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debt management

Debt

The MoneySense guide to debt management: How to get (and stay) out of debt

Follow a simple debt management process using tools you already have, build a budget and stay out of debt...

The MoneySense guide to debt management: How to get (and stay) out of debt
AI money

Financial literacy

‘You’re right’ is the costliest thing AI can say about money

MoneySense writer Vickram Agarwal shares surprising ways responsibly using AI has helped him make day-to-day money decisions.

‘You’re right’ is the costliest thing AI can say about money
stock index

News

S&P/TSX composite down more than 350 points, U.S. stock markets also lower

The S&P/TSX composite has moved lower find out the latest number for Canada's main stock index.

S&P/TSX composite down more than 350 points, U.S. stock markets also lower
A Simplii Financial debit card is shown in a photo illustration made in Toronto, Friday, Oct. 9, 2026.

News

Simplii Financial rolls out tools for DIY banking in bid for growth

Simplii Financial is launching a new account type, named the Simplii Account, and is piloting new features like bank...

Simplii Financial rolls out tools for DIY banking in bid for growth
ccb payment dates

News

CCB payment dates 2026: October child tax benefit arriving soon

Find the 2026 CCB payment dates, maximum benefit amounts, income cutoffs, and eligibility rules for the Canada Child Benefit....

CCB payment dates 2026: October child tax benefit arriving soon
etfs canada

ETFs

Buying ETFs in Canada Tool: The MoneySense ETF Screener

Which ETFs should you invest in? Which ones best suit your risk tolerance? What about personal ethics? Check out...

Buying ETFs in Canada Tool: The MoneySense ETF Screener
side hustles canada

News

New report on side hustles shows nearly half of Canada wants in

A quarter of Canadians already have a side hustle and another quarter wants to start one. Where do the...

New report on side hustles shows nearly half of Canada wants in

Retired Money

The calming genius of passive investing 

David Booth’s Stay Calm lays out the latest, highly convincing case for sticking to indexing and doing less as an investor.

The calming genius of passive investing 
trillium payment dates 2026

Benefits

Ontario Trillium Benefit payment dates: October OTB drops Friday

With the long weekend coming, OTB payments for October are coming earlier than usual. Here are the dates for...

Ontario Trillium Benefit payment dates: October OTB drops Friday
canada tipping culture

Spend

Canadians are tipping less, and hospitality workers are feeling it

A new report shows how tipping culture is changing in Canada, with hospitality workers reporting a major drop in...

Canadians are tipping less, and hospitality workers are feeling it