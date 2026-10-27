S&P/TSX composite up more than 100 points, U.S. stock markets also trade higher
Read what the stock market updates of today are for Canada and the U.S.
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Read what the stock market updates of today are for Canada and the U.S.
Strength in base metal stocks helped Canada’s main equity index rise more than 100 points in late-morning trading, while U.S. stock markets also climbed higher.
The S&P/TSX composite index was up 122.97 points at 36,067.13.
In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was up 45.78 points at 52,407.36. The S&P 500 index was up 43.81 points at 7,720.58, while the Nasdaq composite was up 266.33 points at 26,435.71.
The Canadian dollar traded for 71.25 cents US compared with 71.30 cents US on Monday.
The December crude oil contract was down US$1.78 at US$99.98 per barrel.
The December gold contract was up US$32.00 at US$4,070.40 an ounce.
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