The good news is that credit cards often evolve, too. A great example is the BMO eclipse Visa Infinite Privilege Card. While some features remain the same, the card has introduced new benefits that make it a premium travel credit card. We’ll explore what changed with this popular BMO credit card and point out potential drawbacks so you can decide if this is the right card for your wallet.

What’s new

Whether you’re a new cardholder or shopping around for your next rewards card, here’s what’s changing with the BMO eclipse Visa Infinite Privilege Card.

No foreign transaction fees

Previously, the card charged a 2.5% foreign exchange fee for international purchases, along with the applicable exchange rate. As you can imagine, these fees added up fast. If you weren’t using your BMO eclipse Visa Infinite Privilege Card for travel, you probably never minded the fee. But if you’re travelling more than ever, having a card that waives the foreign transaction fee is a must.

With its update, BMO is dropping the 2.5% foreign transaction fee, although the applicable exchange rate still applies to your international transactions.

5X the points on health and wellness

Good news if your spending habits have shifted to the personal wellness space: The card now gives 5 points per $1 spent on:

Massage parlors

Health and beauty spas

Public and private golf courses

Club membership (athletic, recreational, sports)

Recreation services (including gyms)

There is a $15,000 cap on rewards spending per calendar year in this new category, but that’s considerably more value than the current base earn rate of 1 point per $1 spent.

10 complimentary lounge visits a year

BMO’s updates to the eclipse Visa Infinite Privilege Card enhance its travel benefits. A good example of this is the increase in the number of complimentary airport lounge visits included with the Visa Airport Companion membership.

Instead of getting just 6 visits per year, cardholders can enjoy 10 complimentary visits to any of the 1,200 participating lounges. Plus, secondary cardholders can also enjoy their own 10 visits, as long as they’ve enrolled for Visa Airport Companion membership separately.

Article Continues Below Advertisement Skip Ad X

If you find yourself travelling more frequently for work or pleasure, getting an extra 4 visits per year adds extra value to the card.

New BMO eclipse Visa Infinite Privilege cardholders can take advantage of a new welcome offer between November 2, 2026 and October 31, 2027. Earn up to 200,000 BMO Rewards points by meeting certain spending milestones with your new card. Here’s how you can maximize the offer:

Earn 80,000 points by spending at least $10,000 within the first 110 days of opening the account.

Earn 40,000 points by spending at least $20,000 within the first 180 days of opening the account.

Earn 80,000 points by spending at least $40,000 within the first 12 months of opening the account.

This updated welcome offer lets you earn the same number of points, but BMO lowers the required spend, making it easier to reach the maximum.

Other recent and new adjustments

As you can see, some of the changes are new benefits, while others are adjustments. There are also a few downsides to mention.

Drugstore purchases no longer earn 5x the points

Although health and wellness has been added as a reward-multiplying category, BMO removed drugstores. Instead of earning 5 points per $1, you’ll only earn the standard base rate of 1 point per $1 spent. That said, if your habits have shifted to focus more on the gym and treating yourself to well-deserved massages, it’s a change in your favour.

Keep in mind that the other accelerated reward categories (travel, groceries, gas, and dining) still earn 5x the points up to their spending caps.



Another notable change is that the $200 travel credit replaces the $200 lifestyle credit. At first glance, this might not seem like a drawback since the credit is for the same amount. However, it’s harder to access the travel credit compared to the lifestyle credit.

In the past, you could apply the lifestyle credit to any purchases made during the previous calendar year, with a spend requirement. Now, the travel credit that replaces it requires you to make a single airfare, hotel, or car rental purchase of at least $500 in order to get the $200 credit.