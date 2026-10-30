Stock news: Air Canada lowers outlook as fuel costs climb, Teck profits jump
Rising fuel costs weigh on Air Canada's outlook, while higher copper and zinc prices lift Teck's profits. Here's what else made headlines this week.
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Rising fuel costs weigh on Air Canada's outlook, while higher copper and zinc prices lift Teck's profits. Here's what else made headlines this week.
Numbers for its third quarter:
Spin Master Corp. reported a third-quarter profit of US$79.0 million, down from US$106.8 million in the same quarter last year. The toymaker, which keeps its books in U.S. dollars, says the profit amounted to 77 cents US per diluted share for the quarter ended Sept. 30, down from US$1.03 per diluted share a year earlier.
On an adjusted basis, Spin Master says it earned US$1.03 per diluted share in its latest quarter, down from US$1.11 per diluted share in the same quarter last year.
Revenue for the quarter totalled US$732.7 million, down from US$734.7 million a year ago.
The company also announced it has named Kate Rouch to its board of directors. Rouch is a former OpenAI executive, where she was its first chief marketing officer, and has also held leadership positions at Meta and Coinbase.
Numbers for its latest quarter:
Air Canada says it expects lower earnings this year due to sky-high fuel costs after a tough quarter that saw its bottom line nearly cut in half.
The country’s largest airline is now forecasting adjusted earnings of between $2.4 billion and $2.7 billion versus the $2.9 billion to $3.2 billion it predicted less than three months ago.
Air Canada is reporting net income attributable to shareholders of $139 million for the three months ended Sept. 30, down 47% from the same period a year earlier.
The Montreal-based company says third-quarter operating revenues grew 21% to a record $6.98 billion, as it tried to offset rising expenses that included a $906-million year-over-year fuel cost increase.
On an adjusted basis, the carrier says adjusted earnings stayed flat at 75 cents per share, well above analysts’ predictions of 50 cents per share, according to financial markets firm LSEG Data & Analytics.
Chief financial officer John Di Bert says the company’s surging revenues reflect strong demand and more cash intake per passenger.
Numbers for its third quarter:
Restaurant Brands International Inc. reported its third-quarter profit rose compared with a year ago, helped by strength at its Burger King and Tim Hortons operations.
The company, which keeps its books in U.S. dollars, says it earned US$542 million in net income attributable to common shareholders for the quarter ended Sept. 30, up from US$315 million in the same quarter last year. The profit amounted to US$1.54 per diluted share for the quarter, up from 96 cents US per diluted share a year earlier.
On an adjusted basis, Restaurant Brands says it earned US$1.10 per diluted share in its latest quarter, up from an adjusted profit of US$1.03 per diluted share in the same quarter last year.
Revenue for the company totalled US$2.53 billion, up from $2.45 billion a year ago, while system-wide sales totalled US$12.97 billion, up from US$12.28 billion a year earlier. Comparable sales for the quarter were up 3.8%.
Numbers for its third quarter:
Teck Resources Ltd. reported its third-quarter profit rose compared with a year ago, helped by higher copper and zinc prices.
The Vancouver-based miner says its profit attributable to shareholders amounted to $1.59 billion or $3.24 per diluted share, up from $281 million or 57 cents per diluted share in the same quarter last year.
On an adjusted basis, Teck says it earned $1.88 per diluted share in its latest quarter, up from an adjusted profit of 76 cents per diluted share a year earlier.
Revenue for the quarter totalled $4.52 billion, up from $3.39 billion in the third quarter of 2025.
On the weekend, about 1,200 workers represented by the United Steelworkers at Teck’s Highland Valley Copper mine began a strike. Teck has said operations are continuing at a reduced capacity, but that the impact on production will depend on the duration of the job action.
Numbers for its third quarter:
Cogeco Inc. reported a profit of $81.5 million during its fourth quarter, compared with a profit of $76.2 million during the same period a year earlier. That amounted to a profit of $1.87 per diluted share for the quarter ended Aug. 31, compared with diluted earnings per share of $1.71 last year.
Cogeco reported its revenue for the fourth quarter reached $713.9 million, down year-over-year from $731.4 million.
Chief executive Frédéric Perron says Cogeco is coping with a “challenging competitive environment” in the U.S., which resulted in higher customer losses during the quarter.
The Montreal-based telecommunications company also issued financial guidance for its 2027 financial year, saying it expects low to mid single digit per cent decline in revenue compared with this year
Cogeco Communications Inc., the company’s cable and internet subsidiary, reported a fourth-quarter profit of $87 million, compared with a profit of $81.7 million during the prior year quarter.
Numbers for its third quarter:
TFI International Inc. reported its net income rose to US$105.7 million in the third quarter from US$84.7 million a year earlier. On a diluted per-share basis, its earnings amounted to US$1.28, compared with US$1.02 in the prior-year quarter.
The Montreal-based trucking firm, which keeps its books in U.S. dollars, says its revenue reached US$2.23 billion during the period, rising year-over-year from US$1.97 billion.
The company says total revenue in its logistics segment rose 22% and 15% for its truckload segment.
TFI International also declared a quarterly dividend in September of 47 cents US, rising 4% from last year.
Alain Bédard, TFI International’s CEO, says in a news release that the company has now produced US$440 million year-to-date in free cash flow.
Numbers for its third quarter:
Aecon Group Inc. reported a profit attributable to shareholders of $52.9 million during its third quarter, up from $40 million during the same period last year. On a diluted per-share basis, the profit amounted to 74 cents, compared with 60 cents during the prior-year quarter.
The Toronto-based construction firm says revenue reached $1.92 billion during the period ended Sept. 30, rising year-over-year from $1.53 billion.
Aecon says its backlog hit a record of $14.56 billion, up from $10.78 billion a year earlier.
The company says it expects to see double-digit revenue growth in 2026 given its backlog, recurring revenue programs, recent acquisitions and other factors.
In June, Aecon announced it had purchased a nuclear fabrication facility in Jackson, S.C.
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