Home sales last month totalled 37,827, down 10.6 per cent from October 2025. But on a seasonally adjusted basis, activity edged up 0.3 per cent compared with September.

“Despite most forecasters sharpening their pencils and lowering their predictions, so far we’ve only seen a slight slowdown in housing activity from the summer to the fall, probably less than many would have predicted in an environment of rising interest rates,” Garry Bhaura, CREA’s chair, said in a news release.

“With the market moving into its traditionally quieter months, now is a great time to shift into planning mode for 2027.”

The Bank of Canada raised its policy interest rate by a quarter of a percentage point to 2.5 per cent last month — the first hike in more than three years — to reduce the risk that stubbornly high oil prices become persistent inflation.

The move prompted Canada’s big banks to raise their benchmark prime rates, pushing the amount charged on variable-rate mortgages higher.

A summary of deliberations released earlier this month by the central bank also suggested its governing council thinks it might need to raise rates further, but will proceed carefully.

Michael Davenport, senior economist at Oxford Economics, wrote in a report Tuesday that Canada’s resale housing market had a quiet October and is heading into “hibernation” for the winter.

“Rising mortgage rates, a soft labour market, and elevated job insecurity from the trade war with the United States will likely cause housing demand to weaken in the near term, pushing home sales and prices modestly lower before a tepid recovery gets underway next spring,” he wrote.

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“We don’t expect the recent softness in the housing market to deter the (Bank of Canada) from hiking another 25 (basis points) to 2.75 per cent in December.”

Meanwhile, CREA said the national average sale price in October ticked down 1.6 per cent from a year ago to $678,584.

New listings fell 5.5 per cent to 75,814, but on a seasonally adjusted basis, were up 0.8 per cent from the month before and outpaced sales activity.

CREA said there were about 197,000 properties listed for sale on all Canadian MLS systems at the end of October, up slightly from the long-term average of 190,000.

It said there were five months of inventory on a national basis at the end of October, up slightly from the summer.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 17, 2026.

News from © The Canadian Press, 2026. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

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