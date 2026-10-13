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ccb payment dates

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CCB payment dates 2026: October child tax benefit arriving soon

Find the 2026 CCB payment dates, maximum benefit amounts, income cutoffs, and eligibility rules for the Canada Child Benefit....

CCB payment dates 2026: October child tax benefit arriving soon
side hustles canada

News

New report on side hustles shows nearly half of Canada wants in

A quarter of Canadians already have a side hustle and another quarter wants to start one. Where do the...

New report on side hustles shows nearly half of Canada wants in
ACWB payment

Earn

Check your account for the final ACWB payment of 2026

The year's last ACWB payment is going out on Friday, October 9, and eligible Canadians should keep an eye...

Check your account for the final ACWB payment of 2026
canada tipping culture

Spend

Canadians are tipping less, and hospitality workers are feeling it

A new report shows how tipping culture is changing in Canada, with hospitality workers reporting a major drop in...

Canadians are tipping less, and hospitality workers are feeling it
alberta oilsands

News

Another oilsands boom? Smith, Carney say this time Canada will be ready

A proposed West Coast Pipeline from Alberta to B.C. could lead to further growth in the Canadian oilsands. Find...

Another oilsands boom? Smith, Carney say this time Canada will be ready
bitcoin price

Canadian Crypto Observer

Bitcoin price comes roaring back, up over 40% in three months

We’re looking at how Bitcoin and various other cryptocurrencies have fared in the second half of 2026.

Bitcoin price comes roaring back, up over 40% in three months
Smiling business woman trader analyst looking at laptop monitor, holding smartphone, wearing earphones. Investor broker analyzing indexes, trading online investment data on stock market graph at home,

Investing

Top 10 Canadian stocks in Q3 2026

Mining and metals companies reasserted their lead atop the leaderboard in a more muted third quarter.

Top 10 Canadian stocks in Q3 2026
canada groceries and essentials benefit

Benefits

Canada Groceries and Essentials Benefit payments coming October 5

The CRA is set to roll out its second round of the Canada Groceries and Essentials Benefit payments. Find...

Canada Groceries and Essentials Benefit payments coming October 5
veterans affairs canada

News

Veterans Affairs Canada to send out payments on Monday

Some Canadians will receive a payment from Veterans Affairs Canada (VAC) on Monday, September 28, 2026. The governmental department...

Veterans Affairs Canada to send out payments on Monday
Exterior of Ikea store

News

Dollar breakfasts, used Billy bookcases: Ikea’s latest affordability pitch

Ikea is leaning into low prices, used furniture, and cheaper meals as Canadians face higher living costs.

Dollar breakfasts, used Billy bookcases: Ikea’s latest affordability pitch