The S&P/TSX composite index was down 594.57 points at 33,367.73.

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was down 782.59 points at 49,236.11. The S&P 500 index was down 179.49 points at 7,021.60, while the Nasdaq composite was down 861.25 points at 22,872.29.

The Canadian dollar traded for 70.24 cents US compared with 69.95 cents US on Tuesday.

The January crude oil contract was up 38 cents US at US$82.43 per barrel.

The February gold contract was down US$80.00 at US$3,511.10 an ounce.

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This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 25, 2026.

Companies in this story: (TSX:GSPTSE, TSX:CADUSD)

News from © The Canadian Press, 2026. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

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