The new terms took effect Nov. 2, 2026, according to a notice of changes to the card’s certificate of insurance and notifications sent to cardholders.

Existing cardholders who have a loss between Nov. 2 and Dec. 10, 2026 will have their claim judged under whichever wording, old or new, is better for them.

On the plus side, emergency medical coverage now applies to the first 21 days of a trip, up from 14, and rental car coverage now applies to vehicles with a manufacturer’s suggested retail price (MSRP) of up to $100,000, up from $65,000.

The downsides are that the card no longer covers purchases you lose, and flight delay benefits are not considered after any compensation you’re owed under Canada’s air passenger rules.

The Visa Infinite Privilege, or VIP, is Wealthsimple’s premium credit card. It has the same travel insurance as the Visa Infinite + card, with higher limits, including up to $2 million in emergency medical coverage.

The card earns 2% cash back, carries a $240 annual fee (waived if you meet certain requirements) and requires a minimum income of $150,000, or $200,000 for households.

Here’s what changed on Nov. 2:

Medical coverage runs 21 days instead of 14

Per the notice, emergency medical coverage for trips outside your province or the country now applies to the first 21 days of a trip, up from 14.

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Coverage is for travellers under 65.

The certificate also now says it only applies to trips taken after its effective date and while coverage is in effect. A three-week vacation now fits inside the covered period, but anything longer will need separate cover.

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Rental car coverage has a higher price cap

Collision and loss damage coverage now excludes any vehicle with a (pre tax) MSRP, above $100,000. The old limit was $65,000, so more expensive cars qualify now.

How you decline the rental company’s collision damage waiver (CDW) has also changed. You only have to decline it “if legally allowed.”

In places where local law makes you buy the agency’s coverage, Wealthsimple’s insurance adds an extra coverage layer on top.

Trip cancellation now covers vouchers

If you have to cancel a trip for a covered reason, the card can reimburse the prepaid part you can’t get back. According to the notice, this includes vouchers for future travel. The limits of up to $1,500 per person and $5,000 per trip remain unchanged.

A government travel advisory can also trigger coverage. If Global Affairs Canada issues a formal notice telling Canadians not to travel to your destination, because of things like terrorism, civil unrest or a natural disaster, you’re covered as long as it comes after you’ve booked and within 30 days of departure. Outbreaks of communicable disease are still excluded.

Trips paid partly with points

The certificate now defines “full cost” for trip cancellation, baggage, flight delay, and rental car coverage. It’s the price of the trip, ticket, or rental car minus whatever you paid for with travel rewards points, as long as some amount was charged to the card.