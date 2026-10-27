Loblaw’s Danish chief executive, Per Bank, brought a little bit of Europe with him three years ago when he moved here to run the country’s largest grocery chain.

“Small discount stores … I would probably say that’s some of the things I brought to Canada,” Bank said, sitting in the backroom of a small-scale Toronto No Frills on a brisk October morning.

In its smaller 5,000-product stores, Loblaw has done away with the deli counters, live pizza stations and fresh bakeries typical of its conventional banners — and shoppers aren’t complaining. While discount stores aren’t a new phenomenon, Loblaw’s transition into a quick in-and-out shopping experience at its discount banners, No Frills and Maxi, has taken it up a notch.

The rise of Loblaw’s discount and small format stores

Now, many of its discount banners are downsized into something more like a corner store.

When he took the helm, Bank said the company had about 43 small-format stores under 20,000 sq. ft. Today, there are more than 75 across the country with an intentional strategy.

“Now we have a plan to go for the small stores. And it’s both urban and it’s rural,” Bank said.

That’s opened room for Loblaw to grow its discount footprint even in smaller communities with as few as 4,000 people, where a full-scale conventional grocer may not set up shop.

“Not many years ahead, I believe that discount will be more than half of our food business,” Bank said. “I don’t think that was something anyone had seen prior to my arrival.”

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Discount banners make up about 40% of the company’s grocery footprint and are on track to outnumber its conventional stores — Real Canadian Superstore, Loblaws and Fortinos — as consumers hunt for deals.

Chris Young/The Canadian Press

Loblaw discount store expansion comes as food inflation is soaring

The company’s continued move into discount comes as household budgets have been hammered in recent years by a string of economic shocks. It began with soaring food inflation coming out of the pandemic, a tariff dispute between the U.S. and Canada that flared up after President Donald Trump’s return to the White House, topped with an energy crisis stemming from war in the Middle East.

As headline inflation hovers around 3% grocers could once again be at the forefront of consumers’ anguish — déjà vu from recent years, when Loblaw became the poster child of food inflation.

“I don’t think inflation is in a great place now,” Bank said.

When asked if Loblaw could bear consumers’ wrath once again, Bank said: “If we will, all will.”

“We are hopefully in a better place than most because of all the other things we do for value. So for us, it’s just important to stay really, really competitive.”

Chris Young/ The Canadian Press

Loblaw still faces brand reputation issues

Bank believes Loblaw’s reputation is “in a good place.”

“We were quite humble about the challenges,” Bank said of the boycott movement championed by the Reddit group dubbed LoblawIsOutofControl.