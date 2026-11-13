Newly certified in a trade? You could soon get $5,000 from the government
Applications for the federal Red Seal Completion Bonus open on November 16. Find out how the program works and whether you’re eligible.
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Applications for the federal Red Seal Completion Bonus open on November 16. Find out how the program works and whether you’re eligible.
Under the Canadian government’s Team Canada Strong effort, a grant called The Red Seal Completion Bonus will be given to certain qualifying individuals.
If you’ve recently finished an apprenticeship in a Red Seal trade, Ottawa has $5,000 with your name on it, and the application window is about to open.
Employment and Social Development Canada (ESDC) says the bonus Team Canada Strong Red Seal Completion Bonus is a one-time payment for eligible people who complete an apprenticeship and get certified in a designated Red Seal trade.
“A Red Seal endorsement is a seal on your provincial or territorial trade certificate. It shows that you have the knowledge and skills necessary to practice your trade across Canada,” reads the program’s website.
Examples of Red Seal trades include carpenter, welder, hairstylist, baker, roofer, tilesetter, cook, and appliance service technician. Go to the program page for the full list.
To get the Red Seal endorsement, you need to pass the Red Seal exam.
Applications open on Nov. 16, 2026. Here’s what you need to know.
The bonus is $5,000, but if you complete an apprenticeship in more than one trade, it could be more.
ESDC states on its program page: “Journeypersons can receive the Bonus for each designated Red Seal trade in which they completed an apprenticeship and received certification.”
MoneySense asked ESDC whether there is a cap on the number of bonuses or the total amount. In an emailed response to MoneySense on Nov. 9, ESDC’s Media Relations Office said, “Applicants can receive the Red Seal Completion Bonus more than once (but only once per trade), provided they have completed apprenticeships and obtained certification in more than one Red Seal trade.”
ESDC’s didn’t mention any cap on the number of trades or the total amount. At $5,000 per trade, someone who completes apprenticeships and gets certified in two designated trades could potentially receive up to $10,000 before tax.
ESDC told MoneySense a separate application is required for each eligible trade.
It’s also a bigger payment than the federal Apprenticeship Completion Grant, which paid a one-time $2,000 and closed to applications on March 31, 2025, according to the government’s apprenticeship grants page. The new bonus is two and a half times that amount.
You need to be a Canadian citizen, permanent resident or protected person, and you can’t be a high school student.
You also need to have completed an apprenticeship in a designated Red Seal trade and received your certification on or after April 1, 2025, per the government’s eligibility page.
Which trades count depends on the province or territory where you registered, and the overview page links to the list of designated Red Seal trades so you can check yours.
The dates depend on when you were certified:
Those Certified between April 1, 2025 and Nov. 15, 2026 have until May 31, 2027 to apply, about 6.5 months after applications open. But if you were certified on or after Nov. 16, 2026, you have 12 months from your certification date.
“Applicants must submit all required supporting documents within 28 calendar days of their application date. If Service Canada does not receive the supporting documents on time, the applicant will need to submit a new application,” ESDC told us, adding that late applications will not be considered.
MoneySense also asked whether there is any flexibility if a provincial or territorial authority is slow to issue a certificate. ESDC’s answer restated the rules above and didn’t address that situation, so it’s not clear whether an exception exists. If you’re waiting on a certificate or other document, ask the program through its contact page before you apply.
According to the government’s application preparation page, you’ll need your Social Insurance Number (SIN) and mailing address. You’ll also be asked for banking details (institution, transit and account numbers) if you want direct deposit.
An email address is optional but recommended. You’ll also need your certification date, the province or territory where you were certified, your apprentice identification number and the name of your Red Seal trade.
If your SIN begins with 9, or you’re a protected person, you’ll also have to prove your legal status in Canada, such as with a permanent resident card or certain forms from Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada.
Supporting documents vary by province. Alberta applicants need a Journeyperson Certificate, for example, while Ontario applicants need both a Certificate of Qualification and a Certificate of Apprenticeship. Quebec’s requirements are listed as “details to follow,” and the government says document requirements may be updated, so check back before you apply.
“The Bonus is considered taxable income. Federal and provincial or territorial taxes, where applicable, will be deducted before the recipient is issued a payment. Recipients will get a T4A slip from Public Services and Procurement Canada in the mail the year after they receive payment,” ESDC said.
That means tax may be taken off before the money is paid out, so the amount that lands in your account could be less than $5,000.
“Receipt of the Red Seal Completion Bonus would not impact an individual’s ability to access other federal apprenticeship supports, nor affect the amount of Employment Insurance benefits to which an individual is entitled, as Bonus payments are not considered employment earnings,” ESDC told us. “As the Bonus is considered taxable income, it could impact receipt of other income-tested benefits and credits.”
The department didn’t name which income-tested benefits or credits could be affected.
If you receive any, it’s worth checking with the Canada Revenue Agency (CRA) or a tax professional.
Applications will be processed in the order received once the application and all required supporting documents have been submitted.
The program aims to issue eligibility decisions within 28 calendar days, and payments to eligible recipients are expected to begin in December 2026.
“We recommend signing up for direct deposit. It’s the fastest and most reliable way to receive your payment. Applicants who do not provide direct deposit information will receive their payment by cheque. Delivery timelines depend on Canada Post service standards,” ESDC told MoneySense.
Getting your paperwork together first is the surest way to avoid delays.
You can reach the program through its contact page.
The bonus is part of Team Canada Strong, an $8-billion initiative that aims to recruit, train and hire 80,000 to 100,000 new Red Seal trades workers over five years, according to the news release about the bonus shared by the government in October.
The government says Canada will have more than 1.4 million skilled trades job openings between 2024 and 2033. Jobs and Families Minister Patty Hajdu said the bonus is meant to recognize young people’s efforts as they start their careers.
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