Bank of Canada moving carefully, but further hikes might be needed: meeting summary
The BoC governing council says further interest rate hikes might come in the future, but is taking a more cautious approach amid uncertainty.
Advertisement
The BoC governing council says further interest rate hikes might come in the future, but is taking a more cautious approach amid uncertainty.
The Bank of Canada’s governing council thinks it might need to raise interest rates further, but it’s proceeding carefully, according to a summary of deliberations of its recent decision to raise its key policy rate for the first time since 2023.
According to the report, the council acknowledged it faced considerable uncertainty and said it would take its monetary policy decisions one meeting at a time.
The Bank of Canada raised its policy interest rate by a quarter of a percentage point to 2.5 per cent last month to reduce the risk that stubbornly high oil prices become persistent inflation.
The summary says the council members agreed that monetary policy cannot lower global energy prices, but can prevent them from leading to generalized inflation.
The decision came as the Bank of Canada raised its outlook for the annual inflation rate to hit 3.5 per cent at the end of this year and remain above three per cent for much of 2027.
The summary of deliberations said higher costs largely haven’t been passed through to consumers so far, but the bank’s surveys suggest businesses expect to raise some prices over the next year.
Share this article Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Linkedin Share on Reddit Share on Email
Budget 2026 promises billions in affordability relief, but struggling middle-income Canadians may not benefit from it much.
Federal budget 2026 has introduced tax measures around growth and simplifying Canada's tax code. Find out the latest details.
A new Money Mentors survey revealed that 53% of self-employed workers used credit to cover everyday expenses because of...
Canadian youth face challenges finding employment. A recent study from Statistics Canada says AI is not to blame.
Check out the remaining Ontario Trillium Benefit payment dates for 2026 and learn what determines how much money you...
Have you received an Ontario Trillium Benefit (OTB) notice from CRA? Here is what it means and what you...
Entrepreneur Carly Steiman shares her tips on how tradespeople can start their own business.
Created By
Surviscor
Eligible for CPP and OAS/GIS? Here’s how much money you can expect.
Sponsored By
Fidelity Investments Canada ULC