Bare trust reporting confusion is back again, but the rules are narrower. Barring another delay, certain bare trusts will have to file for 2026 by March 31, 2027.

What is a bare trust?

As a refresher, a trust can be formally established through a trust deed or through someone’s will. But a trust can also exist without formal legal documentation. It is the legal relationship that matters most.

A bare trust generally involves a legal owner holding property for someone else and essentially acting as that person’s agent.

Common situations include:

an adult child added to a parent’s bank or investment account

a parent added to title on an adult child’s home

property legally registered to one person but technically (beneficially) owned by another

A parent who merely co-signs or guarantees a mortgage but is not on title may not be holding property at all, so the first step is to determine whether there is actually a trust.

The new rules

CRA’s October 2026 guidance provides clearer examples of which arrangements are caught and which are not.

Some of the exclusions and exemptions most relevant to individual taxpayers involve genuine joint ownership, certain family principal residence arrangements, trusts worth no more than $50,000, and some family trusts worth no more than $250,000 that hold only qualifying assets. Qualifying assets include cash, GICs, and certain publicly traded securities like bonds, stocks, mutual funds, and exchange traded funds.

Example: $250,000+ joint account owned by spouses

What about spouses who have a $500,000 joint investment account? If both are legal owners and genuine beneficial owners, there is a co-ownership exclusion that may apply.

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The rule requires each beneficiary to also be a legal owner, and all legal owners to also be beneficiaries. So, even though the account exceeds $250,000, it may not be subject to the bare trust reporting rules.

One spouse contributing more of the money does not necessarily mean the other spouse has no beneficial interest. There are separate attribution rules that can result in the taxation of the account differing from 50/50 in a case of unequal contributions, but that is a separate tax matter.

It may be different if one spouse is on the account only for convenience and has no beneficial interest. In that case, there may be a bare trust, and the applicable exemptions need to be considered.

Example: A parent on title to an adult child’s home

Principal residences get special treatment under the new rules. One example is a parent who is on title to help an adult child qualify for a mortgage.

According to CRA, if the legal owners are related and the real estate can qualify as the principal residence of one or more legal owners, an exclusion may apply. The value of the home does not matter either, so there is no ceiling.

Be careful about trying to use this exemption for rental properties and investment properties, which should not be assumed to qualify. CRA has also been paying closer attention to taxpayers who try to get cute with the principal residence exemption.

Being on title is also different from simply guaranteeing someone else’s mortgage. A guarantor who is not on legal title may not be holding property in trust at all.

Example: Adult child helping aging parent with banking

I have a lot of concerns with adding an adult child jointly to a parent’s bank account when things could otherwise be dealt with using a power of attorney or similar document.