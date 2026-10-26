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Senior middle aged happy couple embracing using laptop together, smiling elderly family reading news, shopping online at home, older people and computer or good vision after laser correction concept

RRIFs

Canadian RRIFs with US beneficiaries: How does this work?

Jill had spent years building her retirement savings in Canada when she started thinking about what would happen to...

Canadian RRIFs with US beneficiaries: How does this work?
rogers credit card payment fee

Credit Cards

Rogers, Fido will soon start charging a 1.6% fee to pay your bill by credit card

Rogers has shared that if you pay your bill with a credit card, you will be charged a payment...

Rogers, Fido will soon start charging a 1.6% fee to pay your bill by credit card
etfs canada

ETFs

Buying ETFs in Canada Tool: The MoneySense ETF Screener

Which ETFs should you invest in? Which ones best suit your risk tolerance? What about personal ethics? Check out...

Buying ETFs in Canada Tool: The MoneySense ETF Screener
The head office of the National Bank is seen Friday, April 21, 2017 in Montreal.

Investing

Market news for investors: Mullen Group earnings rise, National Bank eyes digital shift

Mullen Group reports a 16% revenue increase, Chorus Aviation agrees to a $40-million acquisition, and National Bank plans a...

Market news for investors: Mullen Group earnings rise, National Bank eyes digital shift
young canadians

MoneyFlex

Why young Canadians are staying in (and what it’s really about)

From dinner parties to movie nights, staying in is on the rise. Explore why young Canadians are embracing the...

Why young Canadians are staying in (and what it’s really about)
bank of canada interest rate forecast

News

Bank of Canada interest rate forecast: What to expect on October 28

Markets are betting the Bank of Canada will end its year-long pause on rates. One mortgage expert isn't so...

Bank of Canada interest rate forecast: What to expect on October 28
settle an estate

Estate Planning

An honour or a burden? What to know if you’ve agreed to settle a loved one’s estate

Here's everything you need to know about settling a deceased loved ones estate and challenges that come with...

An honour or a burden? What to know if you’ve agreed to settle a loved one’s estate
cpp payments

Benefits

Service Canada to issue October OAS and CPP payments soon

Eligible for CPP and OAS/GIS? Here’s how much money you can expect.

Service Canada to issue October OAS and CPP payments soon
air canada phone

News

Booking your Air Canada flight by phone? That’ll be $30 extra — per passenger

Air Canada is now charging $30 to book flights over the phone. Find out the latest about this new...

Booking your Air Canada flight by phone? That’ll be $30 extra — per passenger
tax return 2026

News

Want the CRA to do your tax return for 2026? Do this before Oct. 31

If you meet certain eligibility criteria, the CRA may do most of your tax return 2026 for you. But...

Want the CRA to do your tax return for 2026? Do this before Oct. 31