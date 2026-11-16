That assistance can make a significant difference in when someone can afford to buy and how much financial breathing room they have after closing.

But the Bank of Mom and Dad isn’t a prerequisite for homeownership. Buying without family money may take longer or require compromises, but there are ways to make it work.

If you’re hoping to buy a home without financial help from parents or relatives, here’s what to consider — from building a down payment and qualifying for a mortgage to protecting yourself once you have the keys.

How much does the Bank of Mom and Dad really matter?

According to CMHC’s 2026 Mortgage Consumer Survey, 27% of first-time buyers received a financial gift toward their purchase, compared with 23% of homebuyers overall. Among all buyers who received a gift, the median amount was $30,000, and 26% said they couldn’t have bought a home that met their needs without it.

A separate Statistics Canada study from March 2025, titled “Familial support in entering the Canadian housing market,” found that 32.9% of homeowners under 35 received familial support in 2023.

Renters have far less to work with. Statistics Canada found that renting families under 35 had median liquid assets of just $12,000 — still a median $80,000 short of a 20% down payment, even if they liquidated everything.

Family wealth can influence not only when someone enters the market, but how much they borrow and whether they have a financial cushion if something goes wrong.

Still, most first-time buyers in CMHC’s survey did not receive a gift. Buying without one may take longer, but it remains possible.

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Building a down payment without family help

A few government programs can help eligible buyers build their savings. The First Home Savings Account (FHSA) allows annual contributions of up to $8,000, to a lifetime maximum of $40,000. Contributions are tax-deductible, and qualifying withdrawals are tax-free. Unused room can be carried forward, up to a maximum of $8,000, so the most you can contribute in a single year is $16,000.

The Home Buyers’ Plan (HBP) also allows eligible buyers to withdraw up to $60,000 from their RRSP toward a qualifying home purchase. Withdrawals must generally be repaid over 15 years, although temporary relief delays the start of repayment for certain withdrawals made between 2026 and 2028.

The FHSA and HBP can be used together. A TFSA can also provide a flexible place to save, with tax-free withdrawals.

Of course, these programs won’t solve the challenge if there’s little money left to put away. Clayton Jarvis, mortgage expert at Ratehub, says buyers may need to make deliberate spending changes:

“If a buyer is struggling to save up a down payment, it’s really important that they find ways to cut costs,” Jarvis told MoneySense. “That might involve getting a roommate or living at home, riding a bike instead of driving or cutting way back on non-essential purchases, like trips to the bar or home food delivery.”

Do you need 20% down?

Not necessarily. Eligible buyers can purchase with as little as 5% down on the first $500,000 of the purchase price, and 10% on the portion above that, for homes priced under $1.5 million. The catch is, a down payment below 20% generally requires mortgage default insurance, adding to the cost of borrowing.

A mortgage payment calculator can help you compare how different down payments, interest rates and amortization periods affect your monthly payments.

“Making a 5% down payment can be sensible if the resulting mortgage is manageable,” says Jarvis. “Making the smallest possible down payment means taking on a much larger mortgage.”