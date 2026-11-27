The S&P/TSX composite index was up 315.89 points at 34,742.27.

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was up 514.71 points at 50,697.66. The S&P 500 index was up 88.57 points at 7,271.35, while the Nasdaq composite was up 384.06 at 23,969.87 points.

The Canadian dollar traded for 70.16 cents US compared with 70.21 cents US on Thursday.

The January crude oil contract was down 13 cents US at US$83.55 per barrel.

The February gold contract was up US$85.70 at US$3,650.30 an ounce.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 27, 2026.

Companies in this story: (TSX:GSPTSE, TSX:CADUSD)

News from © The Canadian Press, 2026. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

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