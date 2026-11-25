This year, the decision is even more fraught. The tariff war and rising prices for gas and other everyday essentials have strained budgets, giving shoppers more reason to look for a break at the cash register this holiday season but companies less room to oblige.

Experts say it’s too early to tell who will budge most but a preliminary look at Black Friday sales suggests a lukewarm year for discounts.

“What I’m seeing right now is that it’s not going to be as good as last year,” said Gabriel Tassé, a Montreal-based marketing teacher and consultant.

He’s analyzed the prices of nearly 4,000 products listed on Amazon.ca since 2020.

In the e-commerce giant’s first three days of Black Friday sales this year, 24 per cent of products Tassé looked at were at their best price of the past 12 months, or close to it. That compares with 26 per cent last year.

Over the same period, his research suggested 45 per cent of the products were at a “good price” — lower than they are for at least three-quarters of the rest of the year. That compares with 49 per cent in 2025 and 25 per cent in 2024.

Tassé’s research was limited to Amazon, so it’s unclear if the costs shoppers face on other online marketplaces or at brick-and-mortar stores are following the same trends.

However, Tassé’s findings dovetailed with observations from Dianne Debarros, a Sarnia, Ont., woman running an Instagram account showing consumers how to save on everyday purchases.

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She’s noticed retailers using a lot of the same Black Friday promotions — bonus loyalty point redemptions and door crashers — they had last year.

However, there seems to be fewer gift card deals and many of the discounts, especially on electronics and clothing, aren’t as steep.

“Something that would maybe cost $30 and gone on sale for $25 (last year), now is $35 and going on sale for $30,” she explained.

And sometimes the deals evaporate in moments. Debarros had her eye on an $80 massaging foot bath that fell to $18 last week online for about 20 minutes.

“Quite frequently items will go and drop for a couple of hours, maybe a couple of minutes, sometimes a day,” she said. “I would say that there’s a lot more lightning deals.”

Debarros and Tassé’s observations set up a Black Friday that retail analysts are closely watching. They see the annual shopping bonanza as an indicator of how resilient consumers really are and whether retailers and manufacturers — feeling strains of their own — can still persuade Canadians to open their wallets.

Suzana Colic, managing director of retail strategy and consulting at Accenture Canada, isn’t sure how this season’s discounts will stack up to last’s because retailers are finding it harder to maintain Black Friday’s “wow moment.”

While the holiday shopping season is seemingly extending every year, she said “that doesn’t necessarily make it easier for retailers.”