BMO is putting new rules in effect on Feb 1. 2027, and that includes cutting the Plus Plan’s monthly debit limit and raising what it charges for wire transfers, according to a customer notice on the bank’s website.

A second set of changes, to the account agreements, takes effect Feb. 21. One of them covers how BMO shares your data with Interac.

What’s BMO changing on Feb. 1?

The fee waiver on each plan depends on the minimum daily balance in your main chequing account. Monthly fees come from BMO’s plan comparison page.

Plan Monthly fee Waiver balance now From Feb. 1 Increase Plus $12.95 $3,000 $3,500 $500 (16.7%) Performance $17.95 $4,000 $4,500 $500 (12.5%) Premium $30.95 $6,000 $7,000 $1,000 (16.7%)

Other changes Now From Feb. 1 Plus Plan debit transactions per month 25 20 Incoming wire $16 $17.50 Outgoing wire (wire fee plus $10 communication charge) $50 $75

If you’re a Plus customer who usually keeps about $3,200 in chequing, make sure you have $3,500 by Feb 1. Otherwise, you’ll start paying $12.95 a month, or $155.40 a year.

Missing the Performance waiver costs $215.40 a year, and missing the Premium waiver costs $371.40.

The balance has to be held every day of the month. BMO’s notice says the waiver applies if you keep the minimum “every day of the month,” and the Financial Consumer Agency of Canada (FCAC) notes that falling short by even $1 means losing it. The waiver also doesn’t work if the account you’ve designated is an Interest Chequing Account (for existing customers) or a Premium Rate Savings Account.

Meeting the higher minimum can cost you something, too. If you carry a credit card balance, every dollar you keep in chequing is a dollar that isn’t paying it down. At 21.99%, a rate FCAC uses in its own examples, an extra $500 in chequing instead of on your card costs about $110 a year in interest.

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Plus Plan: 20 debit transactions, not 25

If you have the Plus Plan, the monthly debit limit drops by 20 per cent. BMO clarifies in its notice that transit fares and passes paid at Canadian transit authorities don’t count toward it.

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If you regularly go over 20 transactions, BMO suggests the Performance Plan, which has no transaction limit. That costs $5 more a month than Plus, or $60 a year.

Check how your e-Transfers are counted before you decide. BMO’s plan comparison page says each e-Transfer you send counts toward the limit on the Practical, Plus, Standard, i.connect or Enhanced plans.

Wire fees going up

Incoming wires go from $16 to $17.50, a $1.50 increase. Outgoing wires rise from $50 to $75, which is $25 more, or 50 per cent.

The outgoing fee is a $65 wire fee (up from $40) plus a $10 communication charge. These apply to personal and business accounts. BMO’s notice also warns that other financial institutions may add their own wire fees, so the total cost of a transfer can be higher than the BMO charge.

Interac changes kick in on Feb. 21

BMO says it may share your personal information with Interac Corp. “to prevent, detect and respond to fraud and financial crime” when you use Interac services such as e-Transfer, Interac Debit and Flash.

Interac may combine that information with data from other sources to generate fraud risk indicators. A new clause says your use of Interac services is conditional on these uses, so you can’t opt out and keep using them.

Customers also agree not to put harmful content in an e-Transfer message field, such as illegal material or malicious links, and to follow Canada’s anti-spam legislation. That mostly matters for small businesses that use message fields for promotions. If you live in Québec and disagree with the changes, BMO says you can close your account without cost or penalty within 30 days after they take effect.

Other recent changes from BMO

Earlier this year, BMO’s Plus Plan fee went from $11.95 to $12.95 and paper statements went from $2.25 to $2.75, according to a notice.