Bank stocks help lift S&P/TSX composite higher, U.S. stock markets down
Read what the stock market updates of today are: The S&P/TSX composite index was up 30.84 points at 36,295.93.
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Read what the stock market updates of today are: The S&P/TSX composite index was up 30.84 points at 36,295.93.
Strength in the country’s bank stocks helped lift Canada’s main stock index higher in late-morning trading, while U.S. stock markets moved lower.
The S&P/TSX composite index was up 30.84 points at 36,295.93.
In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was down 105.83 points at 52,369.27. The S&P 500 index was down 20.74 points at 7,723.24, while the Nasdaq composite was down 331.14 points at 26,218.71.
The Canadian dollar traded for 71.50 cents US compared with 71.25 cents US on Wednesday.
The December crude oil contract was down US$2.52 at US$100.26 per barrel.
The December gold contract was down US$16.50 at US$4,035.10 an ounce.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 29, 2026.
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