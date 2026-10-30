On an adjusted basis, Spin Master says it earned US$1.03 per diluted share in its latest quarter, down from US$1.11 per diluted share in the same quarter last year.

Revenue for the quarter totalled US$732.7 million, down from US$734.7 million a year ago.

The company also announced it has named Kate Rouch to its board of directors. Rouch is a former OpenAI executive, where she was its first chief marketing officer, and has also held leadership positions at Meta and Coinbase.

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Soaring fuel costs push Air Canada to lower earnings forecast

Air Canada (TSX:AC) Numbers for its latest quarter: Profit: $139 million (up from $76.6 million a year ago)

Air Canada says it expects lower earnings this year due to sky-high fuel costs after a tough quarter that saw its bottom line nearly cut in half.

The country’s largest airline is now forecasting adjusted earnings of between $2.4 billion and $2.7 billion versus the $2.9 billion to $3.2 billion it predicted less than three months ago.

Air Canada is reporting net income attributable to shareholders of $139 million for the three months ended Sept. 30, down 47% from the same period a year earlier.

The Montreal-based company says third-quarter operating revenues grew 21% to a record $6.98 billion, as it tried to offset rising expenses that included a $906-million year-over-year fuel cost increase.

On an adjusted basis, the carrier says adjusted earnings stayed flat at 75 cents per share, well above analysts’ predictions of 50 cents per share, according to financial markets firm LSEG Data & Analytics.

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Chief financial officer John Di Bert says the company’s surging revenues reflect strong demand and more cash intake per passenger.

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Restaurant Brands International reports Q3 profit and sales up from year ago

Restaurant Brands International Inc. (TSX:QSR.TO) Numbers for its third quarter: Profit: $542 million (up from $315 million a year ago)

$542 million (up from $315 million a year ago) Revenue: $2.53 billion (up from $2.45 billion a year ago)

Restaurant Brands International Inc. reported its third-quarter profit rose compared with a year ago, helped by strength at its Burger King and Tim Hortons operations.

The company, which keeps its books in U.S. dollars, says it earned US$542 million in net income attributable to common shareholders for the quarter ended Sept. 30, up from US$315 million in the same quarter last year. The profit amounted to US$1.54 per diluted share for the quarter, up from 96 cents US per diluted share a year earlier.

On an adjusted basis, Restaurant Brands says it earned US$1.10 per diluted share in its latest quarter, up from an adjusted profit of US$1.03 per diluted share in the same quarter last year.

Revenue for the company totalled US$2.53 billion, up from $2.45 billion a year ago, while system-wide sales totalled US$12.97 billion, up from US$12.28 billion a year earlier. Comparable sales for the quarter were up 3.8%.

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Teck Resources reports higher copper and zinc prices help boost Q3 profit

Teck Resources Ltd. (TSX:TECK.B) Numbers for its third quarter: Profit: $1.59 billion (up from $281 million a year ago)

$1.59 billion (up from $281 million a year ago) Revenue: $4.52 billion (up from $3.39 billion a year ago)

Teck Resources Ltd. reported its third-quarter profit rose compared with a year ago, helped by higher copper and zinc prices.

The Vancouver-based miner says its profit attributable to shareholders amounted to $1.59 billion or $3.24 per diluted share, up from $281 million or 57 cents per diluted share in the same quarter last year.

On an adjusted basis, Teck says it earned $1.88 per diluted share in its latest quarter, up from an adjusted profit of 76 cents per diluted share a year earlier.