Most changes start Dec. 11, 2026. Chequing rates fall to between 0.5 and 1 per cent, Premium and Generation savings rates rise to 2.75 per cent, and cash back on foreign currency purchases drops to zero. Anyone who direct-deposits $4,000 or more in paycheques a month can also qualify for Premium, which previously required $100,000 in assets. Milestone rewards end Jan. 4, 2027, replaced by partner offers, according to Wealthsimple’s announcement and Help Centre page.

Current rates stay the same until Dec. 11.

What Wealthsimple is changing

Area What’s changing When Premium status $4,000 or more in monthly paycheque direct deposits qualifies. $100,000 or more with Wealthsimple remains an alternative qualifier for Premium. Dec. 11, 2026 Savings Higher rates for Premium and Generation clients, plus a new USD savings account Dec. 11, 2026 (USD savings: later this year) Chequing Lower rates for every status. The direct deposit boost ends. Dec. 11, 2026

(USD chequing: later this year) Savings-to-chequing transfers Recurring transfers become unlimited and free No date given Portfolio line of credit Lower rate for Premium clients. Interest-free period for first-time borrowers (invitation only, began Oct. 21). Premium rate: Dec. 11, 2026 Credit card Cash back on Canadian purchases stays the same. Cash back on foreign purchases drops to 0%. Wealthsimple keeps covering foreign exchange fees on the 2% card, or the 1% card if you chose that benefit. Dec. 11, 2026 (Jan. 25, 2027 in Quebec) Rewards Milestone rewards, available with $200,000 or more, are replaced by partner offers such as phone plans and home insurance. Milestone rewards end Jan. 4, 2027 (Jan. 25 in Quebec). Partner offers are available now. Generation perks $100 Apple credit once a year, and cash back when a flight is delayed Flight delay: rolling out now. Apple credit: Jan. 4, 2027 (Jan. 25 in Quebec)

Rate changes by status

Current rate, then new rate. Effective Dec. 11, 2026 unless noted.

Account Core Premium Generation Savings 2.5% (no change) 2.5% to 2.75% 2.5% to 2.75% Registered savings 1.25% (no change) 1.75% to 2.25% 2.25% (no change) Chequing 1.25% to 0.5% 1.75% to 1% 2.25% to 1% Direct deposit boost 0.5% added to chequing interest, ends 0.5% added to chequing interest, ends n/a Portfolio line of credit 5.2% (no change) 4.7% to 4.2% 4.2% (no change) USD chequing (later this year) 2.5% to 0.5% 3% to 1% 3.5% to 1% USD savings, new (later this year) 2.5% 3.5% 3.5%

Rates are variable. Source: Wealthsimple Help Centre, updated Nov. 25, 2026.

Direct deposit your way into Premium

The biggest change for everyday clients is the road to Premium. Wealthsimple used to require $100,000 in total assets. Starting Dec. 11, anyone who direct-deposits $4,000 or more in paycheques a month qualifies automatically, which works out to $48,000 a year. This is an additional pathway, and won’t replace the $100,000 route to premium.

Direct deposit already earns a boost. Core and Premium clients who deposit at least $2,000 in 30 days get an extra 0.5 per cent on their chequing balance, according to Wealthsimple’s chequing page. That boost ends Dec. 11, and Premium’s higher rates take its place.

“Clients keep Premium as long as they have $4,000 or more in eligible direct deposits in the current or previous calendar month, or $100,000 or more with Wealthsimple. We’ll notify clients before any change to their status,” Wealthsimple told MoneySense in an email.

Savings go up for some, chequing goes down

Wealthsimple’s savings page currently advertises 2.5 per cent for every client, with no tiers.

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That matches the Bank of Canada’s overnight rate target, which the bank raised to 2.5 per cent on Oct. 28. Its next rate announcement is Dec. 9, two days before Wealthsimple’s changes take effect.

On Dec. 11, Premium and Generation clients move to 2.75 per cent. On a $100,000 balance, that extra 0.25 percentage points is worth $250 a year. Core clients stay at 2.5 per cent. Premium registered savings accounts also rise, from 1.75 to 2.25 per cent. USD accounts change later this year, as the table shows.

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Chequing takes the bigger hit. The chequing page lists 1.25 per cent for Core clients, 1.75 per cent for Premium and 2.25 per cent for Generation, plus the 0.5 per cent direct deposit boost for Core and Premium. On Dec. 11 those rates fall to 0.5 per cent for Core and 1 per cent for Premium and Generation, and the boost ends.

For a Core client collecting the boost today, that is a drop from 1.75 per cent (1.25 plus 0.5) to 0.5 per cent. Premium clients with the boost go from 2.25 per cent to 1 per cent. On $10,000 in chequing, a drop of 1.25 percentage points costs $125 a year.

Wealthsimple also says recurring transfers between savings and chequing will be unlimited and free, though it hasn’t said when. You won’t have to think twice about moving your cash savings to pay some bills.

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Credit card changes

Wealthsimple’s credit cards keep the same cash back on Canadian purchases, but foreign purchases will no longer earn any. Cash back on foreign currency purchases drops from your card’s rate to 0 per cent on Dec. 11 (Jan. 25, 2027 in Quebec).

“This is a huge miscalculation from Wealthsimple. Gutting the chequing account cash back could be stomached for the credit card perks, but also removing cash back on foreign purchases leaves no reason to keep direct deposits with Wealthsimple…,” one person said in a discussion on the Wealthsimple subreddit following the announcement.

Wealthsimple said it “needed to decide between covering your FX fees or offering cash back,” and chose to keep covering the fees. There are no FX fees on the 2% card, or on the 1% card if you chose that benefit.