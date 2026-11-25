Wealthsimple ending foreign purchase cash back, milestone rewards and more
Wealthsimple is cutting chequing rates, ending cash back on foreign purchases and replacing milestone rewards. Here's what changes and when.
Advertisement
Wealthsimple is cutting chequing rates, ending cash back on foreign purchases and replacing milestone rewards. Here's what changes and when.
Wealthsimple announced changes to its client benefits on Wednesday, Nov. 25, and clients are already discussing them on social media.
Most changes start Dec. 11, 2026. Chequing rates fall to between 0.5 and 1 per cent, Premium and Generation savings rates rise to 2.75 per cent, and cash back on foreign currency purchases drops to zero. Anyone who direct-deposits $4,000 or more in paycheques a month can also qualify for Premium, which previously required $100,000 in assets. Milestone rewards end Jan. 4, 2027, replaced by partner offers, according to Wealthsimple’s announcement and Help Centre page.
Current rates stay the same until Dec. 11.
|Area
|What’s changing
|When
|Premium status
|$4,000 or more in monthly paycheque direct deposits qualifies. $100,000 or more with Wealthsimple remains an alternative qualifier for Premium.
|Dec. 11, 2026
|Savings
|Higher rates for Premium and Generation clients, plus a new USD savings account
|Dec. 11, 2026 (USD savings: later this year)
|Chequing
|Lower rates for every status. The direct deposit boost ends.
|Dec. 11, 2026
(USD chequing: later this year)
|Savings-to-chequing transfers
|Recurring transfers become unlimited and free
|No date given
|Portfolio line of credit
|Lower rate for Premium clients. Interest-free period for first-time borrowers (invitation only, began Oct. 21).
|Premium rate: Dec. 11, 2026
|Credit card
|Cash back on Canadian purchases stays the same. Cash back on foreign purchases drops to 0%. Wealthsimple keeps covering foreign exchange fees on the 2% card, or the 1% card if you chose that benefit.
|Dec. 11, 2026 (Jan. 25, 2027 in Quebec)
|Rewards
|Milestone rewards, available with $200,000 or more, are replaced by partner offers such as phone plans and home insurance.
|Milestone rewards end Jan. 4, 2027 (Jan. 25 in Quebec). Partner offers are available now.
|Generation perks
|$100 Apple credit once a year, and cash back when a flight is delayed
|Flight delay: rolling out now. Apple credit: Jan. 4, 2027 (Jan. 25 in Quebec)
Current rate, then new rate. Effective Dec. 11, 2026 unless noted.
|Account
|Core
|Premium
|Generation
|Savings
|2.5% (no change)
|2.5% to 2.75%
|2.5% to 2.75%
|Registered savings
|1.25% (no change)
|1.75% to 2.25%
|2.25% (no change)
|Chequing
|1.25% to 0.5%
|1.75% to 1%
|2.25% to 1%
|Direct deposit boost
|0.5% added to chequing interest, ends
|0.5% added to chequing interest, ends
|n/a
|Portfolio line of credit
|5.2% (no change)
|4.7% to 4.2%
|4.2% (no change)
|USD chequing (later this year)
|2.5% to 0.5%
|3% to 1%
|3.5% to 1%
|USD savings, new (later this year)
|2.5%
|3.5%
|3.5%
Rates are variable. Source: Wealthsimple Help Centre, updated Nov. 25, 2026.
The biggest change for everyday clients is the road to Premium. Wealthsimple used to require $100,000 in total assets. Starting Dec. 11, anyone who direct-deposits $4,000 or more in paycheques a month qualifies automatically, which works out to $48,000 a year. This is an additional pathway, and won’t replace the $100,000 route to premium.
Direct deposit already earns a boost. Core and Premium clients who deposit at least $2,000 in 30 days get an extra 0.5 per cent on their chequing balance, according to Wealthsimple’s chequing page. That boost ends Dec. 11, and Premium’s higher rates take its place.
“Clients keep Premium as long as they have $4,000 or more in eligible direct deposits in the current or previous calendar month, or $100,000 or more with Wealthsimple. We’ll notify clients before any change to their status,” Wealthsimple told MoneySense in an email.
Wealthsimple’s savings page currently advertises 2.5 per cent for every client, with no tiers.
That matches the Bank of Canada’s overnight rate target, which the bank raised to 2.5 per cent on Oct. 28. Its next rate announcement is Dec. 9, two days before Wealthsimple’s changes take effect.
On Dec. 11, Premium and Generation clients move to 2.75 per cent. On a $100,000 balance, that extra 0.25 percentage points is worth $250 a year. Core clients stay at 2.5 per cent. Premium registered savings accounts also rise, from 1.75 to 2.25 per cent. USD accounts change later this year, as the table shows.
Chequing takes the bigger hit. The chequing page lists 1.25 per cent for Core clients, 1.75 per cent for Premium and 2.25 per cent for Generation, plus the 0.5 per cent direct deposit boost for Core and Premium. On Dec. 11 those rates fall to 0.5 per cent for Core and 1 per cent for Premium and Generation, and the boost ends.
For a Core client collecting the boost today, that is a drop from 1.75 per cent (1.25 plus 0.5) to 0.5 per cent. Premium clients with the boost go from 2.25 per cent to 1 per cent. On $10,000 in chequing, a drop of 1.25 percentage points costs $125 a year.
