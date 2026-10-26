Like many parents, Jill assumed that if she named Jack as the beneficiary of her RRIF, the account would simply pass to him when she died. But the answer is not quite that simple. The fact that Jack lives in the United States introduces another layer of tax and estate-planning considerations that Jill needs to understand while she is still alive.

Jill’s situation is hypothetical, but it illustrates a question we frequently encounter with Canadian families who have children or other beneficiaries living in the United States.

What happens to a Canadian RRIF when the owner dies and the beneficiary lives in the US?

The answer depends on several factors, including who the beneficiary is, whether a qualifying successor annuitant or other rollover is available, and how the RRIF proceeds are ultimately paid.

For families dealing with Canada-U.S. cross-border finances, understanding these rules in advance can help avoid unnecessary tax and administrative complications.

Jill’s first question: What happens to her RRIF when she dies?

Under Canadian tax rules, when a RRIF holder dies, the holder is generally considered to have received an amount equal to the fair market value of the property held in the RRIF immediately before death. That amount is generally included in the deceased’s income for the year of death.

For Jill, that means her RRIF does not simply pass to Jack without Canadian tax consequences.

If Jill dies without a qualifying rollover or successor annuitant arrangement, the fair market value of her RRIF will generally be included in her income immediately before death. That can create a significant tax liability on her final Canadian tax return.

There are important exceptions. For example, when a spouse or common-law partner qualifies as a successor annuitant and the applicable requirements are met, the deceased is generally not considered to have received the RRIF at death. Special rules can also apply to certain financially dependent children and grandchildren.

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But Jack is Jill’s adult son and lives in the United States. That makes the situation different.

Jack lives in the United States—does that change the Canadian tax?

Jack’s U.S. residency does not eliminate the Canadian tax consequences associated with Jill’s death. If there is no qualifying survivor treatment or other applicable rollover, Jill’s RRIF will generally be included in her Canadian income immediately before death.

The Canadian tax liability is therefore generally an issue for Jill’s final Canadian tax return and estate administration, rather than simply becoming Jack’s personal Canadian income tax liability because he lives in the United States.

The exact amount of Canadian tax will depend on Jill’s overall circumstances, including her other income, deductions, credits, and any applicable relief.

This distinction is important. The tax consequences to Jill at death and the tax consequences to Jack when he receives the proceeds are not necessarily the same.

What happens to Jack on the U.S. side?

Now we have another question. Jill has died. Jack is living in the United States, and he is entitled to receive the RRIF proceeds. What happens from a U.S. tax perspective?

The answer depends on the circumstances, including Jack’s U.S. tax status, the nature of the distribution, and the applicable Canada-U.S. treaty provisions.

The Canada-U.S. tax treaty contains specific provisions dealing with pensions and retirement arrangements. Article XVIII provides rules for pensions arising in Canada and paid to U.S. residents, including a 15% Canadian tax limitation for a qualifying periodic pension payment. The treaty also defines “pensions” broadly to include payments under a superannuation, pension, or other retirement arrangement.