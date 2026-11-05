Everything unveiled at the highly anticipated ‘Wealthsimple Presents’ event
Wealthsimple announced 12 products and features on Thursday. Some are available now; others won't arrive until 2027.
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Wealthsimple announced 12 products and features on Thursday. Some are available now; others won't arrive until 2027.
Wealthsimple announced a bunch of new products and features on Thursday at its much anticipated ‘Wealthsimple Presents: Something Good Is Going to Happen‘ event, a product showcase at Toronto’s Massey Hall.
At the event, Wealthsimple co-founder and Chief Product Officer Brett Huneycutt said around 700,000 people registered to watch the event via livestream.
The new products and features include an AI assistant that can move money and place trades, a Canadian-dollar stablecoin, an advanced trading platform, a rebuilt mobile app, and more.
Four of the 12 are available now, and the rest are scheduled for late November, the end of this year, or early 2027.
Here’s what Wealthsimple announced, with the timing it gave.
|Announcement
|What it is
|Availability
|Penny
|AI assistant that can move money and place trades with client confirmation
|2027
|ChatGPT and Claude connections
|Link a Wealthsimple account to outside AI tools
|Early 2027
|Wealthsimple Pay
|Instant transfers of up to $100,000 between Wealthsimple clients
|Now
|Temporary virtual cards
|Up to five disposable cards per client
|End of 2026
|Business credit card
|No FX fees, 1% cash back
|Early 2027
|Wealthsimple Pro
|Advanced trading platform with Level 2 market data
|Late November
|Faster trading
|Orders placed and filled up to six times faster
|Now
|Commission-free CAD options
|$0 commission on options for Canadian stocks
|Now
|Perpetual futures
|Leveraged trading with no expiry date, 24/7
|Late November
|CADD
|Canadian-dollar-backed stablecoin
|Late November
|Direct indexing in existing accounts
|Buy Wealthsimple’s four direct indexes in accounts you already have
|Now
|New mobile app
|Rebuilt iOS and Android app with a customizable home screen
|Early 2027
Wealthsimple says its AI assistant, Penny, looks at a client’s finances and turns their goals into actions.
In an example shared with MoneySense, a client tells Penny to “max out my RRSP by March.” Penny checks across linked financial institutions, sets up recurring investments, and adapts if the client’s situation changes.
It can also send e-Transfers and wires, flag duplicate card charges, manage expenses, pay invoices, and help buy and sell stocks, ETFs, and other assets. Wealthsimple says Penny never completes an action without client confirmation and that client information stays on its platform.
The fintech giant will enable clients to securely link their Wealthsimple accounts to AI tools like ChatGPT and Claude, and choose how much access each gets. Each connection needs client approval at setup and that critical actions get an extra check.
It’s expected in early 2027.
This feature lets clients send up to $100,000 instantly to other Wealthsimple clients. The company says that’s 33 times more than most big banks typically allow per e-Transfer.
It’s available now.
Wealthsimple clients who hold prepaid or credit cards will have temporary virtual cards by the end of this year, being able to hold up to five at a time, each with its own card number, custom expiry and spending limit, and use them in the app or a digital wallet.
The cards add fraud protection and can support “agentic payments,” meaning purchases made by AI tools.
This card has no foreign exchange fees and 1% cash back on every purchase, plus any business can apply. It’s due in early 2027.
Wealthsimple already offers a prepaid Business Visa.
In the trading sphere, Wealthsimple Pro brings positions, watchlists, and Level 2 market data into one trading platform inside the Wealthsimple app. It’s expected to launch in late November.
Available now, faster trading means orders can be placed and filled up to six times faster, and that a mobile trade now takes two steps and four seconds, down from eight steps and 21 seconds.
Canadians now have commission-free CAD options. Wealthsimple says it’s the first Canadian brokerage to offer commission-free options on Canadian stocks, and that its clients have placed $24 billion in options trades since it launched $0 U.S. equity options last year.
Expected in late November, perpetual futures let traders use leverage to trade on an asset’s price without owning it, with no expiry date and access to markets 24/7.
Wealthsimple says it’s the first and only brokerage offering them to retail traders in Canada. Leverage magnifies losses as well as gains.
Arriving in late November is a Canadian-dollar-backed stablecoin.
Wealthsimple says it’s the first one issued by a regulated Canadian financial institution, designed to track the Canadian dollar and redeemable 1:1 for Canadian dollars.
Clients can earn a 3.25% annual reward on holdings at Wealthsimple.
This feature lets clients buy any of Wealthsimple’s four direct indexes in accounts they already have, or convert an existing ETF in a few taps.
Wealthsimple says that in a non-registered account, automated tax-loss harvesting can boost after-tax returns by up to 0.5% a year. For example, in a $200,000 portfolio, that would turn out to nearly $20,000 more after a decade, and more than $200,000 more after 30 years.
Everything announced will eventually live in a natively built app for iOS and Android, which Wealthsimple says launches five times faster.
Clients can arrange the home screen around what they check most, such as household net worth, investment performance, or spending. Traders can pin positions, buy and sell with a single swipe and turn on a “trade mode” that keeps pending orders in view. The new app is expected early next year.
Wealthsimple says it serves more than 4 million Canadians and had about $169 billion in assets under administration as of Sept. 30, 2026.
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