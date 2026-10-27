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bank fees

Banking

Bank fees can add up, be difficult to see, consumer group says

The bigger picture on how much Canadians pay in bank fees might be murkier than it should be, says...

Bank fees can add up, be difficult to see, consumer group says
loblaw data breach

News

Loblaw says March data breach affected about two million Canadians

Loblaw is offering complimentary credit monitoring and identity restoration services through TransUnion after the data breach.

Loblaw says March data breach affected about two million Canadians
cpp payments

Benefits

Service Canada to issue October OAS and CPP payments on Wednesday

Eligible for CPP and OAS/GIS? Here’s how much money you can expect.

Service Canada to issue October OAS and CPP payments on Wednesday
synthetic identity fraud

Save

Beware, small business. The ‘perfect’ customer may not exist

Beware, small business. The ‘perfect’ customer may not exist
The head office of the National Bank is seen Friday, April 21, 2017 in Montreal.

Investing

Market news for investors: Mullen Group earnings rise, National Bank eyes digital shift

Mullen Group reports a 16% revenue increase, Chorus Aviation agrees to a $40-million acquisition, and National Bank plans a...

Market news for investors: Mullen Group earnings rise, National Bank eyes digital shift
bank of canada interest rate forecast

News

Bank of Canada interest rate forecast: What to expect on October 28

Markets are betting the Bank of Canada will end its year-long pause on rates. One mortgage expert isn't so...

Bank of Canada interest rate forecast: What to expect on October 28
settle an estate

Estate Planning

An honour or a burden? What to know if you’ve agreed to settle a loved one’s estate

Here's everything you need to know about settling a deceased loved ones estate and challenges that come with...

An honour or a burden? What to know if you’ve agreed to settle a loved one’s estate
air canada phone

News

Booking your Air Canada flight by phone? That’ll be $30 extra — per passenger

Air Canada is now charging $30 to book flights over the phone. Find out the latest about this new...

Booking your Air Canada flight by phone? That’ll be $30 extra — per passenger
tax return 2026

News

Want the CRA to do your tax return for 2026? Do this before Oct. 31

If you meet certain eligibility criteria, the CRA may do most of your tax return 2026 for you. But...

Want the CRA to do your tax return for 2026? Do this before Oct. 31
mortgage renewal advice

Real Estate

Mortgage renewal coming up? Start early and look beyond the rate, brokers say

According to mortgage renewal advice from brokers, you should see the renewal letter as the start of a money-saving...

Mortgage renewal coming up? Start early and look beyond the rate, brokers say