If you’ve recently finished an apprenticeship in a Red Seal trade, Ottawa has $5,000 with your name on it, and the application window is about to open.

Employment and Social Development Canada (ESDC) says the bonus Team Canada Strong Red Seal Completion Bonus is a one-time payment for eligible people who complete an apprenticeship and get certified in a designated Red Seal trade.

“A Red Seal endorsement is a seal on your provincial or territorial trade certificate. It shows that you have the knowledge and skills necessary to practice your trade across Canada,” reads the program’s website.

Examples of Red Seal trades include carpenter, welder, hairstylist, baker, roofer, tilesetter, cook, and appliance service technician. Go to the program page for the full list.

To get the Red Seal endorsement, you need to pass the Red Seal exam.

Applications open on Nov. 16, 2026. Here’s what you need to know.

How much you can get

The bonus is $5,000, but if you complete an apprenticeship in more than one trade, it could be more.

ESDC states on its program page: “Journeypersons can receive the Bonus for each designated Red Seal trade in which they completed an apprenticeship and received certification.”

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MoneySense asked ESDC whether there is a cap on the number of bonuses or the total amount. In an emailed response to MoneySense on Nov. 9, ESDC’s Media Relations Office said, “Applicants can receive the Red Seal Completion Bonus more than once (but only once per trade), provided they have completed apprenticeships and obtained certification in more than one Red Seal trade.”

ESDC’s didn’t mention any cap on the number of trades or the total amount. At $5,000 per trade, someone who completes apprenticeships and gets certified in two designated trades could potentially receive up to $10,000 before tax.

ESDC told MoneySense a separate application is required for each eligible trade.

It’s also a bigger payment than the federal Apprenticeship Completion Grant, which paid a one-time $2,000 and closed to applications on March 31, 2025, according to the government’s apprenticeship grants page. The new bonus is two and a half times that amount.

Who qualifies for the Red Seal Completion Bonus?

You need to be a Canadian citizen, permanent resident or protected person, and you can’t be a high school student.

You also need to have completed an apprenticeship in a designated Red Seal trade and received your certification on or after April 1, 2025, per the government’s eligibility page.

Which trades count depends on the province or territory where you registered, and the overview page links to the list of designated Red Seal trades so you can check yours.

The deadlines to know

The dates depend on when you were certified: