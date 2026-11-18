The Canada Disability Benefit is a government tool aimed at reducing poverty among working-age Canadians with disabilities. Although the benefit was signed into law in 2023, applications for assistance only opened in June 2025.

For this benefit year, the maximum monthly amount you could receive for the Canada Disability Benefit is $204.20 per month. The exact amount you’ll get depends on your adjusted family net income.

Whether you got a letter from Service Canada urging you to apply or you think you might be eligible for the benefit, we’ll help you figure out if you qualify. We’ll also explain the best way to apply and how much you might receive.

What is the Canada Disability Benefit?

The Canada Disability Benefit is a federal benefit that provides direct financial support to people with disabilities. Since working-age Canadians with disabilities are disproportionately living in poverty, the benefit aims to improve their financial security.

The benefit is paid out monthly, and the amount you receive depends on your adjusted family net income.

Also read Best savings accounts in Canada Find the best and most up-to-date savings rates in Canada using our comparison tool compare now

Canada disability tax credit vs. Canada Disability Benefit

The Canada Disability Benefit is not to be confused with the long-established disability tax credit. The benefit is a monthly payment you receive and can use for anything you need, while the tax credit simply reduces the amount of income that you might owe taxes on.

To get the benefit, however, you have to qualify for the disability tax credit. To be approved, you’ll need a doctor to fill out a form describing your disability and how it affects your life. If the government believes you have a marked restriction or significant limitation, you can claim the tax credit.

The disability tax credit is $10,138 for the 2025 tax year.

Article Continues Below Advertisement Skip Ad X

Trust our coverage? See more from MoneySense in your Google searches. Add as a preferred source

How much is the Canada Disability Benefit in the 2026-2027 benefit year?

Every year, the government adjusts the benefit amount for inflation, and the benefit year runs from July to the following June. The maximum amount you can get from July 2026 to June 2027 is $2,450.40 or $204.20 per month.

The exact amount you receive depends on your adjusted family net income as reported on your most recent tax return. If you earn less than $23,000 as an individual, you’ll receive the maximum amount. Couples who earn less than $32,500 per year will also see the full benefit.

If you make more than that, you may still get the benefit, but at a reduced rate.

Working income exception

If you’re working, don’t assume that you won’t qualify for the benefit because you make too much money. The government allows you to exclude up to $10,000 of your income if you’re an individual filing for the benefit or up to $14,000 combined for couples.

If you’d like an estimate of how much you could receive, use the Canada Disability Benefit Estimator on the government’s website.

Canada Disability Benefit eligibility: Who can claim it?

To be eligible for the Canada Disability Benefit, you must have received approval for the disability tax credit (DTC). The DTC is the eligibility threshold for many provincial and federal disability support programs.

If you’ve been approved for the DTC, you must be a Canadian resident for income tax filing purposes, and you, along with your spouse or common law partner, must have filed the most recent federal tax return.

The Canada Disability Benefit is only available to people between the ages of 18 and 64. And you must be one of the following: