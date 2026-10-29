The S&P/TSX composite index was up 30.84 points at 36,295.93.

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was down 105.83 points at 52,369.27. The S&P 500 index was down 20.74 points at 7,723.24, while the Nasdaq composite was down 331.14 points at 26,218.71.

The Canadian dollar traded for 71.50 cents US compared with 71.25 cents US on Wednesday.

The December crude oil contract was down US$2.52 at US$100.26 per barrel.

The December gold contract was down US$16.50 at US$4,035.10 an ounce.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 29, 2026.

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