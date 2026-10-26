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Jill had spent years building her retirement savings in Canada when she started thinking about what would happen to that money after she was gone. Jill lives in Canada and has built a substantial retirement portfolio, including a Canadian RRIF. Her son, Jack, lives in the United States.
Like many parents, Jill assumed that if she named Jack as the beneficiary of her RRIF, the account would simply pass to him when she died. But the answer is not quite that simple. The fact that Jack lives in the United States introduces another layer of tax and estate-planning considerations that Jill needs to understand while she is still alive.
Jill’s situation is hypothetical, but it illustrates a question we frequently encounter with Canadian families who have children or other beneficiaries living in the United States.
The answer depends on several factors, including who the beneficiary is, whether a qualifying successor annuitant or other rollover is available, and how the RRIF proceeds are ultimately paid.
For families dealing with Canada-U.S. cross-border finances, understanding these rules in advance can help avoid unnecessary tax and administrative complications.
Under Canadian tax rules, when a RRIF holder dies, the holder is generally considered to have received an amount equal to the fair market value of the property held in the RRIF immediately before death. That amount is generally included in the deceased’s income for the year of death.
For Jill, that means her RRIF does not simply pass to Jack without Canadian tax consequences.
If Jill dies without a qualifying rollover or successor annuitant arrangement, the fair market value of her RRIF will generally be included in her income immediately before death. That can create a significant tax liability on her final Canadian tax return.
There are important exceptions. For example, when a spouse or common-law partner qualifies as a successor annuitant and the applicable requirements are met, the deceased is generally not considered to have received the RRIF at death. Special rules can also apply to certain financially dependent children and grandchildren.
But Jack is Jill’s adult son and lives in the United States. That makes the situation different.
Jack’s U.S. residency does not eliminate the Canadian tax consequences associated with Jill’s death. If there is no qualifying survivor treatment or other applicable rollover, Jill’s RRIF will generally be included in her Canadian income immediately before death.
The Canadian tax liability is therefore generally an issue for Jill’s final Canadian tax return and estate administration, rather than simply becoming Jack’s personal Canadian income tax liability because he lives in the United States.
The exact amount of Canadian tax will depend on Jill’s overall circumstances, including her other income, deductions, credits, and any applicable relief.
This distinction is important. The tax consequences to Jill at death and the tax consequences to Jack when he receives the proceeds are not necessarily the same.
Now we have another question. Jill has died. Jack is living in the United States, and he is entitled to receive the RRIF proceeds. What happens from a U.S. tax perspective?
The answer depends on the circumstances, including Jack’s U.S. tax status, the nature of the distribution, and the applicable Canada-U.S. treaty provisions.
The Canada-U.S. tax treaty contains specific provisions dealing with pensions and retirement arrangements. Article XVIII provides rules for pensions arising in Canada and paid to U.S. residents, including a 15% Canadian tax limitation for a qualifying periodic pension payment. The treaty also defines “pensions” broadly to include payments under a superannuation, pension, or other retirement arrangement.
That said, the distinction between a periodic pension payment and a death-related lump-sum payment is important. The 15% treaty limitation should not automatically be assumed to apply to a lump-sum RRIF payment made following the death of the annuitant. The U.S. tax treatment should therefore be reviewed separately from the Canadian tax treatment.
There is another important distinction to consider: the value of Jill’s RRIF at the date of her death vs. any growth in the RRIF before the proceeds are ultimately distributed.
Under CRA’s rules, the RRIF’s value at Jill’s death is generally included in her income for the year of death, subject to certain exceptions. Any post-death increase in the value of the RRIF is generally included in the income of the beneficiary or estate when it is received. A T4RIF may be issued for this amount.
For Jill and Jack, this means the amount attributable to Jill at death and any subsequent growth should not necessarily be viewed as one single tax event.
If Jack is a non-resident of Canada, he does not generally have to file a Canadian T1 income tax return simply because he receives RRIF proceeds. An amount that was already included in Jill’s income at death is generally not taxed again in Jack’s hands merely because he receives that amount.
The CRA states that a beneficiary will not have to pay tax on an amount paid from the RRIF if it can reasonably be regarded as having been included in the deceased annuitant’s income.
Post-death amounts can be different. Any post-death growth that is included in Jack’s income can have separate Canadian reporting and withholding considerations. Jack should confirm his specific Canadian filing and withholding obligations with a qualified cross-border tax professional.
This is another question that often comes up when a U.S. resident receives proceeds from a Canadian RRIF. The IRS provides specific relief from foreign trust reporting for Canadian RRSPs and RRIFs.
Under current IRS guidance, Forms 3520 and 3520-A are not required to be filed for Canadian RRSPs and RRIFs. Therefore, Jack does not generally have a Form 3520 or Form 3520-A filing requirement simply because he receives proceeds from Jill’s Canadian RRIF.
That does not mean there are no U.S. tax considerations. They must review the U.S. tax treatment of the distribution, along with any other applicable U.S. reporting requirements. Jack should confirm his U.S. tax and reporting obligations with a qualified U.S. cross-border tax professional.
Jill’s situation highlights why beneficiary designations should not be treated as an administrative afterthought. For someone with a Canadian RRIF and a beneficiary living in the United States, the beneficiary designation should be considered alongside the broader estate and tax plan.
The key questions include:
These are questions that are much easier to address while Jill is alive than after her death.
Let’s put Jill’s situation into numbers. Suppose Jill has a $500,000 Canadian RRIF and names her adult son, Jack, who is a U.S. resident, as her beneficiary.
If Jill is a Canadian resident when she dies and there is no qualifying successor annuitant arrangement or other applicable rollover, the fair market value of the RRIF immediately before death will generally be included in Jill’s income for the year of death. The amount of Canadian tax ultimately payable will depend on Jill’s overall tax situation.
Jack may then receive the RRIF proceeds, subject to the applicable Canadian and U.S. rules. Importantly, the amount already included in Jill’s income at death should not simply be treated as additional Canadian taxable income to Jack. Post-death growth can be treated separately.
Jill’s situation illustrates a common misconception: Naming someone as the beneficiary of a RRIF does not necessarily mean that beneficiary will receive the entire account without tax consequences.
The beneficiary’s country of residence can add another layer of complexity, but the Canadian tax consequences begin with Jill’s circumstances at death.
For Canadian RRIF holders with children or other beneficiaries living in the United States, the planning should ideally happen well before death. That means reviewing beneficiary designations, understanding the potential Canadian tax at death, considering the Canada-U.S. treaty, and determining how the United States will treat the proceeds.
The goal isn’t simply to determine who receives the RRIF; it is to understand how the RRIF will be taxed at death, how post-death amounts may be treated, and what the beneficiary may ultimately receive.
If you have a Canadian RRIF and your beneficiary lives in the United States, don’t assume the RRIF will simply pass to them without tax or reporting considerations. You should review cross-border retirement accounts as part of your overall estate and tax plan so your family understands what will happen and how the proceeds may ultimately be taxed when the RRIF holder dies.
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