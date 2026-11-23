How to keep your family safe from digital fraud
Sponsored By
Equifax
Learn how to protect your family from digital fraud with smart online habits, identity theft prevention tips, and tools for monitoring personal information.
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Sponsored By
Equifax
Learn how to protect your family from digital fraud with smart online habits, identity theft prevention tips, and tools for monitoring personal information.
Phishing, data breaches, identity theft, bank and credit card fraud. The methods of attacking our online lives seem to keep multiplying. Aided by artificial intelligence (AI), scams are getting more sophisticated and ever-harder to distinguish from legitimate online activity.
The stats back it up. Victims reported a total of $704 million in losses to the Canadian Anti-Fraud Centre last year, but most incidents do not even get reported. The Centre estimates that figure only represents 5% to 10% of all the fraud taking place, meaning the real toll to consumers and the financial system could top $7 billion a year.
The worry around cyber crime only increases for parents. You have a hard enough time keeping up with your own digital hygiene, let alone that of your kids. But cyber-criminals will exploit any way into your accounts, identities and family life, including targeting children.
It’s important that every member of the family, from the age that they first engage with digital networks unsupervised, knows and understands the risks. Here are some of the most common threats:
Being aware of and avoiding these risks is essential to staying safe online, but there is only so much that smart digital habits alone can do to contain the threat of cyber-crime. Further protection—the kind that helps you sleep at night—can only come from the right digital tools.
A few simple security tools might come included with your device purchase, internet service, or wireless network plan, such as basic anti-virus protection and the option to limit what sites your child can visit. But the list of recommended software to keep you and yours safe online is growing. Increasingly, users are choosing:
You can, if you choose, buy each of these services independently. A safer (and, in most cases, more affordable) option is to buy these services in a single bundle.
Equifax Complete Protection for Family offers comprehensive online security for your household. The plan provides two adults with a password manager, social media and dark web monitoring, identity theft insurance coverage up to $1 million (not available in Quebec for new product purchases), and ID restoration services. You also get VPN, device protection, and parental controls on 10 devices for the whole family—all for $44.95 per month.
Equifax Complete Protection for Family combines world-class digital security features for up to 10 devices with credit monitoring and ID protection services.
Subscription price: $44.95 per month
Welcome offer: Pay $44.95 for the first month, get two months free. Then pay $44.95 per month. Cancel with Equifax Canada at any time; no partial month refunds.
Of course, no set of software tools can protect you if you share your information recklessly or click on a dubious link. Full protection requires a combination of prudent online behaviour and up-to-date tools for detecting, containing and, if necessary, recovering from digital malfeasance.
There are steps you and your family can take to minimize these risks. For example:
If you suspect your information may be compromised, you can place a free fraud alert on your credit reports with Canada’s consumer credit reporting agencies, including Equifax. These flags will cause financial institutions to call you or validate your identity first before approving credit applications in your name.
With Equifax Complete Protection for Family, you can rest easy knowing that your family enjoys a robust defence against digital fraud and crime.
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