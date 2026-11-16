Can you buy a home in Canada without the Bank of Mom and Dad?
Here's how to buy a home (and determine whether you can) when you don't have a generous gift or inheritance from your parents to rely on.
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Here's how to buy a home (and determine whether you can) when you don't have a generous gift or inheritance from your parents to rely on.
Buying a first home without help from family can feel like starting the race several kilometres behind everyone else. While some buyers receive tens of thousands of dollars from parents to put toward a down payment, others are building their savings from their paycheques, usually while juggling rent, debt and the rising cost of living.
That assistance can make a significant difference in when someone can afford to buy and how much financial breathing room they have after closing.
But the Bank of Mom and Dad isn’t a prerequisite for homeownership. Buying without family money may take longer or require compromises, but there are ways to make it work.
If you’re hoping to buy a home without financial help from parents or relatives, here’s what to consider — from building a down payment and qualifying for a mortgage to protecting yourself once you have the keys.
According to CMHC’s 2026 Mortgage Consumer Survey, 27% of first-time buyers received a financial gift toward their purchase, compared with 23% of homebuyers overall. Among all buyers who received a gift, the median amount was $30,000, and 26% said they couldn’t have bought a home that met their needs without it.
A separate Statistics Canada study from March 2025, titled “Familial support in entering the Canadian housing market,” found that 32.9% of homeowners under 35 received familial support in 2023.
Renters have far less to work with. Statistics Canada found that renting families under 35 had median liquid assets of just $12,000 — still a median $80,000 short of a 20% down payment, even if they liquidated everything.
Family wealth can influence not only when someone enters the market, but how much they borrow and whether they have a financial cushion if something goes wrong.
Still, most first-time buyers in CMHC’s survey did not receive a gift. Buying without one may take longer, but it remains possible.
A few government programs can help eligible buyers build their savings. The First Home Savings Account (FHSA) allows annual contributions of up to $8,000, to a lifetime maximum of $40,000. Contributions are tax-deductible, and qualifying withdrawals are tax-free. Unused room can be carried forward, up to a maximum of $8,000, so the most you can contribute in a single year is $16,000.
The Home Buyers’ Plan (HBP) also allows eligible buyers to withdraw up to $60,000 from their RRSP toward a qualifying home purchase. Withdrawals must generally be repaid over 15 years, although temporary relief delays the start of repayment for certain withdrawals made between 2026 and 2028.
The FHSA and HBP can be used together. A TFSA can also provide a flexible place to save, with tax-free withdrawals.
Of course, these programs won’t solve the challenge if there’s little money left to put away. Clayton Jarvis, mortgage expert at Ratehub, says buyers may need to make deliberate spending changes:
“If a buyer is struggling to save up a down payment, it’s really important that they find ways to cut costs,” Jarvis told MoneySense. “That might involve getting a roommate or living at home, riding a bike instead of driving or cutting way back on non-essential purchases, like trips to the bar or home food delivery.”
Not necessarily. Eligible buyers can purchase with as little as 5% down on the first $500,000 of the purchase price, and 10% on the portion above that, for homes priced under $1.5 million. The catch is, a down payment below 20% generally requires mortgage default insurance, adding to the cost of borrowing.
A mortgage payment calculator can help you compare how different down payments, interest rates and amortization periods affect your monthly payments.
“Making a 5% down payment can be sensible if the resulting mortgage is manageable,” says Jarvis. “Making the smallest possible down payment means taking on a much larger mortgage.”
“One way to hedge against those higher mortgage costs is to put money aside for an annual lump-sum prepayment when possible. Prepayments that hammer down your principal can wind up saving you a considerable amount of money,” the expert added.
The down payment isn’t the only cash you’ll need to close the deal. Closing costs typically add another 1.5% to 4% of the purchase price, according to the Financial Consumer Agency of Canada. On a $500,000 home, that’s roughly $7,500 to $20,000 for expenses such as legal fees, a home inspection, title insurance and land transfer tax.
Land transfer tax may add to the bill, although some first-time buyers qualify for provincial rebates or exemptions.
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A down payment is only one part of qualifying for a mortgage. Lenders also look at your income, existing debt, credit history and demonstrated ability to manage the proposed mortgage payments alongside your other housing costs. Buyers must also pass the mortgage stress test, which assesses whether they could afford payments at a higher qualifying interest rate. The stress test can further limit how much you qualify to borrow, making it harder to bridge the gap between what you’ve saved and the price of a home.
You can get a preliminary estimate of how much home you may be able to afford using a mortgage affordability calculator. It can help you understand how your income, existing debts and down payment affect your potential purchase budget.
For newcomers, a limited Canadian credit history can create an additional hurdle, even if they have a strong financial track record in their home country.
CMHC’s newcomer mortgage program may help eligible buyers qualify using alternative credit documentation, such as an international credit report or a reference letter from a financial institution in their home country. Eligibility requirements apply, so it’s worth discussing your options with a mortgage professional before assuming a lack of Canadian credit history will prevent you from buying.
There are also ways to make a purchase more attainable without increasing your borrowing. Buying a smaller or older property, looking beyond the most expensive neighbourhoods or considering a different city can reduce the amount needed for both the down payment and mortgage. Some buyers may also consider purchasing with a partner or friend, combining their savings and incomes to qualify.
