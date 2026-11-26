1Password breach: What Canadians should do
1Password says an attacker copied some customers' names and emails, but no vault data. Here's what Canadians should know and do.
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1Password says an attacker copied some customers' names and emails, but no vault data. Here's what Canadians should know and do.
1Password, the password manager headquartered in Toronto, experienced a breach when an attacker broke into its backend systems through an employee’s GitHub account and copied administrative data on some customers.
In a statement on Wednesday, Nov. 25, that company says no one’s vault contents were accessed. However, for a subset of users, hackers gained access to names, email addresses and account identifiers.
1Password hasn’t said how many customers are affected.
Subscribers usually sign up under individual or family packages with per-month or per-year billing. If you use 1Password, here’s everything you should know.
According to 1Password’s post, the investigation began on Nov. 19 after the company saw signs that an attacker had gained access to an employee’s corporate GitHub account.
“The actor used the account to access source code and push malicious code to backend services, which downloaded administrative data pertaining to our customers,” reads the post. “This data included customer names and email addresses, in addition to non-secret internal metadata about the account. At no time were customer vault contents accessed by, or available to, the attacker.”
The attacker also copied source code from private repositories and got into the company’s CI/CD system, the tools that build and ship its software. 1Password says the source code contains no user secrets, and that it has rotated the credentials that may have been exposed.
The company didn’t say how the employee’s account was compromised, how long the attacker had access or when it was shut out.
|Data
|What 1Password says
|Names and email addresses
|Accessed, for a subset of users
|Account and user identifiers, account creation and last sign-in times
|Accessed, for a subset of users
|Public keys
|Accessed. The company says they are public by design and have no impact on user security.
|SRP protocol parameters
|Accessed. The company says they cannot be used to get into your account.
|Tokens in some emailed links for invitations, provisioning and account recovery
|Accessed, for a small number of users, who have been specifically notified. 1Password says a token alone can’t open an account.
|Vault contents
|Not accessed
|Keys that protect vaults, and account recovery keys
|Not accessed
|Your account password and Secret Key
|1Password says it doesn’t store them
|Billing and payment information
|Not mentioned in the post
The company’s reasoning on vaults is that they are encrypted with keys only the customer holds, so a breach of its servers can’t expose what’s inside them.
The password management platform found no internal evidence that anyone used the exposed tokens to take over accounts.
Names and email addresses aren’t a password, but together they are what a scammer needs to write a message that looks real.
An email about a 1Password invitation or an account recovery request would be a natural way to try it.
“We recommend being cautious of phishing attempts in the form of unexpected emails about 1Password, such as invitations or account recovery requests that you did not initiate,” 1Password says.
In Statistics Canada’s 2022 Canadian Internet Use Survey, 70 per cent of Canadians aged 15 and older reported a cyber security incident, up from 58 per cent in 2020. Unsolicited spam and fraudulent content were the most common.
Read more: How to protect yourself from identity theft and fraud in Canada
1Password says it will never ask for your account password or Secret Key. It tells customers to enter them only in the official app or on its website, and only after opening the app or typing the address yourself. Suspicious messages can go to [email protected].
The company has also lengthened its invitation and recovery codes from six digits to ten characters.
Knowing your email address and name, a bad actor could send you a deceptive email in an attempt to get you to click on a malicious link. Always double-check who the email is from and hover your cursor over the link before you click on it to see where it really leads.
The federal government’s phishing fact sheet gives the same advice: don’t click links or hand over personal information, and call the company yourself if you’re unsure a message is real.
1Password says you do not need to update anything in your account. It doesn’t even recommend changing your master password.
Since a name and an email address can’t open a vault, your data inside the password manager is likely not at risk. The practical risk is a convincing fake message, not a drained account.
If you haven’t already, turn on two-factor authentication. The government’s Get Cyber Safe guidance says to enable your password manager’s own multi-factor authentication, and it’s worth doing on your email and bank accounts too.
If you do fall for a phishing message, the Financial Consumer Agency of Canada (FCAC) says to contact your financial institution and any other affected companies, ask Equifax and TransUnion to place a fraud alert on your credit report, review your credit report and report fraud to police and the National Fraud Reporting System.
You can get your credit report for free from both bureaus.
For more on keeping accounts secure, see MoneySense’s guides on protecting your passwords from fraud and identity theft and why Canadians keep falling for scams.
The statement form 1Password doesn’t say how many customers are affected, whether they include individual, family or business accounts, or how the attacker got into the GitHub account. It doesn’t mention billing or payment information. It doesn’t say whether the incident has been reported to regulators or police, and it doesn’t name outside forensic firms, though 1Password says independent cybersecurity experts are validating its containment and fixes.
Canadian privacy law is relevant here because 1Password is headquartered in Toronto. Under federal rules, organizations must report breaches that pose a real risk of significant harm to the Privacy Commissioner, and notify the people affected as soon as feasible.
Whether this incident meets that test is a judgment the company has to make, and its post doesn’t address it. 1Password says it will keep the post current if it finds anything that changes what it has said.
MoneySense has asked 1Password questions. We will update this story when we hear back.
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