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TMX Group Ltd. CEO John McKenzie fields questions on stage at the ASC Connect conference in Calgary, on Tuesday, Oct. 27, 2026, in this handout photo.

News

TMX CEO wants to see Canadian capital markets compete on world stage

John McKenzie says reducing regulatory and cost barriers could help more companies go public and strengthen Canada's public markets.

TMX CEO wants to see Canadian capital markets compete on world stage

ETFs

Should Canadian investors break up with their bond ETFs?

Since the 2022 bond bloodbath, investors have questioned bond ETFs. Learn how stock-bond correlations, diversification benefits and alternative ETF...

Should Canadian investors break up with their bond ETFs?

Ask a Planner

How can I leave more money to my children?

The oft-cited RRIF meltdown tactic is a distraction. Concentrate instead on leaving a bigger legacy—or giving it away right...

How can I leave more money to my children?
Bank of Canada interest rate

News

Bank of Canada raises interest rate to 2.5% — how will it affect you?

This Bank of Canada interest rate announcement comes with a soft warning: more increases could follow.

Bank of Canada raises interest rate to 2.5% — how will it affect you?
stock market of today

News

S&P/TSX composite up more than 100 points, U.S. stock markets also trade higher

Read what the stock market updates of today are for Canada and the U.S.

S&P/TSX composite up more than 100 points, U.S. stock markets also trade higher
best online brokerage canada

Investing

Best online brokerages in Canada for 2026

Best online brokerages in Canada for 2026
bank fees

Banking

Bank fees can add up, be difficult to see, consumer group says

The bigger picture on how much Canadians pay in bank fees might be murkier than it should be, says...

Bank fees can add up, be difficult to see, consumer group says
loblaw data breach

News

Loblaw says March data breach affected about two million Canadians

Loblaw is offering complimentary credit monitoring and identity restoration services through TransUnion after the data breach.

Loblaw says March data breach affected about two million Canadians
cpp payments

Benefits

Service Canada to issue October OAS and CPP payments on Wednesday

Eligible for CPP and OAS/GIS? Here’s how much money you can expect.

Service Canada to issue October OAS and CPP payments on Wednesday
all in one etf

Save

Can you build a portfolio with just one ETF?

Can you build a portfolio with just one ETF?