurance and identity restoration services in case a member of your family’s personal information falls into the wrong hands

How Equifax Complete Protection for Family works

You can, if you choose, buy each of these services independently. A safer (and, in most cases, more affordable) option is to buy these services in a single bundle.

Equifax Complete Protection for Family offers comprehensive online security for your household. The plan provides two adults with a password manager, social media and dark web monitoring, identity theft insurance coverage up to $1 million (not available in Quebec for new product purchases), and ID restoration services. You also get VPN, device protection, and parental controls on 10 devices for the whole family—all for $44.95 per month.

sponsored Equifax Complete Protection for Family Go to site Equifax Complete Protection for Family combines world-class digital security features for up to 10 devices with credit monitoring and ID protection services.

Subscription price: $44.95 per month Welcome offer: Pay $44.95 for the first month, get two months free. Then pay $44.95 per month. Cancel with Equifax Canada at any time; no partial month refunds. Go to site

Steps families can take to protect themselves

Of course, no set of software tools can protect you if you share your information recklessly or click on a dubious link. Full protection requires a combination of prudent online behaviour and up-to-date tools for detecting, containing and, if necessary, recovering from digital malfeasance.

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There are steps you and your family can take to minimize these risks. For example:

Take care to protect your personal information, never sharing birthdays on social media or information with persons or organizations you don’t know

Don’t click on links furnished by messages from unknown senders; only respond to those with a recognizable domain name

Do not use public Wi-Fi to make purchases or access financial accounts

Use strong, unique passwords for all accounts you access online and change them whenever you detect unusual activity

Use multi-factor authorization and biometric scanning, where available, to access financial accounts

If you suspect your information may be compromised, you can place a free fraud alert on your credit reports with Canada’s consumer credit reporting agencies, including Equifax. These flags will cause financial institutions to call you or validate your identity first before approving credit applications in your name.

With Equifax Complete Protection for Family, you can rest easy knowing that your family enjoys a robust defence against digital fraud and crime.

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