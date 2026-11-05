At the event, Wealthsimple co-founder and Chief Product Officer Brett Huneycutt said around 700,000 people registered to watch the event via livestream.

The new products and features include an AI assistant that can move money and place trades, a Canadian-dollar stablecoin, an advanced trading platform, a rebuilt mobile app, and more.

Four of the 12 are available now, and the rest are scheduled for late November, the end of this year, or early 2027.

Here’s what Wealthsimple announced, with the timing it gave.

At a glance

Announcement What it is Availability Penny AI assistant that can move money and place trades with client confirmation 2027 ChatGPT and Claude connections Link a Wealthsimple account to outside AI tools Early 2027 Wealthsimple Pay Instant transfers of up to $100,000 between Wealthsimple clients Now Temporary virtual cards Up to five disposable cards per client End of 2026 Business credit card No FX fees, 1% cash back Early 2027 Wealthsimple Pro Advanced trading platform with Level 2 market data Late November Faster trading Orders placed and filled up to six times faster Now Commission-free CAD options $0 commission on options for Canadian stocks Now Perpetual futures Leveraged trading with no expiry date, 24/7 Late November CADD Canadian-dollar-backed stablecoin Late November Direct indexing in existing accounts Buy Wealthsimple’s four direct indexes in accounts you already have Now New mobile app Rebuilt iOS and Android app with a customizable home screen Early 2027

Penny and outside AI connections

Penny

Wealthsimple says its AI assistant, Penny, looks at a client’s finances and turns their goals into actions.

In an example shared with MoneySense, a client tells Penny to “max out my RRSP by March.” Penny checks across linked financial institutions, sets up recurring investments, and adapts if the client’s situation changes.

It can also send e-Transfers and wires, flag duplicate card charges, manage expenses, pay invoices, and help buy and sell stocks, ETFs, and other assets. Wealthsimple says Penny never completes an action without client confirmation and that client information stays on its platform.

Imaan Sheikh/MoneySense

ChatGPT and Claude connections

The fintech giant will enable clients to securely link their Wealthsimple accounts to AI tools like ChatGPT and Claude, and choose how much access each gets. Each connection needs client approval at setup and that critical actions get an extra check.

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It’s expected in early 2027.

Moving money

Wealthsimple Pay

This feature lets clients send up to $100,000 instantly to other Wealthsimple clients. The company says that’s 33 times more than most big banks typically allow per e-Transfer.

It’s available now.

Temporary virtual cards

Wealthsimple clients who hold prepaid or credit cards will have temporary virtual cards by the end of this year, being able to hold up to five at a time, each with its own card number, custom expiry and spending limit, and use them in the app or a digital wallet.

The cards add fraud protection and can support “agentic payments,” meaning purchases made by AI tools.

The Wealthsimple Business credit card

This card has no foreign exchange fees and 1% cash back on every purchase, plus any business can apply. It’s due in early 2027.

Wealthsimple already offers a prepaid Business Visa.

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Trading

Wealthsimple Pro

In the trading sphere, Wealthsimple Pro brings positions, watchlists, and Level 2 market data into one trading platform inside the Wealthsimple app. It’s expected to launch in late November.