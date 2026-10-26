The grocer is notifying affected consumers directly about the breach, which may have revealed data including their name, email address, home address, date of birth, loyalty card number, certain purchase order details and partial payment card information. Although, it says the extent of the leak is different for everyone and not all types of information were involved for every customer.

Loblaw is also advising customers on next steps and asking them to beware of unexpected emails, calls or texts.

It is offering complimentary credit monitoring and identity restoration services through TransUnion.

The company said in March that it detected suspicious activity on its IT network and determined an unauthorized third party had accessed some basic customer information but didn’t disclose how many customers were affected at the time.

It said it conducted a detailed investigation, notified law enforcement and regulatory authorities, and strengthened its security systems.

Newsletter Get free MoneySense financial tips, news & advice in your inbox. subscribe now

Read more recent news: