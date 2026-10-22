Service Canada to issue October OAS and CPP payments soon
Eligible for CPP and OAS/GIS? Here’s how much money you can expect.
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Eligible for CPP and OAS/GIS? Here’s how much money you can expect.
If you receive the Canada Pension Plan (CPP) or Old Age Security (OAS), including the Guaranteed Income Supplement (GIS), you will get your payments from the government soon.
Service Canada is issuing this month’s payments on Wednesday, October 28, 2026.
Here’s what you should know about your eligibility and expected amount, per the Government of Canada.
The Canada Pension Plan a taxable monthly benefit that replaces part of your income after you retire, and it’s paid for life once you start collecting it. CPP also includes a disability benefit for contributors who can’t work because of a serious health condition.
CPP is also paid to eligible survivors of deceased CPP contributors, and to people receiving CPP disability benefits.
You can qualify for a CPP retirement pension payment if you:
You can start your pension at the standard age of 65, as early as age 60 (though you will receive a reduced amount), or delay it as late as age 70 for a larger monthly payment. Working while collecting your CPP retirement pension doesn’t reduce it, and if you’re under 70 and still working, you may also build up additional Post-Retirement Benefits.
There is also the CPP disability benefit payment for contributors who are over 18 and under 65 and who have a disability that is both “severe and prolonged,” meaning it regularly stops them from doing any type of substantially gainful work and is expected to last a long time or lead to death. Certain fast-progressing, life-threatening conditions like ALS and pancreatic cancer can qualify for expedited processing under the CPP’s “grave conditions” policy.
A post-retirement version of this benefit was also introduced in 2019.
The maximum CPP retirement pension starting at age 65 is $1,507.65 a month, though most people receive less than that, since the amount depends on how much and how long you contributed. The average new retirement pension amount is $858.34, as of July 2026.
As for the CPP disability benefit, the federal government has set the maximum monthly amount in 2026 at $1,741.20, and notes on its website that the average new disability benefit as of July 2026 was $1,236.32.
January 28, 2026 February 25, 2026 March 27, 2026 April 28, 2026 May 27, 2026 June 26, 2026 July 29, 2026 August 27, 2026 September 25, 2026
October 28, 2026
November 26, 2026
December 22, 2026
Most Canadian seniors will get a monthly Old Age Security (OAS) payment regardless of their work history. OAS isn’t based on contributions, but like the CPP, it is a taxable payment. You are eligible based on your age and the length of time you’ve lived in the country as an adult.
The Guaranteed Income Supplement (GIS) is an additional, tax-free amount added on top of OAS for seniors with low income.
To qualify for OAS payments, you:
– Should be 65 years of age or older
– Are or were a Canadian citizen or legal resident, and have lived in Canada for the required number of years after turning 18.
Enrolment happens automatically via Service Canada. You should receive a letter by the month after you turn 64, and if you don’t, you may need to apply yourself through your My Service Canada Account.
To receive the GIS, you:
– Must already be 65 or older and receiving the OAS pension
– Have an annual income below the maximum threshold set by the government.
|Your situation
|Your annual income must be
|Maximum monthly payment amount
|Single, divorced or widowed
|Less than $23,112
|Up to $1,138.90
|Spouse or common-law partner receives the full OAS pension
|Less than $30,528 (combined annual income of couple)
|Up to $685.56
|Spouse or common-law partner receives the Allowance
|Less than $42,768 (combined annual income of couple)
|Up to $685.56
|Spouse or common-law partner does not receive an OAS pension or Allowance
|Less than $55,392 (combined annual income of couple)
|Up to $1,138.90
Your eligibility will be assessed yearly, and you will need to file your taxes on time to avoid delays or missed payments.
The Government of Canada says the maximum monthly OAS payment for the October to December 2026 quarter is $762.50 for seniors between 65 and 74 and $838.75 for Canadians aged 75 and over. OAS payments automatically increase by 10% once you turn 75.
GIS amounts depend on marital status and income. The maximum monthly amounts are up to $1,138.90 for a single, widowed, or divorced pensioner, and up to $685.56 for someone whose spouse or common-law partner also receives a full OAS pension or the Allowance. If your spouse or partner receives neither OAS nor the Allowance, your maximum GIS can be as high as $1,138.90.
The government has a handy Old Age Security Benefits estimation tool you can use.
January 28, 2026 February 25, 2026 March 27, 2026 April 28, 2026 May 27, 2026 June 26, 2026 July 29, 2026 August 27, 2026 September 25, 2026
October 28, 2026
November 26, 2026
December 22, 2026
Payments are issued on the dates listed but may take a few days to arrive. The government advises waiting five to 10 business days before contacting the program if a direct deposit or cheque hasn’t shown up.
Editor’s note: This article is updated monthly.
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CPP/OAS payments are not issued on the same day every month. The payments are issued 3 business days before the last day of the month with December being an exception. The December payment is issued 1 week prior to the normal deposit date.