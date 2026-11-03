How the BMO eclipse Visa Infinite Privilege Card refresh changes the way you earn points
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The BMO eclipse Visa Infinite Privilege Card has evolved to better suit your evolving spending habits
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Sponsored By
BMO
The BMO eclipse Visa Infinite Privilege Card has evolved to better suit your evolving spending habits
If you’ve been carrying the same rewards credit card for years, it might be time to check it against your current needs and spending habits. After all, a card that worked for you a decade ago might not offer as much value for your current lifestyle and spending habits.
The good news is that credit cards often evolve, too. A great example is the BMO eclipse Visa Infinite Privilege Card. While some features remain the same, the card has introduced new benefits that make it a premium travel credit card. We’ll explore what changed with this popular BMO credit card and point out potential drawbacks so you can decide if this is the right card for your wallet.
Whether you’re a new cardholder or shopping around for your next rewards card, here’s what’s changing with the BMO eclipse Visa Infinite Privilege Card.
Previously, the card charged a 2.5% foreign exchange fee for international purchases, along with the applicable exchange rate. As you can imagine, these fees added up fast. If you weren’t using your BMO eclipse Visa Infinite Privilege Card for travel, you probably never minded the fee. But if you’re travelling more than ever, having a card that waives the foreign transaction fee is a must.
With its update, BMO is dropping the 2.5% foreign transaction fee, although the applicable exchange rate still applies to your international transactions.
Good news if your spending habits have shifted to the personal wellness space: The card now gives 5 points per $1 spent on:
There is a $15,000 cap on rewards spending per calendar year in this new category, but that’s considerably more value than the current base earn rate of 1 point per $1 spent.
BMO’s updates to the eclipse Visa Infinite Privilege Card enhance its travel benefits. A good example of this is the increase in the number of complimentary airport lounge visits included with the Visa Airport Companion membership.
Instead of getting just 6 visits per year, cardholders can enjoy 10 complimentary visits to any of the 1,200 participating lounges. Plus, secondary cardholders can also enjoy their own 10 visits, as long as they’ve enrolled for Visa Airport Companion membership separately.
If you find yourself travelling more frequently for work or pleasure, getting an extra 4 visits per year adds extra value to the card.
New BMO eclipse Visa Infinite Privilege cardholders can take advantage of a new welcome offer between November 2, 2026 and October 31, 2027. Earn up to 200,000 BMO Rewards points by meeting certain spending milestones with your new card. Here’s how you can maximize the offer:
This updated welcome offer lets you earn the same number of points, but BMO lowers the required spend, making it easier to reach the maximum.
As you can see, some of the changes are new benefits, while others are adjustments. There are also a few downsides to mention.
Although health and wellness has been added as a reward-multiplying category, BMO removed drugstores. Instead of earning 5 points per $1, you’ll only earn the standard base rate of 1 point per $1 spent. That said, if your habits have shifted to focus more on the gym and treating yourself to well-deserved massages, it’s a change in your favour.
Keep in mind that the other accelerated reward categories (travel, groceries, gas, and dining) still earn 5x the points up to their spending caps.
Another notable change is that the $200 travel credit replaces the $200 lifestyle credit. At first glance, this might not seem like a drawback since the credit is for the same amount. However, it’s harder to access the travel credit compared to the lifestyle credit.
In the past, you could apply the lifestyle credit to any purchases made during the previous calendar year, with a spend requirement. Now, the travel credit that replaces it requires you to make a single airfare, hotel, or car rental purchase of at least $500 in order to get the $200 credit.
You’re entitled to one of these travel credits per calendar year, and it’s credited within 30 business days of charging the travel purchases.
The fee for the BMO eclipse Visa Infinite Privilege Card remains unchanged at $599 per year.
Maybe you already have the BMO eclipse Visa Infinite Privilege Card and enjoy some of its standout features. Here are the perks and benefits of the card that aren’t changing:
You have several options when choosing a top-tier Visa Infinite Privilege card or another ultra-premium credit card.
This is why it’s helpful to see where the BMO eclipse Visa Infinite Privilege Card shines and where other cards do better. Remember, you’re looking for a credit card that fits your current lifestyle needs, especially if you’ve outgrown your mid-tier or no-annual-fee rewards credit card.
|Card
|Annual fee
|Earn rates
|Foreign transaction fee
|Lounge access
|Annual travel credit
|BMO eclipse Visa Infinite Privilege Card
|$599
|* 5X on travel, groceries, gas, dining, health and wellness (annual caps apply)* 1X base rate
|None
|10 visits
|$200 after making a $500+ travel purchase
|Scotiabank Passport Visa Infinite Privilege
|$599
|* 3X to 6X on travel* 2X on dining and entertainment* 1X base rate
|None
|10 visits
|$250 (via Scene+ Travel)
|RBC Avion Visa Infinite Privilege
|$399
|* 1.25X on everything
|2.5%
|6 visits
|None
|CIBC Aventura Visa Infinite Privilege
|$499
|* 3X on travel booked through CIBC* 2X on dining, entertainment, gas & transportation, EV charging, and groceries* 1.25X base rate
|2.5%
|6 visits
|$200 (via CIBC by Expedia)
|CIBC and TD Aeroplan Visa Infinite Privilege Cards
|$599
|* 2X on Air Canada* 2X at Hyatt Resorts* 1.5X on groceries, gas, EV charging, travel and dining* 1.25X base rate
|2.5%
|* Unlimited Maple Leaf Lounge access in North America, plus 6 visits
|None
|The Platinum Card from American Express
|$799
|* 2X on restaurants and travel* 1X base rate
|2.5%
|* 2026: unlimited until * Starting 2027: limited passes once you reach $20K in annual spending
|$200 (via Amex)
If you’re taking multiple trips abroad each year, you might want a card that waives the foreign exchange fee. The BMO eclipse Visa Infinite Privilege Card is just one of a few with this money-saving benefit. It’s also hard to compete with the card’s accelerated earn rate, although a few issuers have cards with slightly higher base rates.
All of these card adjustments and differences highlight just how important it is to check whether your credit card is still meeting your needs.
Terms and conditions apply.
This card doesn’t have guaranteed approval; you’ll need to meet minimum credit score requirements and have at least $150,000 personal or $200,000 household income.
No, the BMO eclipse Visa Infinite Card doesn’t include Visa Airport Membership or free lounge passes. You’ll need to have a Visa Infinite Privilege card, like the BMO eclipse Visa Infinite Privilege Card, to get free lounge access.
In addition to the Visa Infinite Privilege benefits, which include the Luxury Hotel Collection, Wine Country Program, and more, the card charges no foreign exchange fees, gives 10 airport lounge passes a year, includes a $200 travel credit, and offers up to 5x the points on spending categories you use the most.
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