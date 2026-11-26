In a statement on Wednesday, Nov. 25, that company says no one’s vault contents were accessed. However, for a subset of users, hackers gained access to names, email addresses and account identifiers.

1Password hasn’t said how many customers are affected.

Subscribers usually sign up under individual or family packages with per-month or per-year billing. If you use 1Password, here’s everything you should know.

1Password breach: What happened

According to 1Password’s post, the investigation began on Nov. 19 after the company saw signs that an attacker had gained access to an employee’s corporate GitHub account.

“The actor used the account to access source code and push malicious code to backend services, which downloaded administrative data pertaining to our customers,” reads the post. “This data included customer names and email addresses, in addition to non-secret internal metadata about the account. At no time were customer vault contents accessed by, or available to, the attacker.”

The attacker also copied source code from private repositories and got into the company’s CI/CD system, the tools that build and ship its software. 1Password says the source code contains no user secrets, and that it has rotated the credentials that may have been exposed.

The company didn’t say how the employee’s account was compromised, how long the attacker had access or when it was shut out.

What was accessed and what wasn’t

Data What 1Password says Names and email addresses Accessed, for a subset of users Account and user identifiers, account creation and last sign-in times Accessed, for a subset of users Public keys Accessed. The company says they are public by design and have no impact on user security. SRP protocol parameters Accessed. The company says they cannot be used to get into your account. Tokens in some emailed links for invitations, provisioning and account recovery Accessed, for a small number of users, who have been specifically notified. 1Password says a token alone can’t open an account. Vault contents Not accessed Keys that protect vaults, and account recovery keys Not accessed Your account password and Secret Key 1Password says it doesn’t store them Billing and payment information Not mentioned in the post

The company’s reasoning on vaults is that they are encrypted with keys only the customer holds, so a breach of its servers can’t expose what’s inside them.

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The password management platform found no internal evidence that anyone used the exposed tokens to take over accounts.

Should you worry if your name and email address were accessed?

Names and email addresses aren’t a password, but together they are what a scammer needs to write a message that looks real.

An email about a 1Password invitation or an account recovery request would be a natural way to try it.

“We recommend being cautious of phishing attempts in the form of unexpected emails about 1Password, such as invitations or account recovery requests that you did not initiate,” 1Password says.

In Statistics Canada’s 2022 Canadian Internet Use Survey, 70 per cent of Canadians aged 15 and older reported a cyber security incident, up from 58 per cent in 2020. Unsolicited spam and fraudulent content were the most common.

Read more: How to protect yourself from identity theft and fraud in Canada

1Password says it will never ask for your account password or Secret Key. It tells customers to enter them only in the official app or on its website, and only after opening the app or typing the address yourself. Suspicious messages can go to [email protected].

The company has also lengthened its invitation and recovery codes from six digits to ten characters.