Wealthsimple also says recurring transfers between savings and chequing will be unlimited and free, though it hasn’t said when. You won’t have to think twice about moving your cash savings to pay some bills.
Wealthsimple’s credit cards keep the same cash back on Canadian purchases, but foreign purchases will no longer earn any. Cash back on foreign currency purchases drops from your card’s rate to 0 per cent on Dec. 11 (Jan. 25, 2027 in Quebec).
“This is a huge miscalculation from Wealthsimple. Gutting the chequing account cash back could be stomached for the credit card perks, but also removing cash back on foreign purchases leaves no reason to keep direct deposits with Wealthsimple…,” one person said in a discussion on the Wealthsimple subreddit following the announcement.
Wealthsimple said it “needed to decide between covering your FX fees or offering cash back,” and chose to keep covering the fees. There are no FX fees on the 2% card, or on the 1% card if you chose that benefit.
Milestone rewards, available with $200,000 or more, end Jan. 4, 2027 (Jan. 25 in Quebec). Partner offers on things like phone plans and home insurance are available now, with more partners coming through 2027. Perks you’ve already claimed, including Dragonpasses, stay usable until they expire.
Wealthsimple estimates you could save up to $1,170 a year as a Core client, up to $1,630 as a Premium client and up to $2,550 as a Generation client. In Quebec, the figures are $1,100, $1,510 and $2,310. The estimates assume you claim every offer for your status at partner prices as of Nov. 23.
The offers sit in Wealthsimple’s Marketplace, which is open to every tier. Its terms say Wealthsimple receives referral fees from some partners and that offers can change or disappear.
One user on the Wealthsimple subreddit pushed back on the change.
“The loss of milestone rewards might be the straw that breaks the camel’s back. Everything they refer to as coming in the new year (phone plans, insurance, Apple products) are all buy something to get something. What part of wealth creation is ‘spend more for some perks?’” one user asked. “Am I supposed to break my cell phone contract to switch because you don’t like paying my Globe and Mail subscription?”
The new perks lean toward Generation clients, who have $500,000 or more with Wealthsimple.
They get a $100 credit once a year for a single Apple Marketplace purchase of $300 or more, including tax, on a Wealthsimple credit card. It resets Jan. 1 and starts Jan. 4, 2027 (Jan. 25 in Quebec). The announcement’s fine print also lists a 5 per cent earn rate on Apple Marketplace purchases charged to the credit card.
Under the flight delay program, that’s $100 for a delay of more than three hours and another $200 at six hours or more, up to $300 a flight. Wealthsimple’s Help Centre says no claim is needed, but the program page lists extra conditions, including adding the flight in the app 12 hours before departure, so check the terms.
Generation clients keep six airport lounge passes a year.
Premium clients get a lower rate on the portfolio line of credit, falling from 4.7 per cent to 4.2 per cent on Dec. 11. Core clients stay at 5.2 per cent and Generation clients at 4.2 per cent.
The announcement also mentions a three-month interest-free period for first-time borrowers.
A Wealthsimple Help Centre page describes a 90-day interest rebate of up to $3,000, by invitation only, for clients who haven’t borrowed on the line before. It began Oct. 21. A line of credit is still debt, and the rebate ends after 90 days.
Business accounts change too, mostly on Dec. 11.
Business chequing moves to 1 per cent for everyone, down from 1.25, 1.75 or 2.25 per cent depending on status. A new business savings account pays 2.75 per cent, and the business line of credit moves to 4.2 per cent from 5.2, 4.7 or 4.2 per cent.
A new business USD chequing account pays 3 per cent starting in December. Cash back on foreign currency purchases on the business prepaid card falls from 1 per cent to 0 on Dec. 11 (Jan. 25, 2027 in Quebec), while Canadian-dollar cash back stays at 1 per cent.
If you direct-deposit $4,000 or more a month but have less than $100,000 with Wealthsimple, check your status in the app after Dec. 11. If your direct deposit status changes, your Premium status will change, but Wealthsimple will contact you about it first.
If you leave a big balance in chequing, the rate drops to between 0.5 and 1 per cent on Dec. 11. Consider moving the idle cash to savings, since recurring transfers will be free.
Savings rates change often, so compare Wealthsimple’s 2.5 or 2.75 per cent with our list of the best high-interest savings accounts in Canada.
If the credit card rewards are why you’re here, our ranking of the best rewards credit cards in Canada will show you how it stacks up, especially if you spend abroad.
Find the best chequing accounts in Canada using our comparison tool
Share this article Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Linkedin Share on Reddit Share on Email
The federal government is imposing tariffs on canned vegetables starting in December. Find out more.
Black Friday deals are looking lukewarm for 2026 year compared to last year but finding good deals may still...
Canada's main stock index fell nearly 600 points while U.S. markets also sink in morning trading. Find out more....
Three BMO plans need bigger balances, the Plus Plan loses five debit transactions a month, and wire fees go...
Presented By
Equifax
Canadian main stock index is down due to losses in baking and mining stocks while U.S. mixed in morning...
This Financial Literacy Month, we discuss how to teach kids about money, give them confidence, and set them up...
Which ETFs should you invest in? Which ones best suit your risk tolerance? What about personal ethics? Check out...
Learn about Alberta Child and Family Benefit payment dates for 2026, plus eligibility rules, benefit amounts, and how the...
Find the Canadian federal and provincial tax brackets for 2026 income. Learn how marginal tax rates work, estimate your...