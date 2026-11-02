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budget 2026

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Federal budget is about ‘changing Canada’s growth model,’ finance minister says

Budget 2026 is expected to support the Liberal government's push to reduce Canada's reliance on the U.S. by building...

Federal budget is about ‘changing Canada’s growth model,’ finance minister says
canadian banks

News

Some Canadian banks blocking personal AI agents amid security concerns

Multiple Canadian banks are blocking third-party AI agents from online banking due to security concerns. Find out the latest...

Some Canadian banks blocking personal AI agents amid security concerns
An Air Canada plane sits by its gate as it waits to depart Montreal-Trudeau International Airport in Montreal on Thursday, July 30, 2026.

Investing

Stock news: Air Canada lowers outlook as fuel costs climb, Teck profits jump

Rising fuel costs weigh on Air Canada's outlook, while higher copper and zinc prices lift Teck's profits. Here's what...

Stock news: Air Canada lowers outlook as fuel costs climb, Teck profits jump
A board above the trading floor of the New York Stock Exchange is shown in this image, Tuesday, July 1, 2025.

News

Bank stocks help lift S&P/TSX composite higher, U.S. stock markets down

Read what the stock market updates of today are: The S&P/TSX composite index was up 30.84 points at 36,295.93.

Bank stocks help lift S&P/TSX composite higher, U.S. stock markets down
TMX Group Ltd. CEO John McKenzie fields questions on stage at the ASC Connect conference in Calgary, on Tuesday, Oct. 27, 2026, in this handout photo.

News

TMX CEO wants to see Canadian capital markets compete on world stage

John McKenzie says reducing regulatory and cost barriers could help more companies go public and strengthen Canada's public markets.

TMX CEO wants to see Canadian capital markets compete on world stage

ETFs

Should Canadian investors break up with their bond ETFs?

Since the 2022 bond bloodbath, investors have questioned bond ETFs. Learn how stock-bond correlations, diversification benefits and alternative ETF...

Should Canadian investors break up with their bond ETFs?
Bank of Canada interest rate

News

Bank of Canada raises interest rate to 2.5% — how will it affect you?

This Bank of Canada interest rate announcement comes with a soft warning: more increases could follow.

Bank of Canada raises interest rate to 2.5% — how will it affect you?
stock market of today

News

S&P/TSX composite up more than 100 points, U.S. stock markets also trade higher

Read what the stock market updates of today are for Canada and the U.S.

S&P/TSX composite up more than 100 points, U.S. stock markets also trade higher
best online brokerage canada

Investing

Best online brokerages in Canada for 2026

Best online brokerages in Canada for 2026
all in one etf

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Can you build a portfolio with just one ETF?

Can you build a portfolio with just one ETF?