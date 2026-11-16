Tiff Macklem to step down as Bank of Canada governor at end of his term
The Bank of Canada says Tiff Macklem will not seek a second term as governor and plans to step down when his run expires on June 2, 2027.
Advertisement
The Bank of Canada says Tiff Macklem will not seek a second term as governor and plans to step down when his run expires on June 2, 2027.
The Bank of Canada says Tiff Macklem will not seek a second term as governor and plans to step down when his current run expires on June 2, 2027.
The central bank’s board of directors says it has started a search process to select the next governor.
“It has been the highlight of my career to serve as the 10th governor of the Bank of Canada,” Macklem said in a news release Monday.
He said his tenure has come as Canada navigates a world that is more fragmented and shock-prone.
“The bank has faced these challenges by acting decisively, by using sound judgment in the face of uncertainty, and by serving Canadians with humility and a steadfast commitment to its mandate,” he said.
Macklem was named governor in May 2020 and took over the job in June of that year, during the early days of the pandemic.
The central bank said the recruitment process is expected to be completed by spring 2027.
The board’s choice will be subject to approval by the minister of finance and the federal cabinet.
News from © The Canadian Press, 2026. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
Share this article Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Linkedin Share on Reddit Share on Email
If you're trying to make better money decisions, Credit Canada’s Future You program offers free tools to help you...
Sponsored By
TD
Most Canadians have paid the cost of convenience to save time or effort, but few do it often. Here's...
We're all being encouraged to talk about money this Financial Literacy Month. The first thing I want to say...
Federal budget 2026 includes several tax and investment measures, but how do they affect the average family?
Sponsored By
Equifax
Entrepreneur Carly Steiman shares her tips on how tradespeople can start their own business.
Here's how you can build good money habits and start your financial independence journey when you turn 18.
Sponsored By
Equifax
If you meet certain eligibility criteria, the CRA may do most of your tax return 2026 for you. But...