That approach requires careful planning, however. Co-buyers should agree in advance on how ownership, mortgage payments and other expenses will be divided, and what happens if one person wants to sell or can no longer afford their share. A lawyer can help put those terms in a co-ownership agreement.
Buying a property with a rental suite can also help offset housing costs, but prospective landlords need to account for vacancies, maintenance and all of the associated responsibilities.
There’s another consideration for newcomers: family financial commitments may not always flow in their direction. Some are supporting relatives abroad or sending money home, and those obligations need to be included when calculating how much mortgage debt is sustainable.
Getting approved for a mortgage doesn’t mean you should borrow the maximum. Leave room in your budget for other financial priorities and unexpected costs.
Getting the keys is only the beginning of the financial commitment. Without family to fall back on, buyers need to be particularly careful about leaving themselves enough room to handle unexpected costs after closing.
One of the biggest risks is underestimating the ongoing cost of homeownership. Mortgage payments and property taxes are only part of the picture. Maintenance, repairs, renovations and, for condo owners, special assessments can all add significantly to the bill.
Steve Bridge, CFP, Financial Literacy Expert and Speaker with Money Coaches Canada, emphasizes the importance of having a financial cushion:
“Having a well-funded emergency reserve is particularly important if you can’t rely on family for financial help,” he told MoneySense. “Ideally, you should build this fund before buying and continue contributing to it after you move in. If your budget leaves no room to save for unexpected expenses, it may be worth reconsidering the timing or affordability of the purchase.”
Money for moving and setting up the home should also be kept separate from an emergency fund. New furniture, appliances, renovations and other immediate expenses can quickly add up, and putting them on a credit card can leave new homeowners starting out with more debt than they planned.
Homeownership also comes with ongoing work that renters may not have had to think about.
“Owning a home can be the equivalent to having a part-time job,” said Bridge. “It requires constant repairs, maintenance, care, landscaping, upkeep, etc., and painting. Is that something you have the time, energy, and resources for?”
Insurance is another consideration. Bridge recommends reviewing disability insurance to protect your income if you’re unable to work, and life insurance if others depend on your earnings. A home equity line of credit (HELOC) may eventually provide another source of emergency funds, but it’s not an option for every homeowner. Lenders generally require at least 20% equity to qualify for a HELOC combined with a mortgage, meaning buyers who put down just 5% may need several years of mortgage payments, or an increase in their home’s value, before they become eligible.
Even then, borrowing against your home means taking on debt that must be repaid.
Buying a home without family assistance is possible, but you shouldn’t have to sacrifice your long-term financial security to do so. The question isn’t just whether you can qualify for a mortgage, but whether you can afford the home while managing unexpected costs and working toward other financial goals.
Renting isn’t necessarily a financial setback, although it can feel that way. But as Bridge notes, you can build wealth and financial security without owning property.
“You can be financially successful, confident, and secure as a renter just as you can as a homeowner. There’s no rule that says you have to own a home to build wealth. As I like to say, we’re all renting something: homeowners are effectively renting money, while renters are renting space.”
There isn’t one income or savings target that makes someone definitively ready for homeownership. But there are some signs that buying may be realistic — and others that suggest waiting could be the better choice.
Signs you may be ready to buy:
Signs you may be better off waiting:
A mortgage payment similar to your current rent doesn’t necessarily mean you can afford to buy. For buyers weighing the two options, the decision ultimately comes down to whether renting or buying makes more financial sense given their income, savings, housing costs and longer-term plans.
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Yes. You can qualify for a mortgage without a family gift or co-signer. The challenge is saving enough for a down payment while covering rent and other expenses. It may take longer, so consider a smaller property or a less expensive market if that helps make the numbers work.
For eligible homes under $1.5 million, the minimum is 5% on the first $500,000 and 10% on the remainder. Homes priced at $1.5 million or more require at least 20% down. Buying with less than 20% generally requires additional mortgage default insurance.
Start by setting up automatic contributions to an FHSA if you’re eligible, ideally timed with payday. Cutting major expenses, such as rent, transportation or debt payments, can free up more money than trimming small discretionary purchases. Some buyers also take on a second job or extra shifts to accelerate their savings.
Yes, eligible buyers can use both toward the same qualifying purchase. The FHSA has a $40,000 lifetime contribution limit, while the Home Buyers’ Plan allows RRSP withdrawals of up to $60,000. HBP withdrawals generally must be repaid over 15 years.
Yes, potentially. CMHC’s newcomer mortgage program accepts alternative credit documentation, including international credit reports and reference letters from financial institutions abroad. Eligibility requirements apply, including a minimum credit score for at least one borrower or guarantor.
It can be, if the mortgage remains affordable. A smaller down payment may help you buy sooner, but increases the amount borrowed and adds the cost of mortgage default insurance. Compare the total cost of buying now with the cost of waiting to save more.
Co-buying can combine incomes and savings, but everyone shares responsibility for the mortgage and property expenses. Agree in writing on ownership shares, costs and what happens if someone wants to sell or can no longer afford their share. Independent legal advice is worthwhile.
Contact your lender as soon as you anticipate trouble making payments. It may be possible to arrange temporary relief or adjust your payment schedule, depending on your circumstances. Don’t wait until missed payments accumulate: continued mortgage default can put your home at risk
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