National Bank launches no-fee chequing account with $250 sign-up offer
National Bank's new no-fee chequing account has no monthly fee or minimum balance. See what it includes and how the $250 offer works.
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National Bank's new no-fee chequing account has no monthly fee or minimum balance. See what it includes and how the $250 offer works.
National Bank of Canada has added a no-fee chequing account to its lineup.
The No-Fee Everyday Account, announced on Nov. 26, has a monthly fee of $0 and no minimum balance. Plus, new customers who meet a set of conditions can collect $250 in cash back and account holders a boosted rate on the bank’s High Interest Savings Account (HISA).
The account can only be opened online and costs nothing to run if you do your banking via the app. But if you call the bank to make a transaction or visit in person, you’ll have to pay fees.
MoneySense breaks down everything you should know about the new chequing account.
In its release, National Bank describes the account as one with unlimited electronic transactions, no fixed monthly fees and no minimum required balance.
“The launch of the No-Fee Everyday Account reflects our commitment to giving clients more options in their everyday banking and responding to the different ways they choose to manage their finances, as the use of our digital banking solutions continues to grow,” said Caroline Roy, Head of Digital and Commercialization at National Bank.
“With this in mind, we’re pleased to offer Canadians a banking solution with no fixed monthly fees for their everyday transactions, available today.”
As far as what “unlimited” covers, the new chequing account page lists Interac e-Transfers, including autodeposit, debit card, and mobile wallet purchases in Canadian dollars, plus online bill payments and cheque deposits made through the mobile app. Direct deposits, pre-authorized debits and transfers between your own accounts do not carry a fee.
You get a physical debit card in the mail, and the account works with Apple Pay and Google Pay.
To open an account, you need to be at least 14, live in Canada and have a mobile device with a camera to verify your identity. Accepted ID includes a passport, permanent resident card or driver’s licence, among other documents.
You can only apply through the National Bank app or website, not in a branch or by phone. Deposits are covered by CDIC up to $100,000 per depositor per category at each CDIC member financial institution, according to the bank’s deposit insurance page.
Find the best chequing accounts in Canada using our comparison tool
“No fixed monthly fee” does not mean no fees at all. Most of the charges apply to transactions that happen away from the app.
|Service
|Fee
|Monthly fee
|None
|Transactions by phone or at a branch counter (withdrawals, transfers, bill payments, cheque payments, deposits)
|A $10 fee per transaction
|Transfers or bill payments made at an ABM
|A $5 fee each
|Cheques drawn on the account
|A $10 fee per cheque
|Printed statements
|A $7 fee a month, waived if you switch to e-statements within 30 days
|ABM cash withdrawals
|Free up to $500 per billing cycle at National Bank, Interac and THE EXCHANGE ABMs, then a 2% fee on the excess
|Buying or selling foreign currency in a branch, or buying it online
|A $10 fee
|Debit purchases in other currencies
|Currency conversion fees may apply
Third-party ABM operators can add their own charges on top of these.
National Bank’s fee guide, effective Nov. 15, also lists other general charges that are not part of the account’s own fee table.
They include $10 for a cheque or pre-authorized debit returned for insufficient funds and a stop-payment fee of $16, or $30 if you provide only partial information. For overdrafts, the product page says the account comes with an integrated line of credit of $500 to $5,000, subject to approval.
The fee guide lists a $5 fee per transaction that leads to or increases an overdraft, plus interest. National Bank told MoneySense that if a client is approved for the integrated line of credit, the $5 fee is waived. If the client isn’t approved, National Bank said the the fee would apply, but noted other overdraft protection options, for example with a credit card.
If you spend in U.S. dollars or other currencies, a debit card is not always the cheapest way to pay.
A $0 monthly fee is lower than what the big banks usually charge. The Financial Consumer Agency of Canada’s latest review of banking fees puts basic plans at the Big Six banks at $3.95 to $4 a month, standard plans at $11.95 to $17.95 and premium plans at $28.95 to $30.95. Digital-only banks charge $0.
National Bank is one of the Big Six, so a $0 account from a bank with branches stands out on price, with the trade-off that the free version is built for people who rarely use them.
Many Canadians pay something. A Bank of Canada staff analytical paper using the central bank’s 2023 Methods-of-Payment Survey found that 62 per cent of Canadians had a monthly account fee.
The most eye-catching feature is the savings bonus.
National Bank’s release refers to a 2 per cent bonus interest rate on its HISA for holders of the new chequing account. The product page puts it as an “exclusive” 2.65 per cent, made up of the regular rate plus the 2 per cent bonus.
The bank’s rates page lists the regular rate on that savings account at 0.65 per cent as of Nov. 26.
At 2.65 per cent, $10,000 would earn about $265 over a year before tax, compared with about $65 at the regular rate, assuming the rates did not change. However rates may change and National Bank can change or revoke the bonus with 30 days’ notice. Keep in mind that, based on wider predictions from economists, there are more chances of the Bank of Canada announcing a rate hike or hold in December instead of a decrease.
Interest is calculated daily and paid monthly, and both accounts need to stay open and in good standing for the bonus to be paid. The bank’s pages do not state a cap or a maximum balance for the bonus.
For context, the Bank of Canada’s overnight rate target was set at 2.5 per cent on Oct. 28, and MoneySense’s list of the best high-interest savings accounts includes several accounts at 3 per cent or higher, some of them tied to conditions or promotional periods.
A rate of 2.65 per cent is above the regular rate on many big-bank savings accounts, but it is below several of those.
The cash back comes with more conditions than the headline suggests. The offer runs from Nov. 18, 2026 to Feb. 18, 2027, and National Bank can modify or withdraw it without notice. To qualify, you need to:
If you close the account before 12 months are up, a prorated amount of the cash back is repayable. You cannot get the offer if you held a National Bank chequing account, or a line of credit linked to one, in the past 23 months.
Bank employees and their spouses are also excluded, and the offer cannot be combined with another National Bank cash-back chequing or package promotion. It can be combined with the bank’s credit card, mortgage and investment promotions.
When you get paid depends on when you opened the account:
|Account opened
|Cash back paid by
|Nov. 18 to 30, 2026
|April 15, 2027
|Dec. 1 to 31, 2026
|May 15, 2027
|Jan. 1 to 31, 2027
|June 15, 2027
|Feb. 1 to 18, 2027
|July 15, 2027
The full terms are in the bank’s offer details and its deposit account agreement.
The no-fee chequing account fits people who get paid by direct deposit, handle their money in an app and rarely need a branch, cash or a paper cheque.
For them, the monthly fee is gone and the savings bonus adds a little extra. People who still write cheques, deposit cash or want to use a teller will pay for each of those, and the $10 charge adds up fast.
The $250 offer is worth more to some customers than others: it requires a full paycheque to be redirected and has a repayment rule if you leave within a year.
Compare it with other no-fee options before you decide, and read the fee guide for anything you expect to use regularly.
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