The S&P/TSX composite index was down 337.40 points at 35,384.73.

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was down 752.71 points at 50,855.46. The S&P 500 index was down 84.68 points at 7,331.91, while the Nasdaq composite was down 306.31 points at 24,203.45.

The Canadian dollar traded for 70.03 cents US compared with 69.94 cents US on Monday.

The December crude oil contract was up US$1.34 at US$87.06 per barrel.

The December gold contract was up US$21.50 at US$3,874.50 an ounce.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 17, 2026.

Companies in this story: (TSX:GSPTSE, TSX:CADUSD)

News from © The Canadian Press, 2026. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

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