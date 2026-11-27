The No-Fee Everyday Account, announced on Nov. 26, has a monthly fee of $0 and no minimum balance. Plus, new customers who meet a set of conditions can collect $250 in cash back and account holders a boosted rate on the bank’s High Interest Savings Account (HISA).

The account can only be opened online and costs nothing to run if you do your banking via the app. But if you call the bank to make a transaction or visit in person, you’ll have to pay fees.

MoneySense breaks down everything you should know about the new chequing account.

What’s included in the National Bank no-fee chequing account?

In its release, National Bank describes the account as one with unlimited electronic transactions, no fixed monthly fees and no minimum required balance.

“The launch of the No-Fee Everyday Account reflects our commitment to giving clients more options in their everyday banking and responding to the different ways they choose to manage their finances, as the use of our digital banking solutions continues to grow,” said Caroline Roy, Head of Digital and Commercialization at National Bank.

“With this in mind, we’re pleased to offer Canadians a banking solution with no fixed monthly fees for their everyday transactions, available today.”

As far as what “unlimited” covers, the new chequing account page lists Interac e-Transfers, including autodeposit, debit card, and mobile wallet purchases in Canadian dollars, plus online bill payments and cheque deposits made through the mobile app. Direct deposits, pre-authorized debits and transfers between your own accounts do not carry a fee.

You get a physical debit card in the mail, and the account works with Apple Pay and Google Pay.

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To open an account, you need to be at least 14, live in Canada and have a mobile device with a camera to verify your identity. Accepted ID includes a passport, permanent resident card or driver’s licence, among other documents.

You can only apply through the National Bank app or website, not in a branch or by phone. Deposits are covered by CDIC up to $100,000 per depositor per category at each CDIC member financial institution, according to the bank’s deposit insurance page.

Also read Best chequing accounts in Canada Find the best chequing accounts in Canada using our comparison tool compare now

Where fees still apply

“No fixed monthly fee” does not mean no fees at all. Most of the charges apply to transactions that happen away from the app.

Service Fee Monthly fee None Transactions by phone or at a branch counter (withdrawals, transfers, bill payments, cheque payments, deposits) A $10 fee per transaction Transfers or bill payments made at an ABM A $5 fee each Cheques drawn on the account A $10 fee per cheque Printed statements A $7 fee a month, waived if you switch to e-statements within 30 days ABM cash withdrawals Free up to $500 per billing cycle at National Bank, Interac and THE EXCHANGE ABMs, then a 2% fee on the excess Buying or selling foreign currency in a branch, or buying it online A $10 fee Debit purchases in other currencies Currency conversion fees may apply

Third-party ABM operators can add their own charges on top of these.

National Bank’s fee guide, effective Nov. 15, also lists other general charges that are not part of the account’s own fee table.

They include $10 for a cheque or pre-authorized debit returned for insufficient funds and a stop-payment fee of $16, or $30 if you provide only partial information. For overdrafts, the product page says the account comes with an integrated line of credit of $500 to $5,000, subject to approval.

The fee guide lists a $5 fee per transaction that leads to or increases an overdraft, plus interest. National Bank told MoneySense that if a client is approved for the integrated line of credit, the $5 fee is waived. If the client isn’t approved, National Bank said the the fee would apply, but noted other overdraft protection options, for example with a credit card.

If you spend in U.S. dollars or other currencies, a debit card is not always the cheapest way to pay.