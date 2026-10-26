Loblaw says March data breach affected about two million Canadians
Loblaw is offering complimentary credit monitoring and identity restoration services through TransUnion after the data breach.
Advertisement
Loblaw is offering complimentary credit monitoring and identity restoration services through TransUnion after the data breach.
Loblaw says it is starting to notify about two million Canadians who were affected by a data breach in March with specifics about which personal information of theirs leaked.
The grocer is notifying affected consumers directly about the breach, which may have revealed data including their name, email address, home address, date of birth, loyalty card number, certain purchase order details and partial payment card information. Although, it says the extent of the leak is different for everyone and not all types of information were involved for every customer.
Loblaw is also advising customers on next steps and asking them to beware of unexpected emails, calls or texts.
It is offering complimentary credit monitoring and identity restoration services through TransUnion.
The company said in March that it detected suspicious activity on its IT network and determined an unauthorized third party had accessed some basic customer information but didn’t disclose how many customers were affected at the time.
It said it conducted a detailed investigation, notified law enforcement and regulatory authorities, and strengthened its security systems.
Share this article Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Linkedin Share on Reddit Share on Email
Eligible for CPP and OAS/GIS? Here’s how much money you can expect.
Sponsored By
Fidelity Investments Canada ULC
Sponsored By
Equifax
Jill had spent years building her retirement savings in Canada when she started thinking about what would happen to...
Rogers has shared that if you pay your bill with a credit card, you will be charged a payment...
Which ETFs should you invest in? Which ones best suit your risk tolerance? What about personal ethics? Check out...
Mullen Group reports a 16% revenue increase, Chorus Aviation agrees to a $40-million acquisition, and National Bank plans a...
From dinner parties to movie nights, staying in is on the rise. Explore why young Canadians are embracing the...
Markets are betting the Bank of Canada will end its year-long pause on rates. One mortgage expert isn't so...
Here's everything you need to know about settling a deceased loved ones estate and challenges that come with...